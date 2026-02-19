Andrew Cataldi and Tricia Nordman Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Hulu’s ‘Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman’ is a three-part true crime documentary series that delves deep into the double homicide of Andrew Cataldi and Tricia Nordman in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October 2000. Their sudden demise sent shockwaves across the community, while grief took over their loved ones. As the detectives investigated the murders, they were led to an unlikely pair of killers. After the conviction and sentencing of the perpetrators, one of them escaped from prison and stayed on the run for months. The documentary not only explores how the authorities solved the case, but also the months-long pursuit of the fugitive.

Andrew Cataldi and Tricia Nordman Were Found Dead in a Dumpster Near Their Shared Residence

Born on August 19, 1975, in Queens, New York City, Andrew Scott Cataldi was in a romantic relationship with Tricia Nordman, who was described as a compassionate and kind individual. She was born on September 19, 1974, and was almost a year older than Andrew. By 2000, they moved in together and shared the apartment in the 900 block of Meikel Street in Indianapolis, Indiana, with their friends — Richard Hull and Sarah Pender. Andrew and Tricia were reported fugitives from a Nevada Correctional Facility, where they were held for forgery and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The couple also allegedly sold drugs from the residence. However, not long after, fate intervened, and their lives were cut short. On October 24, 2000, the remains of 25-year-old Andrew and 26-year-old Tricia were discovered inside a dumpster behind the Teamsters hall in the 800 block of South Meridian Street. Upon further inspection of the remains, it was determined that they died of fatal gunshot wounds. Thus, the police launched a homicide investigation in order to get to the bottom of the case.

An Argument Over Money Motivated the Killers to Kill Andrew Cataldi and Tricia Nordman

As part of the investigation, the detectives spoke with neighbors and delved into the lives of Andrew Cataldi and Tricia Nordman. They soon learned that they shared the residence with another couple, Richard Hull and Sarah Pender. As per the neighbors, in the weeks prior to the murders, Richard and Andrew allegedly got into heated arguments frequently. Thus, on the morning of October 27, 2000, the detectives brought Richard in for questioning. When he denied his involvement in the crime, they confronted him with the evidence they had against him, including the fact that they found Andrew’s DNA in the pickup truck he had borrowed from an acquaintance on the evening of October 23. The investigators also told him they knew he and Sarah had gone to Walmart to buy a 12-gauge shotgun under her name.

Richard told them that he confronted Andrew about the money he owed his sister, Tabitha. As it escalated into an altercation, Andrew allegedly reached for the shotgun, which Sarah had purchased that same morning, and threatened to kill Richard’s family. According to Richard, a struggle ensued and resulted in him shooting Andrew in the chest and Tricia in the head and the chest. He was arrested and charged with the two murders. When Sarah was interviewed about the same, she claimed that Richard suggested she go out after the argument between him and Andrew got intense. As per her account, when she returned home, Richard had already killed Andrew and Tricia and was in the middle of putting their remains in the truck.

She claimed that she then helped him dispose of the remains inside a dumpster a few blocks away. Sarah also provided the authorities with a pair of bloodstained pants that belonged to Richard. It turned out that the blood and DNA found on the pants were of Andrew and Tricia. Although no DNA or physical evidence was found against Sarah, she was also arrested for her involvement in the crimes. Nearly two years later, in July 2002, she stood trial and was found guilty of killing Andrew and Tricia after her pen pal, Floyd Pennington, testified that she had confessed to the killings to him. Ultimately, she was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Meanwhile, Richard Hull pleaded guilty to the charges against her and received two 45-year imprisonment sentences.

