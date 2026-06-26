Why Did Andy Mill and Chris Evert Get Divorced?

Chris Evert shared a long and largely happy marriage with Andy Mill, a relationship that produced three sons and many of the most important moments of her life away from tennis. Over the years, Chris has described her marriage to Andy as one of the defining relationships of her life and one that helped shape her identity beyond the tennis court. Although their marriage eventually ended, they remained committed to their family and continued to co-parent their children. In Netflix’s ‘Chris & Martina: The Final Set,’ she reflects on the different chapters of her life, including her marriage to Andy. Chris shares her thoughts on why the relationship broke down and the friendship and respect they have maintained in the years since their divorce.

Andy Mill and Chris Evert Divorced After 18 Years of Marriage

Chris Evert first met Andy Mill in Aspen, Colorado, during the holiday season of 1986. She had been invited by tennis legend Martina Navratilova to spend a relaxing weekend there before the Australian Open. At the time, her marriage to John Lloyd was beginning to fall apart. Evert met Andy at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, where he was working on the production of a ski show. Mill was also going through a divorce, and the two found themselves navigating similar challenges. They quickly formed a connection and discovered a shared love of skiing, which brought them even closer. Following Chris’s divorce from Lloyd, she and Andy began dating, and their relationship grew as they built a life together away from the tennis circuit.

On July 30, 1988, Chris and Andy married in Boca Raton, Florida. For many years, they appeared to have a happy, stable relationship, and together they built a family that became the center of their lives. The couple welcomed their first son, Alexander, in 1991, followed by Nicholas in 1994 and Colton in 1996. However, over time, difficulties began to emerge within the marriage. On November 13, 2006, Chris filed for divorce, and the separation was finalized the following month. The news generated a lot of media attention, as many had viewed them as one of sport’s most enduring couples. Despite the public reaction, the two moved forward with the decision and remained focused on co-parenting their three sons.

Andy Mill and Chris Evert Share a Special Friendship

Chris Evert and Andy Mill’s divorce came amid speculations surrounding Chris’ relationship with golfer Greg Norman, who had been one of Andy’s closest friends. In the years since, both Chris and Andy have spoken openly about the factors that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage. Chris has said that she reached a point in her life where she felt something was missing and admitted that she did not communicate her feelings well when problems first emerged in the relationship. She has also pointed to menopause as a factor that affected her emotionally and has underlined the fact that it is a subject that is rarely discussed openly.

Chris later acknowledged that her decisions hurt many people, but said she could not ignore the feelings she had developed. Andy, meanwhile, admitted that the divorce was deeply painful, particularly because it involved someone he considered a close friend. He said he loved the life and family they had built together through their 18-year marriage. Throughout their marriage and after their divorce, Chris and Andy made their children their top priority and worked hard to remain present in their lives.

Following the end of Chris’s marriage to Greg Norman in 2009, which lasted just 15 months, Andy revealed that they had gradually put much of the bitterness behind them and rebuilt a strong friendship. Over the years, they became trusted confidants and remained united when it came to their family. Andy was also a source of support as Chris faced her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Their three sons have maintained close relationships with both parents. While both have acknowledged regrets about how their marriage ended, they have expressed gratitude that they were able to preserve a meaningful friendship and continue being part of each other’s lives.

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