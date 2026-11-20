The episode titled ‘Murder on the Menu’ of ABC’s ’20/20′ delves deep into the double homicide of Thomas and Angela Strussion in their Belmont, Ohio, home in September 2021. Months of extensive investigation and interviews with witnesses eventually led the detectives to an unlikely perpetrator — Andrew Griffin, Thomas’ former business partner who was allegedly driven by money and revenge to carry out the killings. The documentary also features interviews with officials who chased the truth and gathered enough evidence to apprehend Andrew.

Andrew Griffin Invested Over $100,000 Into Thomas and Angela Strussion’s Business

Born in 1992 in Oklahoma, Andrew Isaac Griffin had a business relationship with Thomas and Angela Strussion as they became joint partners of Salsa Joe’s Elm Grove on March 17, 2021. By July 2021, Andrew had reportedly invested approximately $106,000 into the Strussions’ business, AJS Holdings, without any financial return. As the business didn’t take off and struggled to be profitable, the Strussions decided to close the Elm Grove location. On August 23, Thomas informed Andrew about the decision before locking him out of the AJS Holdings joint bank account the following day.

Within a month, on the morning of September 21, 2021, Thomas and Angela Strussion were shot to death in their home on Trails End Drive in Belmont, Ohio. The perpetrator also set the house on fire, which resulted in the deaths of their three pets. Several months of investigation later, in 2023, the authorities began looking into Andrew Griffin as a primary suspect in the gruesome crime. His ex-wife, Stacy, and former best friend, Brett Cole, testified against Andrew and provided details of his involvement. Connecting him further to the killings were his links to a mystery phone that was in the area of the crime scene at the time of the shootings.

Finally, on February 18, 2025, Andrew was arrested at a Home Depot in Hilo, Hawaii. About a month later, he was extradited to Belmont County, Ohio, and held at the Belmont County Jail, where he awaited trial. A grand jury indicted him on 12 counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated arson, and one count of aggravated burglary. By pleading not guilty to the charges against him, Andrew decided to take the matter to court.

Andrew Griffin is Awaiting His Sentencing Hearing After His Conviction

On October 26, 2026, Andrew Griffin stood trial for the 2021 murders of Thomas and Angela Strussion. One of the prosecution’s star witnesses was none other than the defendant’s former friend, Brett Cole, who was serving three life terms for unrelated sexual crimes. In exchange for his testimony against Andrew, the state granted him immunity and agreed to move him to a prison closer to his Texas home. Brett took the stand on day 6 of the trial at the Belmont County Courthouse and testified that Andrew complained about Thomas Strussion after investing in his business. The witness stated, “He said that Tom was trying to take his money and leave the state.”

He testified that he helped Andrew plan the killing of Thomas after the defendant alleged that Thomas was trying to get him killed. “So it was pretty much a kill or be killed situation,” he said. As part of the plan, Brett allegedly kept Andrew’s phone while he visited the Strussion residence on the fateful morning. The witness clarified that the plan was to kill Thomas, and not Angela or their pets. Andrew allegedly told Brett that after he shot Thomas in the arm, Angela came running towards him, and that’s when and why he shot her multiple times before firing more rounds at Thomas.

According to Brett, the killer tried to stage the scene as a botched robbery at first, but decided to set the house on fire before fleeing the scene. Finally, on November 4, 2026, the jury deliberated for four and a half hours before reaching the final verdict in the afternoon, around 2:30 pm. Andrew Griffin was convicted of all the charges against him, including two counts of aggravated murder of Thomas, two counts of aggravated murder of Angela, trespassing, and aggravated arson. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of December 1, 2026, at around 1:30 pm in Belmont County Common Pleas Court. Until then, he is held behind bars without bond. The prosecution and the defense came to a decision about getting the death penalty off the table for Andrew Griffin.

Read More: Michel Fournier: Where is the Killer Now?