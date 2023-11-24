8 Animated Movies Like Wish You Cannot Miss

‘Wish’ is an animated musical fantasy film hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the art style combines computer animation with the look of Disney’s historical watercolor animation. The film stars the voices of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Harvey Guillén, Evan Peters, Ramy Youssef, and Jon Rudnitsky. The story focuses on a 17-year-old girl named Asha (DeBose), who makes a passionate plea to the stars in a moment of need after sensing a darkness in the Kingdom of Rosas that no one else does. Here are 8 more animated movies similar to ‘Wish’ that deserve your attention.

8. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

‘Kubo and the Two Strings,’ directed by Travis Knight, features a voice cast including Art Parkinson, Charlize Theron, and Matthew McConaughey. The film follows Kubo’s quest, armed with a magical shamisen, to uncover the truth about his family and confront ancient spirits. Similar to ‘Wish,’ ‘Kubo’ explores themes of magic, self-discovery, and the journey to fulfill one’s destiny. Both films showcase visually captivating worlds and intricate storytelling, creating immersive experiences that blend fantasy with profound messages about the power of wishes and the pursuit of dreams.

7. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

‘The Princess and the Frog,’ created by Ron Clements and John Musker, features a cast including Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, and Keith David. The plot revolves around Tiana, a waitress in New Orleans who transforms into a frog after a magical mishap. As she embarks on a journey with Prince Naveen, the film explores themes of love, dreams, and the balance between ambition and fulfillment. Similar to ‘Wish,’ it emphasizes the pursuit of dreams, overcoming challenges, and the transformative power of magical elements. Both films celebrate resilience and self-discovery in the face of enchanting adventures.

6. Thumbelina (1994)

‘Thumbelina’ and ‘Wish’ share thematic parallels in their focus on magical journeys and the pursuit of dreams. Both tales center on protagonists navigating enchanting worlds, encountering fantastical creatures, and discovering the transformative power of their own desires. Directed by Don Bluth, ‘Thumbelina’ tells the story of a tiny girl’s adventures, voiced by Jodi Benson. As she navigates a world of magic, romance, and adversity, Thumbelina’s journey resonates with the themes of self-discovery and the pursuit of dreams found in ‘Wish,’ creating a whimsical and endearing narrative that captivates audiences of all ages.

5. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

‘The Emperor’s New Groove’ offers a delightful watch for those who enjoyed ‘Wish’ due to its humorous narrative, memorable characters, and themes of personal growth. Directed by Mark Dindal, the film follows the misadventures of Emperor Kuzco, who transforms into a llama and learns valuable lessons about humility and friendship. The clever and lighthearted storytelling, akin to ‘Wish,’ makes it appealing to a wide audience. The voice cast includes David Spade, John Goodman, and Eartha Kitt, contributing to the film’s comedic charm.

4. The Book of Life (2014)

‘The Book of Life,’ directed by Jorge R. Gutierrez, presents a visually stunning journey through Mexican folklore. This animated gem intricately weaves a tale of love, sacrifice, and the celebration of life during Dia de los Muertos. With vibrant animation and a rich cultural backdrop, it resonates with the magical essence found in ‘Wish.’ Both films explore the transformative power of wishes and the interconnectedness of humanity with the celestial and magical realms. Featuring the voices of Diego Luna, Zoe Saldana, and Channing Tatum, ‘The Book of Life’ captivates audiences with its unique storytelling, making it a strong choice for those enchanted by ‘Wish.’

3. The Croods (2013)

‘The Croods,’ directed by Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco, offers a thrilling and heartwarming adventure that aligns with the spirit of ‘Wish.’ The film follows the prehistoric Crood family as they navigate a fantastical world, emphasizing themes of survival, discovery, and the importance of family bonds. The ensemble cast, including Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds, brings the characters to life, making it a delightful choice for those who appreciate the enchanting elements present in ‘Wish.’

2. Ponyo (2008)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, ‘Ponyo’ enchants audiences with its magical tale of a fish who dreams of becoming human. This Studio Ghibli masterpiece, akin to the whimsical charm of ‘Wish,’ explores themes of friendship, love, and the wonders of the ocean. The film’s breathtaking animation and emotionally resonant storytelling captivate viewers of all ages. ‘Ponyo’ features a voice cast including Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, and Noah Cyrus. With its imaginative narrative and visually captivating scenes, ‘Ponyo’ is a delightful choice for those who enjoyed the magical elements and heartfelt storytelling in ‘Wish.’

1. The Secret of NIMH (1982)

For fans captivated by the enchanting world of ‘Wish,’ ‘The Secret of NIMH’ is an absolute must-watch. Directed by Don Bluth, this animated classic takes audiences on a spellbinding journey into the mysterious and magical world of intelligent rats. The film, like ‘Wish,’ delves into themes of courage, transformation, and the extraordinary power of determination. With its richly drawn characters, atmospheric animation, and a storyline that blends fantasy with heart, ‘The Secret of NIMH’ stands as a timeless masterpiece. Immerse yourself in the allure of a hidden world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary—a perfect choice for those seeking the same magical allure as ‘Wish.’

