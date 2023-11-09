Liked Akuma Kun? Here Are 8 Similar Supernatural Anime

Shigeru Mizuki’s ‘Akuma kun’ is a supernatural mystery manga that after its initial release in the early 60’s has had several versions. It has now already been adapted into two films, a live-action show, and an anime. Netflix’s original net animation of the same name is the latest adaptation of Mizuki’s work and it follows the titular protagonist as he investigates several murders and mysteries often related to the occult with the help of his half-human partner Mephisto III. ‘Akuma kun’ is exciting to watch with its unexpected twists and turns and fans worldwide have loved it for its captivating storytelling. Therefore, we have compiled a list of 8 anime like it and you can watch them all by following the link provided at the end of each recommendation.

8. The Mystic Archives of Dantalian (2011)

After the renowned collector of rare books, Sir Wesley Disward dies tragically, his grandson Lord Hugh Anthony Disward a.k.a Huey learns that he can inherit his manor and everything else on the condition that he looks after a mysterious girl named Dalian and the archive known as the Bibliotheca Mystica de Dantalian. Soon after Wesley’s death one of his rivals meets Lord Hugh. But only Dalian knows the harsh truth that this man is not only carrying the dangerous Phantom book that Hugh’s grandfather tried to seal away but is also his killer. When the ominous meeting happens, it changes Huey’s life forever as he discovers some uncomfortable truths about Wesley and Dalian. ‘The Mystic Archives of Dantalian’ is an exciting series that revolves around solving supernatural mysteries. Feel free to watch the show here.

7. Psychic Detective Yakumo (2010)

Haruka Ozawa’s college life takes a dark turn when one of her friends dies tragically while the other is possessed. It seems that her end is just around the corner unless she takes the help of a mysterious student named Yakumo Saito, who possesses the power to talk to the dead. But conversations with the deceased come with its own risks and there are always killers who are willing to go the extra mile to ensure that the truth never comes out. But despite the challenges, the eccentric duo bravely explores paranormal cases willing to put in the extra work to figure out the truth. As you have noticed, ‘Psychic Detective Yakumo’ revolves around the themes of mystery, supernatural, and detective that keep viewers hooked with its compelling storytelling.

6. Tactics (2004 – 2005)

Although not necessarily following a detective, ‘Tactics’ recounts a story that revolves around supernatural and paranormal entities. Ichinomiya Kantarou is one of the rare few people who has the power to see demons. But instead of being celebrated for having such an ability, Kentarou is always mocked and bullied by those around him. Because of such vile treatment, his only friends are demons. One ordinary day, Kentarou learns that the ogre-eating Tengu is actually the strongest demon in the world, so he sets out on a long journey to find him. Much to his dismay, he is only met with disappointment everywhere until he stumbles upon a life-changing discovery.

5. Mononoke (2007)

Medicine Seller travels through Feudal Japan looking for the titular malevolent spirits that have caused any form of disruption to civil life. However, before he could exorcise them using the mighty Exorcism Sword, he must figure out their Form, their Truth, and their Reason. This is not an easy process since it requires deep investigative work along with intense psychological analysis. Until he succeeds in this painful examination of the Mononoke, the Medicine Seller cannot get the Exorcism Sword, which means his success lies a lot in his understanding of his enemies. ‘Mononoke’ follows the protagonist as he investigates supernatural phenomena, quite similar to what viewers witness in ‘Akuma Kun.’ Feel free to watch the series here.

4. Mouryou no Hako (2008)

Yoriko Kusumoto’s love life takes a dramatic turn when his crush Kanako Yuzuki is severely wounded in what seems to be a tragic train accident. The responsibility of investigating the case falls on the shoulders of Shuutarou Kiba, who soon finds out the harsh truths about the dangerous Yuzuki family. Somehow, Kanako survives the accident and is entrusted to Dr. Koushirou Mimasaka to be looked after in a facility somewhere in the forest. But when Kiba and Yoriko go to meet her, she suddenly goes missing and in the investigation, the detective hauntingly comes across limbs of young girls in boxes.

It soon becomes obvious that the case is far more complicated than it seems and it marks the long fight for justice for the victims. ‘Mouryou no Hako’ in a similar fashion to ‘Akuma Kun’ is an intense exploration of the challenges faced by a detective trying to solve mysterious cases that are somewhat related to the occult. The similarities in the themes of the two anime are hard to ignore and if you have enjoyed one of them then you are surely going to find the other entertaining as well.

3. Ghost Hunt (2006 – 2007)

Kazuya Shibuya is the president of the Shibuya Psychic Research Company who is entrusted with the responsibility to investigate the abandoned school building that has become the epicenter of gossip related to several ghost stories. Mai Taniyama is another student at the same school who loves to exchange ghost stories with his friends and also knows about the rumors. One day when he is at the building, he accidentally interferes with the investigation headed by Kazuya’s assistant and breaks a camera in the process. After that he is forcefully hired by Shibuya to look into the case, exposing him to the world of ghost hunting. ‘Ghost Hunt’ is a balanced mixture of horror, mystery, and supernatural which also revolves around investigators primarily focused on solving paranormal cases. You can watch the show here.

2. Ace Attorney (2016 – 2019)

Ryuuichi Naruhodou has always dreamt of fighting for the innocent people in the court ever since he was little. So when he finally gets the chance to represent his first client under the guidance of his mentor Chihiro Ayasato, his happiness knows no bounds. But it soon becomes apparent to him that the legal cases in the court are no less than fighting on the battlefield and he must always be on his toes to ensure that his clients get justice. ‘Ace Attorney’ follows the inspiring and sometimes hilarious stories of Ryuuichi Naruhodou doing his best to deliver decisions in his client’s favor. Although there are no supernatural elements in the anime, it is still fun to watch. You can stream all the episodes here.

1. Neuro: Supernatural Detective (2007 – 2008)

Despite being just a high schooler, Yako Katsuragi has managed to make a name for herself as a renowned detective by solving every case that she has ever taken. But little does anyone know that the real brain behind her detective agency is a demon named Neuro, who is trying to find the ultimate mystery and loves to feast on the negative energy of the crime scenes. Yako acts as a mere pawn to ensure that Neuro does not draw too much attention so that the latter can quietly do his work in the shadows. However, their symbiotic relationship is dependent on Katsuragi’s desire to find a painful truth. ‘Neuro: Supernatural Detective’ just like ‘Akuma Kun’ introduces viewers to a supernatural character who teams up with an ordinary human to solve mysterious cases.

