Liked Mashle? Here’s 10 Similar Action Anime For Your Next Binge!

‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ or simply ‘Mashle’ is an exciting series that amalgamates comedy and action genres to recount a captivating tale that leaves a deep impression on the viewer. The anime follows a young teenager named Mash Burnedead who is born in a magical world without any powers. Since people like him are not just ostracized but even eliminated to protect the sanctity of society, he is abandoned by his parents at a young age following which a man named Regro raises him deep within a forest. But when the authorities learn the truth about him, they give him the challenge to earn the coveted Divine Visionary title, to protect himself and his loved ones.

Mash is therefore forced to join the prestigious Easton Magic Academy, which marks the beginning of his exciting journey in a world where magic and politics go hand-in-hand. Despite its seemingly serious premise, ‘Mashle’ manages to squeeze in hilarious anecdotes and gag comedy that makes the anime an even more entertaining watch. Viewers who enjoyed the fun show can experience a similar entertainment value in the anime listed below.

10. One Punch Man (2015 -)

In order to fulfill his childhood dream, Saitama trains relentlessly for three years and manages to become so powerful that fighting villains becomes a mundane and boring activity for him. Despite his dwindling interest in the work, he continues to selflessly work for the greater good and eventually draws the attention of cyborg Genos. He is so impressed with Saitama’s powers that he requests to become his disciple and also introduces him to the Hero Association so that his contribution to society can get the appreciation it deserves.

As he becomes part of the well-organized group of fighters who put up a resistance against evil, Saitama makes new friends and foes, all the while learning life-changing lessons that challenge his perception of the world. Just like Mash, Saitama is overpowered and a simple-minded person. ‘One Punch Man’ also uses a creative combination of action and comedy like ‘Mashle’ to weave a story that leaves a deep impression on the viewers. In case you wish to enjoy the former, then you can find all the episodes here.

9. Dragon Ball (1986 – 1989)

‘Dragon Ball’ is another exciting Shounen anime that primarily focuses on a pure-hearted protagonist who fights for the greater good and often emerges victorious against all odds. The show revolves around Goku, who lives alone following the death of his adoptive grandfather Gohan. While he leads a very simple life far away from the technological advancements of the modern world, everything changes when he meets a girl named Bulma. She recognizes the magical artifact in his possession and tells Goku that it is called a Dragon Ball. Bulma then reveals that there are six other balls scattered all over the planet and the person who manages to collect all of them gets any wish fulfilled by the eternal dragon. The duo then team up to embark on a quest to summon the eternal dragon, not realizing that evil forces are also trying to do the same but for far more twisted reasons. Feel free to watch the anime here.

8. Mob Psycho 100 (2016 – 2022)

Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama may look like an ordinary eighth-grader, but he is gifted with immense psychic powers that are beyond anyone’s imagination. But unlike most people, he recognizes that his abilities can just as easily be a curse for the world and tries to suppress it as much as possible. Eventually, he decides to train under Arataka Reigen with the hope that he can learn to control his powers. But little does he know that Reigen is actually a con artist who is only interested in making money using his psychic powers.

While the exploitation of his powers is bad, Shigeo’s real concern eventually turns out to be the unrestrained and dramatic loss of control over his powers that will lead to a cataclysmic event that could potentially cause unthinkable destruction. ‘Mob Psycho’ packs a unique punch of drama, action, and comedy with an overpowered protagonist at its focus, just like ‘Mashle.’ If you enjoyed the latter, then you should definitely give the former a shot. The series is accessible for streaming here.

7. My Hero Academia (2016 -)

Izuku Midoriya a.k.a Deku is born without powers in a world where 80 percent of the population has quirks. Despite the obvious disadvantage, he still dreams of achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a Pro-Hero just like his idol, All Might. Even though he faces mockery and bullying for his inflexibility, Deku remains steadfast and dedicated to his goals. His bulldog determination ultimately pays off as All Might selects him as his successor and gives him his own quirk that puts him on a path to becoming the greatest hero of all time. Like Mash, Izuku also faces discrimination in the society he is born into because of pure bad luck as he fails to win the genetic lottery. ‘My Hero Academia’ features several exciting fight sequences and is therefore an ideal watch for the fans of ‘Mashle.’ You can stream the show here.

6. The Eminence in Shadow (2022 -)

‘The Eminence in Shadow’ is a unique satirical series that is fun to watch and has some really exciting fight sequences. Interestingly, it features an overpowered protagonist who easily defeats all his foes like Mash. The show follows a teenager named Minoru Kagenou, who is obsessed with the idea of becoming as strong as possible and leads a double life to conceal his true motives from the world. While things are going according to his plans, Minoru’s life comes to an unexpected halt as he dies in a road accident. But this turns out to be a blessing in disguise as he is reborn in an alternate world where magic is real. Now with the help of his newfound powers, he sets out to achieve his unfulfilled dream. You can stream the anime here.

5. KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! (2016 -)

Following his untimely demise, a high schooler is given a chance to get reborn in a fantasy world or continue to heaven. When he chooses the former, he is tasked with the mission to defeat the Demon Lord and is given another opportunity to pick any ally he wants. Unbeknownst to the truth, he picks an obnoxious goddess named Aqua to be on his side not realizing that she is completely useless in combat. With a seemingly impossible mission ahead, he sets off on a long journey to achieve his goal despite the countless challenges in his path. ‘KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!’ is a hilarious anime that is full of action and drama. You can stream the series here.

4. Naruto (2002 – 2007)

‘Naruto’ is the story of a young boy ostracized by society who has powers that could easily astonish his peers. So, in a lot of ways, he is quite similar to Mash, who faces somewhat similar challenges in his life but manages to resist their negative impact. Both the characters go on to accomplish great things in life with or without an active desire for such end goals. ‘Naruto’ journey as he sets his eyes on the dream of the Hokage of Konohagakure is quite moving and inspiring. You can stream the anime here.

3. Tanaka-kun is Always Listless (2016)

Tanaka is a high schooler who is always inattentive and is known for his listless way of life. He avoids all situations where he may have to exert himself or overcome a challenge. Luckily, his friend Oota often comes to his rescue whenever he needs help in accomplishing some task or goal. Determined to preserve his lethargic lifestyle, Tanak tackles events that stand in the way of the quiet and peaceful days he constantly dreams about. Although ‘Tanaka-kun is Always Listless’ has few similarities with ‘Mashle,’ fans of the latter who are looking for another funny anime with a lethargic approach to life’s challenges will enjoy the former as well. Feel free to stream the anime here.

2. Hinamatsuri (2018)

Yoshifumi Nitta is a yakuza member whose life takes a dramatic turn after a peculiar capsule materializes in front of him and a girl named Hina emerges from it. It turns out that she possesses immense powers and now Nitta must act as her caregiver. Soon the yakuza member realizes that he could use Hina’s abilities to his advantage, which marks the beginning of their hilarious and entertaining partnership. The premise of ‘Hinamatsuri’ is nothing like ‘Mashle,’ but viewers who are looking for another comedy anime with some action would enjoy the former for sure. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

1. Gintama (2006 – 2010)

‘Gintama’ introduces viewers to an unemployed samurai who is desperately looking to make ends meet in feudal-era Tokyo after it is invaded and taken over by aliens. The hilarious show is full of action, drama, and unexpected twists that promise similar entertainment value as ‘Mashle.’ You can watch all the episodes here.

