Andrea Invernizzi: Where is the Strongest Man in Italy Now?

Season 1 of ‘Physical 100: Italy’ featured 100 seasoned athletes from different sports. One of them was Andrea Invernizzi, who is currently Italy’s Strongest Man and carries an imposing 160 kg physique. He entered the competition determined to prove himself and give it his best effort. His towering build immediately made him a formidable figure among the other contestants. During the first challenge, the athletes were tasked with balancing on bars, but Andrea soon realized that his weight proved to be a disadvantage. Unfortunately, he fell into the water, leading to his elimination. However, he reflected on his time in the competition with enthusiasm and described the show as a “fun” experience.

Andrea Invernizzi’s Consistent Training Helped Him Become Italy’s Strongest Man

Andrea Invernizzi has always possessed a competitive spirit, but his journey to becoming Italy’s Strongest Man was far from conventional. Born in 1985, he devoted his early years to canoeing and even competed in several events. At the same time, he remained dedicated to his studies and eventually graduated from high school. Andrea then earned a degree from the Polytechnic University of Milan (Politecnico di Milano). Circumstances then led him to relocate to Taiwan sometime around 2010. In February 2015, he began his professional journey as a Mechanical Engineer at INCH Engineered Design Co., Ltd. In an interview, Andrea revealed that shortly after, he crossed paths with a former Marine who urged him to build strength.

Ultimately, Andrea decided to pursue a career as a Strongman, as it would also allow him to participate in competitions like before. Hence, he began his training in 2016 and soon found his true calling in the sport. By the following year, he started competing in the Strongman competitions. After spending a decade in Taiwan, he returned to Italy in 2020. Although the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the competitions, Andrea remained consistent with his training. His perseverance paid off in 2022, when he competed in World’s Strongest Man and finished 10th. However, Andrea reached a significant milestone at Italy’s Strongest Man that same year. There, he did his best log press of 190kg, earning first place and the title.

Andrea also became the first Italian Champion in the Premier Category of Italy’s Strongest Man. In 2023, he finished in 13th place at World’s Strongest Man, but he never let the result dampen his spirits. His achievements continued to grow when he secured 5th place in the finals of the Strongman Champions League. He also notably became the first Italian to reach the finals of the competition. By the following year, Andrea’s momentum continued as he won the Polish leg of the Strongman Champions League. He further established a name for himself when he claimed the title of the World’s Strongest Latino in 2025. On the show, Andrea revealed that his most extraordinary achievement had been pulling a 27-ton combine harvester.

Andrea is Growing His Career as a Personal Coach and Content Creator

Andrea is a three-time Guinness World Records holder, earning two of them in March 2024. These include his records for achieving the fastest time to flip five cars over 50 meters and for doing the most lifts of a double throne in one minute. As of writing, he has been gradually building a distinct identity as a content creator on Instagram. On that platform, Andrea has amassed more than 9.2K followers and regularly provides them with glimpses into his training routine, professional commitments, and personal life. His passion for strength training has also extended into entrepreneurship, as he co-founded the training center ELEVA with another athlete.

At ELEVA, Andrea works as a coach, providing both in-person and online coaching services in Italy. Moreover, he has expanded the venture to Taiwan and provides his clients there with online coaching, including the preparation of their personalized training programs. The business also has a website where the founders sell their merchandise. In February 2026, he served as a referee at the ICEMAN Strongman Champions League in Finland. By the following month, Andrea appeared as a guest on a program organized by BestYa Fitness and Canale Italia Official. There, he discussed his Strongman career and experiences in depth. Additionally, Andrea often promotes the website, Cerberus, which offers accessories and clothing.

Andrea Loves Making Lifelong Memories With His Wife and Children

In his personal life, Andrea considers his family the biggest source of comfort and support. At the heart of his world is his beloved partner, Emi Syu. As their connection grew deeper over time, the pair exchanged their vows in November 2016, marking the beginning of a life they would continue to build together. Over the next few years, they welcomed their three children into the world, including their two sons, Jacopo and Mirko. On the show, Andrea revealed that he considers his children his greatest motivation and wants to leave a meaningful legacy for them so they can carry his values and lessons with them throughout their lives. Emi has remained by his side through the ups and downs of their lives, offering unwavering encouragement.

Andrea considers Emi one of his greatest cheerleaders, which is further highlighted by the fact that she frequently accompanies him whenever he participates in a competition. To nurture their relationship away from the demands of work, they enjoy romantic dates and memorable family trips to the beach with their children. In June 2026, the pair visited Lake Como in Italy, where they enjoyed the picturesque surroundings. Furthermore, Andrea always makes time to guide his sons through their studies and life’s journey. In his free time, he loves sharing conversations with his friends over meals. As a fitness enthusiast, Andrea always makes sure to maintain a rigorous training routine, keeping himself in his prime condition.

Read More: Rick Mahr: Where is the Creator of Juiced Now?