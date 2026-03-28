Anaconda Post Credits Scene: Is Santiago Alive?

In 2025’s ‘Anaconda,’ a group of friends embarks on a quest to create a reboot of the original. For this, they head to the deep, dark rainforests of Brazil. Being a low-budget indie project, the filmmakers don’t have the option to use CGI or green screens. They also want to keep the movie as authentic as possible, which is where a snake handler named Santiago comes in. The events transpire such that the crew ends up facing a real anaconda, and Santiago becomes one of its victims. While the rest of the crew mourns his loss, the post-credits scene reveals that there is much more to what really happened to Santiago. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Santiago Survives the Attack of the Anaconda

As a snake handler, Santiago’s task was to provide a trained snake to the film, which he does in the form of Heitor, a rescue snake who is also Heitor’s best friend. Ideally, Heitor should have been the star of the movie, but a tragic accident leads to his horrible death. Since the show must go on, the crew decides to find a new snake. They are led into the forest by Santiago, who is the only one of them to know the forest and is trained to handle a snake. However, his training is not enough to keep him from being eaten whole by the anaconda.

As the crew watches him disappear down the giant snake’s throat, they believe that he is gone. However, later, the snake also swallows Doug but regurgitates him. At first, his friends think he, too, is dead, but he turns out to be alive and eventually plays a crucial role in killing the snake for good. This leaves the possibility that Santiago may have gone through the same fate. However, in their own quest for survival, the crew does not come across his body, which is what convinces them that he is gone for good. Later, when they finish the movie and release it, though in very limited circles, they dedicate the film to Santiago and Heitor, acknowledging their contribution to the reboot and the fact that the film couldn’t have happened without them.

Unbeknownst to them, Santiago is revealed to have survived the anaconda attack. It is not clear why the snake left him alive while it killed other people, like the crew of Ice Cube’s movie and the secretly villainous Ana Almeida. But it is confirmed in the end that the snake didn’t exactly eat Santiago. He was swallowed whole, but the snake later puked him out, just as it had done with Doug. By the time Santiago wakes up, the snake is apparently killed, and there is no one left around to get him back home. He is happy and relieved to discover that he survived what should have been certain death for him, but he also has quite a task ahead of him. With the crew gone and no other survivors around, he must now find his way back home. Considering that he is well-versed with the forest and sees snakes as friendly beings, there is a very good chance that he will find his way back soon enough and let the others know that he is not dead yet.

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