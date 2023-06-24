Ammar Al-Yasari Murder: Where are B’dour Al-Yasari and Jacob Ficher Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘American Monster: Enjoy the Moment While It Lasts’ depicts how 35-year-old Ammar Al-Yasari was brutally murdered inside his Michigan home in February 2019. While the investigators quickly solved the case, the episode offers a detailed breakdown of the investigation procedure with interrogation session videos and interviews with the detectives. If you’re interested in finding out more about the case, including the perpetrators’ identities and current whereabouts, here’s what we know.

How Did Ammar Al-Yasari Die?

Ammar Al-Yasari and his sister, Zahraa Al-Yasari, grew up in Karbala, Iraq, and she recalled, “He was so smart and always helped me with my homework.” She recounted how the studious Ammar was always at the library or searching and studying on his computer. The sister added how Ammar always dreamed of coming to the United States and having a chance at a better future. He finally fulfilled his dream when he got a chance to study agricultural economics at Michigan State University in 2008.

Ammar’s friend, Mary Gebbia, explained her friend got a scholarship from the Iraq government on the condition that he would be back to his native country for at least two years to share his knowledge after he graduated. As his international student counselor, Mary recalled how Ammar was talkative, open-minded, and had the zeal to learn and succeed at everything he did. He met his future wife, B’dour Al-Yasari, through her father — an important figure in the Iraq-American community — and married her in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on June 13, 2009.

Hence, it was shocking when B’dour called Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 8:05 pm on February 4, 2019, to report finding her husband lying unresponsive on the ground. The deputies entered the Al-Yasari residence and discovered Ammar lying in a hallway, surrounded by a large pool of blood and a clear liquid that smelled of bleach. He had considerable trauma to his face, neck, and head area, and it was later determined he was fatally hit 24 times with an axe. The police also noticed blood splattered on the walls and in the general area.

Who Killed Ammar Al-Yasari?

B’dour told the officers she had arrived home from work, with her children, at approximately 7:50. She reported that she and her husband usually entered through the garage, but she had entered through the front door and found it unlocked. She then found her husband on the ground and attempted to talk to him, but became concerned about her children and the possibility that someone else was inside the house. She also noted that she was calling from the garage, that she was scared, and that a friend had already picked up the children.

The deputies found B’dour’s statements odd. In particular, they found her comments about the garage door inconsistent, they found it strange that she left her children in her vehicle when she entered the front door, and they regarded as suspicious some other statements she made “out of the blue.” The authorities had no other leads, but they believed she might have information from which they could at least establish a timeline and other leads. They invited her to an interview at the police station, and she was driven by two family members.

According to court records, her interview started after 10:30 pm on February 4 and continued until 1:10 am on February 5. B’dour explained that she had been at work all day, but she had texted Ammar throughout the day. She left work at 4:40 pm, picked up their children, ran several errands, and continued communicating with her husband. While she was waiting in line to get food at her last stop before going home, she made several attempts to call or text Ammar, but she received no response.

When she got home, she found that the garage door would not open with its remote. She indicated that she may have spent as long as ten minutes trying to get the door to open, including by entering a code into the garage door’s external keypad. B’dour explained that she had only encountered difficulty with the door once before and that the door worked fine that morning. She eventually left the children in her vehicle and went to the front door of her house, which she found unlocked. After her friend retrieved the children, B’dour called 911.

Police sources stated she placed a phone call to Ammar at 6:46 pm, and the call lasted 50 seconds. That was the last time she successfully communicated with her late husband. She attempted to call Ammar at 7:49 pm, while she was turning onto the street for their house. She called her friend at 7:59 pm and dialed 911 around six minutes later. B’dour explained that Ammar was “very private” and did not socialize very much. He liked his job, and he was apparently well-liked by everyone. She emphasized that Ammar was a kind, law-abiding person.

She also noted that she and Ammar had a considerable amount of debt and handled all of the bills and budget. However, as the interview progressed, B’dour revealed she had recently had a miscarriage and was still struggling, and he reacted poorly to her lack of cheer. She denied any physical abuse but felt that he might have been emotionally and verbally abusive. She conceded that it might be “a cultural thing,” indicating she was the more “Westernized” of the two.

B’dour explained though she was born in Iraq, her family migrated to the States when she was two, and she grew up in Dearborn and Ann Arbor. She also alleged Ammar was controlling, prevented her from going out with friends unless she took the children, and knew her social media accounts passwords. As the interview proceeded, the deputies wanted to download evidence from her cell, to which B’dour objected. She reluctantly revealed she might have had some male admirers and had nudes on her phone that she did not want the police to see.

B’dour’s phone was searched pursuant to a search warrant, and information retrieved from the cell led to the discovery that one of her partners was Jacob Ficher. Further investigations into Jacob divulged that he had apparently purchased Ammar’s murder weapon with her assistance. According to police sources, she had disabled her home’s alarm system on the day of the murder, while Jacob’s roommate disclosed he and B’dour had orchestrated Ammar’s murder.

Where are B’dour Al-Yasari and Jacob Ficher Now?

During his November 2019 trial, Jacob testified Ammar “needed to be scared” for allegedly physically, emotionally, and sexually abusing B’dour. He added, “I didn’t plan on hurting him, but I just … All I could hear was my heartbeat, and I just kept swinging.” The US Army veteran attested he covered his face with a mask and used gloves during the confrontation, which went awry when Ammar spotted him and started attacking him.

According to Jacob, he and B’dour had been romantically involved since August 2018. Court testimony stated B’dour would divorce her husband so she and her lover could move somewhere along the West Coast together. However, they plotted to kill Ammar when the divorce didn’t materialize. During B’dour’s June 2022 trial, the prosecution claimed she manipulated Jacob into killing her husband, fueling the former’s hatred with claims that her husband was abusing her.

While Jacob admitted to the murder and was sentenced to life without parole, the court convicted her of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. B’dour also received the mandatory sentence of life without parole. According to court records, the 31-year-old woman is serving her sentence at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility. Michigan’s prison inmate roster also states that 31-year-old Jacob is incarcerated at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

Read More: Vernon Pierce: Where is the Bigamist Now?