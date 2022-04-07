7 Anime Like Komi Can’t Communicate That You Must Watch

‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ (also known as ‘Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu.’) follows Shouko Komi, a ravishing teenager with crippling anxiety and a communication disorder who just wants to fit in with others. In her seemingly impossible pursuit of making one hundred friends, she finds an ally in her bench mate Hitohito Tadano. The light-hearted series gives a powerful message to the fans that facing ones’ fears is essential for growth and is an indispensable part of life.

It seems that the theme of the show has resonated with viewers as the anime has garnered positive reviews from around the world. Since people who love the series will definitely wish to watch shows similar to it; therefore, we have compiled a list of anime that ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ fans will definitely enjoy. Most of these shows like ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ are available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Amazon Prime.

7. My Senpai is Annoying (2021 -)

After joining a trading company as a saleswoman, Futaba Igarashi feels that she is finally finding the purpose that she has been searching for all her life. Unfortunately, her colleagues, especially Harumi Takeda, treat Futaba like a child because of her short stature. Determined to prove herself, Igarashi gives her best, but over time she begins to develop emotions for Harumi, thus complicating her professional life. The light-hearted office rom-com is just the right anime for fans of ‘Komi Can’t Communicate.’ You can catch Futaba in action here.

6. Kaguya-sama: Love is War (2019 -)

Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya are not only the best students of the renowned Shuchiin Academy but they are also considered some of the best brains in the country. Despite the persistent competition between them, Miyuki and Kaguya have developed feelings for one another. However, to admit ones’ emotions first goes against the pride of the duo, so they keep pushing each other on the battlefield of love. The hilarious romance of the duo and the countless heartwarming moments will definitely remind viewers of ‘Komi Can’t Communiate.’ You can stream the anime here.

5. Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You (2009 – 2010)

Sawako is a socially anxious teenager who, like Komi, is misunderstood by her classmates and has a difficult time communicating her feelings. Isolated and ignored, she desires to fit in with the rest of her classmates. So, when Shouta Kazehaya organizes a test of courage for everyone, Sawako sees it as an opportunity to make friends. Just like the main character of ‘Komi Can’t Communiate,’ she also learns to challenge herself while becoming socially adept in the process. In case you plan to watch Sawako’s story, then you can head here.

4. Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro (2021)

Naoto Hachiouji is an aspiring manga writer whose artistic prowess far exceeds his peers. He prefers and shares quite a few social traits with Komi. Unfortunately, a mischievous first-year student named Hayase Nagatoro loves to put him in awkward situations and tease him for minor things. Although Naoto initially hates the unnecessary nuisance in his daily life, he slowly begins to love Hayase’s company. Quite like Komi, he also learns to test himself in uncomfortable situations and ends up becoming more adept in social settings. If you wish to watch Naoto and Hayase’s hilarious spats, then you can find all the episodes here.

3. Your Lie in April (2014 – 2015)

‘Your Lie in April’ revolves around Kousei Arima, a prodigious pianist whose dreams of becoming a successful musician hit an unexpected roadblock after he goes through a personal tragedy. When all hope appears to fade away slowly, Kaori Miyazono, a beautiful violinist, comes to his aid and forces Kousei to focus on his passion again. ‘Your Lie in April,’ exactly like ‘Komi Can’t Communicate,’ focuses on a character that comes out of his shell to embrace his life. You can watch Kousei’s emotional journey here.

2. Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu (2019)

Bocchi Hitori has difficulty communicating with others because of crippling social anxiety. So, when she learns that her best friend Kai Yawara won’t be going to the same school as her and has also decided to end their friendship, Bocchi is taken aback. Kai wants her to make more friends, and until she does that on her own, they cannot be in touch. With no other option left, Bocchi takes on the challenge and begins the arduous task of befriending her new classmates before graduation. It goes without saying Bocchi’s story has several parallels with the daily struggles of Komi. Therefore, fans of ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ will definitely enjoy ‘Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu.’ You can watch the anime here.

1. Handa-kun (2016)

Sei Handa is a good-looking high schooler who feels that his classmates hate him for some inexplicable reason. Unfortunately, his perception cannot be further from the truth, as the students revere him for his superior calligraphy and, obviously, his incredible personality. But because of a series of misunderstandings, Handa sees his reverence as bullying, a conclusion that is completely detached from reality. Just like Komi, Handa is also famous for his looks and struggles because of his poor social skills, unable to realize how likable he is to others. Therefore, people who love ‘Komi Can’t Communiate’ should definitely add ‘Handa-kun’ to their watchlist as both the shows have quite a lot in common. You can find all the episodes here.

