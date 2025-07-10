10 Anime Like Leviathan You Must See

Based on the eponymous novel by Scott Westerfeld, ‘Leviathan’ chronicles an epic adventure set against the backdrop of a reimagined World War I in 1914. Fugitive Prince Alek of the Austro-Hungarian Empire meets Deryn Sharp, a young girl serving with the British Air Service disguised as a boy, on board HMS Leviathan. The massive ship floats through the sky and is created with genetically engineered creatures. Brought together by fate, Alek and Deryn embark on quests around the globe that force them to reconsider their views on war, loyalty, and identity. The Netflix series, produced by Qubic Pictures and Orange, is a poignant watch about war and its impact on youngsters. If the show leaves you hungry for more, here is a curated list of anime similar to ‘Leviathan’ that is sure to satiate your craving.

10. Blassreiter (2008)

Co-created and produced by Gonzo and Nitro+, ‘Blassreiter’ takes place in modern Germany, which faces an outbreak of “Amalgams.” Cybernetic entities that spawn from rotting flesh and can fuse with technology to gain new abilities, the purpose of their existence is only to wreak havoc. Soon, some amalgams are seen fusing with humans, creating a deadlier entity capable of rational thought. One such amalgamated human is Joseph Jobson, who has full control over his powers. An accident turns Joseph into a priority target for the Xenogenesis Assault Team, created to protect humanity from Amalgams. However, he gets transformed into Blassreiter, the strongest Amalgam in existence, and decides to use his abilities to uncover the truth about the Amalgam conflict. Like ‘Leviathan,’ the series unifies tech and living beings.

9. Ergo Proxy (2006)

Set in a post-apocalyptic Earth thousands of years following an ecological disaster, the story of ‘Ergo Proxy’ unfolds in Romdo, one of the few remaining domed cities where humans can survive. Humanoid robots called “AutoReivs” that assist people in their daily tasks begin to contract a disease called the “Cogito Virus,” which grants them self-awareness and makes them potentially dangerous. Re-l Mayer, the granddaughter of Romdo’s ruler, takes it upon herself to investigate the phenomenon along with her AutoReiv partner, Iggy. They come across AutoReiv specialist Vincent Law and uncover the darkest secret hidden by human scientists, the mythical beings called “Proxies.” Created by Manglobe, the series depicts a disturbing overlap between living beings and tech, similar to ‘Leviathan.’

8. Jormungand (2012)

Adapted from the eponymous manga created by Keitaro Takahashi, ‘Jormungand’ revolves around child soldier Jonathan “Jonah” Mar. Although he hates weapons, he is forced to take them up when international arms dealer Koko Hekmatyar appoints him as a personal guard. Sworn to protect Koko and her idealistic goal of world peace, Jonah travels the world with her, selling weapons under an international shipping company name. As they deal with armies, private militaries, and militias, the business is not strictly legal, and Koko faces threats from the CIA and private assassins all the while. The youngsters facing the dangers of warfare bring to mind the similar setting of ‘Leviathan.’

7. 86 (Eighty-Six) (2021-2022)

Based on the works of Asato Asato, ’86’ centers around the ongoing war between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Giadian Empire. The Republic maintains the propaganda that the war has no casualties, as it is fought by autonomous units controlled by Handlers. In reality, 85 factions of the Republic stay safely behind protective walls. However, the minority group of the 86th faction is forced to pilot the robots under the command of the Handlers. When Vladilena Milizé becomes the new Handler of the Spearhead squadron, she comes across their legendary captain, Shinei Nouzen. Sparks fly between the two people from separate communities, which also brings along danger from society. Like ‘Leviathan,’ the narrative focuses on human relationships in times of brutal conflict.

6. Full Metal Panic! (2002)

Adapted from the manga series by Shoji Gatoh and Shikidouji, ‘Full Metal Panic!’ centers around a specialized team of the covert military institution Mithril. Superior officer Melissa Mao, sergeants Sousuke Sagara and Kurz Weber are tasked with protecting Kaname Chidori, a spirited teenager who unconsciously holds breakthrough scientific knowledge. Sousuke enrolls at Kaname’s high school as one of her classmates to shadow her, while Kurz and Melissa assist him remotely. However, being out of touch with civilian social life makes him comically stand out among other students, and makes Kaname suspicious. As in ‘Leviathan,’ the lives of the youngsters get marred with ever-looming danger.

