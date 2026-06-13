Where is Angela Prichard’s Family Now?

In October 2022, the lives of Angela Odefey Prichard’s loved ones changed forever when she was killed in Bellevue, Iowa. It left her beloved sons, Joshua “Josh” Close and Colton “CJ” Hancock, and her loving sister, Wendy Ann Budde, seeking justice. The spotlight falls on the particular case in the episode titled, ‘Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved?’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours.’ It delves deeper into how, after months of reported harassment and threats from her estranged husband, Christopher Prichard, AKA Chris, Angela was shot dead at her workplace. The episode also features emotional interviews with Josh, CJ, and Wendy, who spoke about the impact the untimely death of the 55-year-old had on them.

Wendy Budde’s Life is Dedicated to Her Husband and Her Beautiful Daughter

Wendy Ann Budde remembered the early morning of October 8, 2022, when she rushed to her sister, Angela Odefey Prichard’s workplace. On the show, she shared how the officials informed her about the murder, leaving Wendy completely devastated. Reports state that she was one of the first people who informed the detectives that she suspected Angela’s estranged husband, Christopher “Chris” Prichard, to be the killer. On October 9, 2022, he was arrested and charged with first- degree murder and robbery. Ultimately, Chris was found guilty of his charges in February 2024 and sentenced to life in prison without parole the following month.

Before the sentencing, Wendy bravely took the stand and provided a victim impact statement, stating, “I hope while you’re behind bars … you always have to look over your shoulder and be scared for everything you do.” She also mentioned, “I hope you just feel a tiny bit of that, the way you tortured her.” While speaking about the day, Wendy expressed, “I have a lot of, um, I guess it’s guilt, because I think in my mind, what if I would’ve went with her that day? Maybe I could have saved her. … But part of me was so proud of her for like being as strong as she was in that time.” To this day, Wendy holds the memories of her dearest sister close to her heart.

Gradually, Wendy has healed the broken parts of her heart in the calming presence of her husband, Jim Budde. The couple always takes the opportunity to spend time together, whether it’s visiting the beaches, spending time in nature, or simply smiling side by side. Wendy’s life is filled with even more joy as she gets to cheer for her cherished daughter, Madisyn Budde, at every step of her life. Madisyn always expresses her love for her parents and her gratitude towards them. Wendy also loves celebrating festivals like Christmas alongside her family. As of writing, she has chosen to keep further information about her professional life under wraps.

Josh Close Continues to Fight For His Mother With His Brother and Wife’s Support

Joshua Close, also known as Josh, was completely heartbroken when he lost his mother forever. While reminiscing about the good memories with her, he revealed, “She loved doing arts and crafts. She still decorated her tree with the ones we made when we were kids.” After Chris was sentenced to life in prison, Josh and his brother, Colton “CJ” Hancock, filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Bellevue, the Bellevue Police Department, and several officers in April 2024. The brothers alleged that law enforcement failed to repeatedly enforce a no-contact order and an arrest warrant against Chris, which created a “state-created danger” leading to Angela’s murder.

On October 21, 2024, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the family’s complaint didn’t sufficiently show that police activities actively led to the increase in danger to Angela. Shortly after, the family’s attorney alleged that the city had concealed information during litigation, and some officers made false statements regarding their relationship with Chris. In January 2025, the judge reportedly refused to reverse his original decision. By August of the same year, the family appealed the dismissal of the case, continuing to seek its revival. Besides fighting for justice for his mother, Josh remains dedicated to his family.

As of writing, Josh’s life revolves entirely around his wife, Tina Marie Close, their two beautiful daughters, Milaya and Mirella, and their beloved son Micah. Currently residing in Dubuque, Iowa, he enjoys celebrating Halloween with them and often takes his children on weekend outings. Besides that, he often channels the grief of Angela’s untimely demise into writing. In March 2025, when the show’s episode came out, Josh wrote, “It’s incredibly painful that our family experienced such a tragedy, one so profound that it could be turned into an episode like this, but I’m thankful that *48 Hours* was willing to produce it and share her story. I love you, Mom!”

CJ Hancock Has Chosen to Lead a Quiet Life With His Children by His Side

Before the profound loss completely rocked his life, Colton Hancock, affectionately known as CJ, was building his unique path. He completed his initial education at Dubuque Hempstead High School. He is currently living in Dubuque, Iowa, and has decided to shield further information about his career from the public eye. On the personal front, CJ is living a blissful life surrounded by his three children. He still remembers how Angela used to spoil her grandkids with love and attention. He revealed, “She loved to spoil the grandkids rotten, and they could do no wrong in her eyes.” CJ misses his mother quite dearly and is still trying to fill the gaping hole in his heart that has been left after her death.

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