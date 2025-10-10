Andrea Ortiz Fuentes: Where is Is It Cake Halloween Winner Now?

Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ returns with a spooky twist on the viral baking competition, where contestants craft hyper-realistic cakes that look like eerie objects. The first season’s winner, Andrea Ortiz Fuentes, stood out for her exceptional creativity and ability to fool even the sharpest judges. Her cakes were praised for their lifelike detail and flawless execution, which earned her both admiration and victory. Since then, Andrea has continued to inspire bakers worldwide with her artistry and has proven that her success on the show was just the beginning of a remarkable career in edible illusion.

Andrea Ortiz Fuentes Was Inspired By Her Chilean Roots During the Season

Andrea Ortiz Fuentes shared that her family hails from Chile and that she moved to Canada to pursue her dream of becoming a professional baker. She admitted that one of her biggest motivations for joining the season was to make her family proud, especially since they had once doubted her career choice, believing she was capable of something “more traditional.” Determined to prove that following one’s passion is its own kind of success, Andrea excelled through the first three rounds, crafting cakes so convincing that judges couldn’t tell reality from dessert. In the finale, she teamed up with Regina Walker and chose to recreate a Grim Reaper Headstone. It was a tall and challenging structure and her biggest trouble was ensuring that it stayed upright. Using pineapple cake layered with manjar, a beloved Chilean filling, Andrea impressed the judges with both design and flavor and she earned the well-deserved title of season winner.

Andrea Ortiz Fuentes is Working as a Luxury Baker and Cake Decorator Today

Andrea Ortiz Fuentes is now a luxury cake artist based in Vancouver, British Columbia, where she creates hyper-realistic, custom-made cakes that look almost too perfect to eat. A one-woman powerhouse, she not only bakes but also decorates, photographs, and markets her own creations and has turned her passion into a thriving business. Her portfolio features some breathtaking pieces. From a Cinderella Carriage and a Labubu doll cake to a pink Chanel handbag and an intricate Victorian Garden design, she proudly counts among her top ten works, and she always finds a new challenge in all her work. She has also been a finalist at the American Cake Awards of 2024 under the Modeeling Excellence category.

Each of her cakes captures exquisite detail, proving that Andrea is not just a baker but a true artist. Through her Instagram, where she has nearly 65K followers, she showcases her creations and offers a peek into her creative process. Andrea also seemingly teaches private cake-decorating classes from her home, inspiring others to pursue their craft. Having grown up in a small town, she’s proud of how far she’s come. She considers herself lucky to get the chance to go from baking in humble kitchens to shining on Netflix’s global stage. For now, Andrea continues to design, bake, and inspire, one stunning cake at a time, though we are sure she has many other plans for the future.

Andrea Ortiz Fuentes Has Made Her Family Proud With Her Work

Andrea Ortiz Fuentes prefers to keep her personal life private and shares few glimpses of it with her followers. She has been living in Canada since she was 24 and has built a beautiful life and career for herself in Vancouver. Her journey from Chile to Canada has been one of courage and persistence, and it’s clear that her family, including Carolina, Nicolás, Fernando, and Carita, has always stood firmly behind her dreams. While Andrea doesn’t often speak publicly about her family, she has expressed gratitude for their support and believes her parents must be incredibly proud of how far she’s come. Away from her studio, Andrea finds comfort in her two beloved pets, a mischievous little ferret and an affectionate dog, who bring her joy and companionship on the quiet days. Between her art, her home, and her furry friends, she seems to be living a content and fulfilling life.

