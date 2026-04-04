Amy Powell and Jeff Van Oosten: Where are Larry and Connie’s Kids Today?

In February 2017, Chad Schipper abducted Larry and Connie Van Oosten from their home in Erie, Illinois. The retired couple was then instructed to withdraw money from their bank account, which ultimately led to their rescue and Schipper’s arrest. Connie and Larry’s children, Amy Powell and Jeff Van Oosten, were extremely panicked when they first heard the news, and it was almost unbelievable for them. They were deeply worried for their parents, and when they saw the evidence of breaking and entering at the house, they knew something was very wrong. Lifetime’s ‘Rescued by Faith: The Connie and Larry Van Oosten Story’ is based on this real-life incident.

Amy and Jeff Were Extremely Worried After Finding Out About Their Parent’s Abduction

By 2017, Amy Powell and Jeff Van Oosten were settled into their own lives. Their parents, Connie and Larry Van Oosten, had given them everything they needed and helped them build the lives they had. They were all very close, and Connie and Larry were doting grandparents to the kids. Amy had, in fact, taken over her mother’s flooring business and lived nearby in Illinois. In February 2017, Jeff had gone on a business trip. When he returned on February 7, 2017, he was unable to reach either of his parents, which worried him, though he did not think much of it at first. However, the news soon reached him. A friend of his who worked in law enforcement informed him about what had transpired at the bank on February 8, 2017.

When Chad Schipper took Connie to the First Trust and Savings Bank in Albany, Illinois, he asked her to withdraw $360,000. She managed to slip a note to the teller without raising an alarm, and the police were informed. The police then reached the house, where they saw evidence that it had been broken into. Taser wires and broken glass, which suggested forced entry and prompted the police to look further. Jeff heard about the situation from law enforcement after Connie alerted the bank teller, and he called his sister, Amy, to inform her about what had transpired. She was in extreme shock, and after the rescue of their parents, they remained by their side as they pursued the legal case. They also urged the judge to hand down the harshest punishment in light of the ordeal their parents had suffered.



Amy and Jeff Are Raising Their Own Kids in Illinois Today

Amy Powell and Jeff Van Oosten have always been close to their parents, and they continue to be even today. Amy is settled in Illinois, where she works as a Design Consultant at Diamond Builder. She has been in this role since September 2017 and also has previous work experience with SSAB, a global steel manufacturing company known for producing high-strength steel. She and John Powell got married on September 18, 1999, and their two children, Zach and Isabella, are now grown up. Amy is a doting mother and wife and makes sure to gather the family around for all the beautiful occasions they celebrate together.

Jeff Van Oosten is not one to share much publicly, but it appears that he is also based out of Illinois. He and his wife, Terri Van Oosten, have raised their three children there, and the family of five often comes together with the rest of the family, making the picture complete. He is most likely doing his own work and given the limelight his family has seen, he prefers to keep away from it all for the time being.