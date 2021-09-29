Animal Kingdom Season 5 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

In the twelfth episode of ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5, the Codys take care of the Livengood case, and the cops seem to feed on the lies served by Deran. Craig struggles with addiction, but thoughts of Nick keep him anchored to reality. To know more about the latest episode, there is a recap enclosing all the latest happenings. Now, with the season 5 finale approaching, you can find all the details about it right here!

‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 13 is set to release on October 3, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TNT. The season will conclude next week. So, perhaps you would like to spare an hour to watch the finale with a glass of wine sitting in your hand!

In the thirteenth episode, titled ‘Launch,’ the Codys might finally execute the big heist. Pope has been emotionally stable as of late, and the entire family is slowly moving on from Smurf’s death. So, it seems like a good time to finally get on with the next act in line! Moreover, Craig has shown slight interest in recovering from his addiction which might be in focus in the upcoming episode. As with every heist, there might be chaos and a flurry of cops sniffing around the mission. Here is a promo for the season finale!

The twelfth episode, titled ‘Loose Ends,’ kicks off years into the past before Janine started her own empire. After killing a man, she gets access to a little black book containing the contact details of every criminal in that area. Her vision involved setting up a clan that is more selfless. In the present, J and Pope successfully discard Livengood’s dead body. However, Pope is concerned about Craig’s increasing urge to use drugs, which could result in him not being allowed to visit his son Nick. When Frankie crashes at Craig and Renn’s to seemingly hide from Vladik, she ends up sensing the extent of Craig’s dependence on drugs.

Pope also finds the missing stash of coke in Pete’s car, contrary to his claims of flushing it down the toilet. This happens to be the same coke that the Codys stole from the cartel. Elsewhere, Deran has a brief rendezvous with FBI Agents Perkins and Gonzales outside The Drop, where he is interrogated about the DEA agent Livengood and also Adrian. Once the agents are convinced of his innocence, Tommy directly asks him about Adrian, and Deran spills every little detail about the situation.

Now that the Codys apparently have the authorities fooled, they are ready to cut ties with Chadwick, who is reluctant to do so. Towards the end of the episode, Craig gives up an opportunity to get high as thoughts of Nick take hold. Deran and J decide to hit the port despite the problems while Pope tells J about the coke that was never discarded!

