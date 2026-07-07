Amber Carter: Where is Jeremy Harris’ Ex-Girlfriend Now?

In November 2020, Amber Carter returned to the house she shared with her father, Blair Carter. She found police standing outside her home, who told her that the house had caught fire and that her father had passed away. Investigators soon connected Amber’s ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Rashaud Harris, to that crime as well as to a series of killings in the weeks prior. Amber later spoke about the loss she faced and the guilt she continues to carry over everything that happened in ID’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer,’ particularly the episode, ‘Surviving the Thrill Killer.’

Amber Carter Had Her Father’s Support When She Left Her Ex-Boyfriend

Amber Carter is the only daughter of Blair Carter. She was just a baby when her parents split and decided to co-parent her. Growing up in Frisco, Texas, she spent her days with her mother and her nights with her father. This arrangement continued until Amber turned 12, when she moved in with her father full-time. Her life was as normal as one could imagine, but everything changed when she found out she was pregnant at 16. During that difficult time, her father became a major pillar of support and made sure she never wanted for anything. His presence meant a great deal to her, and it was because of his encouragement and support that she was able to pursue her dream of attending college.

By 2013, Amber was thriving in college, and that was when she met Jeremy Harris for the first time. She liked how opinionated and smart he seemed, but the thing she liked most was that he listened to what she had to say as well. The two entered into a serious relationship and eventually welcomed a daughter together. However, their seemingly idyllic life did not last very long. Amber later alleged that the relationship was abusive. She accused Jeremy of assaulting her and threatening to kill her. In 2017, after one incident escalated, Amber’s father decided to call the police.

Amber Carter Reconnected With Her Ex-Boyfriend on a Halloween Night

AmberCarter knew that the only way to keep herself and her children safe was to go into hiding. She moved into her father’s home in Celina, Texas. Just a few days later, Jeremy Harris turned himself in and was sent behind bars on a domestic violence charge. He was released in 2019, but Amber had never told him where she was living. On the night of October 31, 2020, Amber was feeling emotional during the festive occasion and decided to call Jeremy. Almost immediately, she realized it was a bad idea. He insisted that she tell him where she lived, but she refused to answer and cut off the call. Deep down, however, she knew there was more to come.

On November 18, 2020, Amber was returning from a friend’s house when she learned that her father’s house had caught fire and that police were standing outside. They told her that Blair Carter had passed away and asked if there was anyone who held a grudge against the family. Amber immediately knew it was Jeremy. What she did not know was that since her call to him, he had gone on to commit the murders of three people: 19-year-old Robert Urrea, 36-year-old Adam Gautreau, and 57-year-old Kenneth Hamilton. These were random shootings that police were eventually able to connect to him through CCTV footage and the car he was driving. Jeremy was arrested the very next day.

Amber Carter is Focused on Raising Her Kids Today

In 2021, Amber Carter welcomed a baby boy. Since then, she has been working as an emergency mental health crisis responder. When Jeremy Harris was finally convicted in 2023, Amber felt a sense of relief. In 2024, he sent their daughter a birthday card from behind bars, which was an emotional moment for both of them. Amber has said that she believes her former boyfriend was on a mission to find her and has spoken openly about the survivor’s guilt she continues to feel. She knows how close she came to danger and has added that she tries to live her life the way her father would have wanted. Although she misses her father dearly, she knows she has to do her best for her children, and that remains her top priority.

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