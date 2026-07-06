Are Amora and Gal From Love Island USA Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ has been the setting for countless love stories, but it has also been the place where many hearts have been broken. New relationships often emerge at the expense of existing ones, and draw criticism both inside the villa and among viewers outside of it. In season 8, Amora Cacheé and Gal Tzschneider first connected during Casa Amor, but the path ahead of them was far from easy. The obstacles they faced were many, and their budding relationship was constantly under pressure. It ultimately took a twist in the game to give them an opportunity to explore their connection, though the threat of elimination never completely disappeared.

Amora and Gal’s Relationship Led to the Elimination of One of the Original Islanders

Amora Cacheé and Gal Tschneider first met during Casa Amor, where both arrived as bombshells looking to form new connections. During that stage of the competition, Amora was primarily interested in Sincere Rhea, while Gal focused his attention on Jen Terry. When the time came for the original Islanders to make their choices, Jen and Gal decided to couple up, while Amora was left single and subsequently eliminated from the villa. However, her journey did not end there.

After being voted back into the villa by the public, Amora received a second chance to find a connection. At the next recoupling, Gal found himself having to choose between continuing his relationship with Jen or exploring something new with Amora. Explaining that he wanted to pursue other possibilities, he chose Amora, a decision that resulted in Jen’s elimination. The recoupling sparked many fights in the villa, with several of Jen’s friends confronting Gal about his choice. Not long afterward, another audience vote placed Amora and Gal among the least compatible couples. Their time in the competition then came to an end when they were eliminated from the villa together.

Amora and Gal Are No Longer a Couple

Amora and Gal began their journey in the villa under somewhat contentious circumstances and did not get much time together afterward to fully explore their connection. Although they appeared to feel an initial spark, Amora has since clarified that the two are not pursuing anything romantic and that their relationship never progressed beyond the early stages. Amora has also shared that she plans to move to Los Angeles, California, soon. While she acknowledged that a friendship could be possible given that she will be geographically closer to Gal, she suggested that the chances of a romantic relationship are quite slim. The pair enjoyed their time together in the villa and got along well, but the connection was not strong enough to transition into a serious relationship in the real world. For now, both seem focused on their individual lives and future plans.

Amora Works for a Nonprofit and Gal is a Dynamic Entrepreneur

Amora Cacheé is building a career at the intersection of fashion and creative media. She is a Fashion Marketing and Management student at the Savannah College of Art and Design, who has held various roles in visual merchandising, fashion public relations, graphic design, and social media marketing. Amora currently works as a Marketing Coordinator for Erin’s Hope for Friends, a nonprofit focused on supporting neurodivergent individuals, where she helps manage campaigns, content creation, and community outreach. She has also worked with brands such as Entro USA and POP. She also runs a freelance graphic design business in her name.

Gal Tzschneider is an entrepreneur and surfer best known as the co-founder of Saba Surf, a surf lifestyle brand that began as a small surf-wax venture before growing into a broader business. Since 2024, the company has expanded to include a physical surf shop and café in West Los Angeles, which sells apparel, coffee, and surf-inspired merchandise. Gal has focused on building the brand into a community-driven space that reflects his passion for surfing and coastal culture. Following his appearance on the season and the controversy surrounding his split from Jen Terry, the café even drew attention for offering free drinks to customers named Jen. It was a lighthearted gesture to align their brand values with public opinion.

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