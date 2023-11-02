8 Anime Like Blue Eye Samurai You Must Watch

Created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ is an adult-animated streaming television series that recounts a story of retribution and redemption. Set in 17th-century Japan, the anime follows Mizu, a young woman who is on a quest to take revenge on the only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth whom she blames for taking away her mother and making her a monster. But she not only faces her enemies but the patriarchal society as well that stands in her way. As Mizu sets out on her dangerous mission, she finds allies along the way and comes to terms with some shocking realities about her past. ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ offers a unique blend of action-packed drama, adventure, and mystery that is really entertaining. Therefore, we have compiled a list of anime similar to it.

8. Katanagatari (2010)

‘Katanagatari’ is a historical action-adventure series that in a similar fashion to ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ is set in Japan’s Edo period and revolves around the ambitious quests of its main character who happens to be a swordsman. Shichika Yasuri, despite his swordsmanship brilliance and the status as the enigmatic seventh head of the Kyotouryuu school, prefers to live a peaceful life away from any conflict. But when the ambitious strategist Togame is tasked by the shogunate to find the Deviant Blades, she requests Yasuri’s help in her dangerous quest. For some strange reason, Shichika feels that there is something special about Togame, and purely based on his gut feeling he decides to agree to her request. But Togame’s ambitious quest is going to be no easy task as the duo must face power-hungry entities as well as wielders of the Deviant Blades, all of whom will leave no stone unturned to derail their plans.

7. Intrigue in the Bakumatsu: Irohanihoheto (2006 – 2007)

Yojiro Akizuki is a mysterious mercenary, who travels all over Japan in his pursuit of supernatural items with the help of his powerful sword and the ornament on the end of it. During his journey, he once comes across a traveling theatre group desperate to avenge the death of the parents of the group’s leader at any cost. Since they need someone like Yojiro to help them against their foes, Akizuki decides to join the ragtag group while still focused on his goal. ‘Intrigue in the Bakumatsu: Irohanihoheto’ recounts a story that revolves around revenge and a dangerous swordsman, which makes it a right fit for the list.

6. Blast of Tempest (2012 – 2013)

When Mahiro’s sister dies, he vows to take revenge unbeknownst to the fact that his best friend Yoshino has been dating her until now. He takes the help of Hakaze Kusaribe, a witch to solve the case but she ends up getting banished to a deserted island soon afterwards. As if Mahiro’s luck was already not bad enough, he then finds out that Hakaze’s brother, Samon is planning something sinister. Now it is up to him and Yashino to join hands to save the world all the while still hoping to avenge the death of his sister. While revenge is not the central theme of ‘Blast of Tempest,’ it still serves as an important plotline for the anime. You can find all the episodes here.

5. Peace Maker Kurogane (2003 – 2004)

After Ichimura Tetsunosuke’s parents are murdered right in front of his own eyes, he vows to exact revenge which pushes him on a path to gain superhuman powers. In his teens, he tries to join the elite Shinsengumi but unfortunately lacks in many aspects to become its member. ‘Peace Maker Kurogane’ follows Ichimura’s journey to truly come to terms with the sacrifices it takes to become part of the historical group. As a historical samurai show where swordsmanship is a crucial part of worldbuilding and the protagonist is burning with vengeance, ‘Peace Maker Kurogane’ is certainly a good show to watch for the fans of ‘Blue Eye Samurai.’ You can watch it here.

4. Basilisk: Kouga Ninpou Chou (2005)

Iga and Kouga ninja clans have been at each other’s throats for centuries until a ceasefire is imposed thanks to the influence of powerful warlord Ieyasu Tokugawa. In the following years, Gennosuke Kouga and Oboro Iga, the heir of these two clans fall in love and decide to bury the old rivalry by announcing their marriage. But things soon take a dark turn as the two factions are thrown into the flames of rivalry one more time. In order to restore peace, Ieyasu’s grandsons organize a battle royale that threatens to pit Oboro and Gennosuke against one another. You can watch the anime here.

3. Ninja Scroll (1993)

Jubei Kibagami is a swordsman-for-hire who does not want anything to do with political factions and their dangerous schemes ever since he experienced a betrayal that continues to hurt him. But his preferences get thrown out of the window after he rescues a female soldier named Kagero. It turns out that she is involved in the investigation of a mysterious plague but continues to get pursued by the Devils of Kimon, a ninja possessing supernatural powers. As Jubei gets unwillingly involved in the entire drama, he slowly learns about a dangerous conspiracy to overthrow the government. ‘Ninja Scroll’ may have few similarities with ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ but viewers looking for an action-packed samurai series would definitely enjoy the former too.

2. Sword of the Stranger (2007)

Kotaru is a young orphan who has no one in this world except his loyal dog Tobimaru. In order to get something to eat, he often resorts to petty crimes and thefts. But his life takes a dark turn when assassins sent by China’s Ming Dynasty relentlessly hunt for him for some inexplicable reason. Just when they feel hopeless and seek refuge in a small temple trying to hide from ruthless killers, they accidentally meet a ronin named Nanashi. Although the man has little sympathy for the duo, when is offered monetary gain for his services as a bodyguard, he agrees to help them. However, the Ming Dynasty had already changed its strategy at this point as it had sent skilled swordsmen to ensure that they fulfilled a mysterious prophecy. ‘​​Sword of the Stranger’ is a story that revolves around assassins, swordsmen, personal vendettas, and past grievances, just like Netflix’s ‘Blue Eye Samurai.’ You can watch the movie here.

1. Blade of the Immortal (2019 – 2020)

Manji is an immortal man who has taken the life of one hundred innocent people. Interestingly, his immortality is the handiwork of eight-hundred-year-old nun Yaobikuni, who promises to free him from his curse provided he kills one thousand evil men to atone for his crimes. Although Manji agrees, he does not realize at the time that he will soon meet a girl named Rin Asano who will turn his life around. ‘Blade of the Immortal’ as the name suggests follows an immortal swordsman who inadvertently gets involved in a journey of redemption and revenge that makes him a better man. You can stream the anime here.