5. Mobile Suit Gundam 00 (2007-2009)

Created by Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino, ‘Mobile Suit Gundam 00’ is set in a dystopian future where the world has run out of fossil fuels and turned to solar energy as its primary power source. The nations are divided into three major factions, each with its own solar power generator that generates unlimited energy. However, the countries whose economy depended on selling oil have plunged into poverty and chaos, leading to warfare and internal strife. To put an end to the chaos, a private military organization comes forward with technologically advanced Mobile Suits known as Gundams. Piloted by Gundam Meisters Setsuna F. Seiei, Lockon Stratos, Allelujah Haptism, and Tieria Erde, the Gundams dive into battle to change the world. The war that ensues mirrors the reimagined World War from ‘Leviathan.’

4. Alderamin on the Sky (2016)

Originally titled ‘Nejimaki Seirei Senki: Tenkyou no Alderamin,’ Madhouse’s adaptation of the light novel series ‘Alderamin on the Sky’ follows 17-year-old Ikta Solork, whose only interests are women and sleeping. When war breaks out between the Katjvarna Empire and the neighboring Republic of Kioka, Ikta is forced to sign up. While traveling with friends to the military exam site, he ends up in enemy territory and saves Princess Chamille Kitora Katjvanmaninik, the heir to the Katjvarnan throne, who was being held hostage. As a result, Ikta and his group are made Imperial Knights, with responsibilities that the teenager never wanted. Much like the youngsters in ‘Leviathan,’ Ikta rises to the challenge nevertheless.

3. Vinland Saga (2019-2023)

Based on the historical manga by Makoto Yukimura, ‘Vinland Saga’ revolves around Thorfinn, a young Icelandic villager who wishes to fight in wars like his father, Thors. However, the latter has a changed outlook on life and tries to teach him that no life is worth taking. When Thorfinn sneaks onto his father’s ship, he witnesses Thors being killed by mercenaries for abandoning the battlefield. Enraged, he starts training and working as a mercenary for the Vikings, all to prepare himself to kill Askeladd, the man who murdered his father. The teenage Thorfinn’s involvement in the Anglo-Danish wars brings to mind Alek and Deryn’s participation in the reimagined Great War in ‘Leviathan.’

2. The Legend of the Galactic Heroes (1988-1997)

Originally titled ‘Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu’ and based on Yoshiki Tanaka’s science fiction novels, ‘The Legend of the Galactic Heroes’ is set in a distant future where two interstellar superpowers, the monarchic Galactic Empire and the democratic Free Planets Alliance, have been locked in a never-ending war. Following a 150-year stalemate, things begin to change as idealistic military genius Reinhard von Lohengramm rises to power in the Empire, and historian Yang Wenli gains prominence in the Alliance. While Reinhard deems it crucial to unify humanity under a single ruler, Yang is certain that autocracy is never the answer. The two young minds locked in an epic battle are reminiscent of the youngsters in ‘Leviathan’ who are engaged in war.

1. The Saga of Tanya the Evil (2017)

‘The Saga of Tanya the Evil,’ based on the works of Carlo Zen and illustrated by Shinobu Shinotsuki, tells the story of Tanya Degurechaff, a young, ruthless soldier in an alternate Earth where magic is part of the Great War. Despite her appearance as a little girl, she has the soul of a man who refused to believe in God in his previous life. As a result, he gets reincarnated as an orphan in a place that resembles Imperial Germany. Standing by her defiance, she joins the military and begins to rise through the ranks as the world plunges into war. There are many similarities between ‘Leviathan’ and the series originally titled ‘Youjo Senki,’ both set in a reimagined World War I. The youngsters undertake great personal sacrifices while playing major roles in how conflicts shape up.

