7 Anime Like My Dress-Up Darling That You Must Watch

‘My Dress-Up Darling’ or ‘Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru’ is a romance slice of life that centers upon the unlikely affair between two high schoolers, Wakana Gojou and Marin Kitagawa. While the former is an introverted artist always preoccupied with perfecting his Hina dolls, the latter is an outgoing, popular girl who is friends with everyone. Although their personalities seem incompatible on the surface, the duo is brought together by hobbies that ultimately spark a romance between them. The anime is rated one of the best shows of its genre and has garnered a huge global fanbase since its premiere.

Since people may wish to watch somewhat similar shows, we have compiled a list of anime that fans of ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ will enjoy. You can watch most of these shows like ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ are available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Amazon Prime.

7. Horimiya (2021)

Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, just like Wakana Gojou and Marin Kitagawa, have nothing in common, and their acquaintances can never imagine them together, even in their wildest dreams. While Kyouko is the popular girl who excels at everything, Miyamura prefers to remain aloof. The unlikely romance of the duo forms the crux of ‘Horimiya’ entertaining premise. You can watch all the episodes here.

6. Your Lie in April (2014 – 2015)

Kousei Arima is a prodigious pianist whose dreams of becoming an accomplished musician come to an unexpected halt after a tragedy. While everything seems to be falling apart, he finds a helping hand from a stranger who soon becomes an indispensable part of his life. Kousei’s romantic affair is far more complicated compared to Wakana Gojou and Marin Kitagawa’s relationship, but at its core, both lead to somewhat similar outcomes. Kousei somehow overcomes the biggest tragedy of his life, while Wakana manages to get over the ridicule that he has to tolerate at a young age. You can stream Kousei’s emotional story here.

5. I want to eat your pancreas (2018)

Haruki Shiga is preoccupied with his life to the point that he can barely empathize with others. So, when he learns that his classmate Sakura Yamauchi is suffering from a terminal illness, he shows no sympathy. However, as Haruki begins to learn more about Sakura, the two strangers slowly come closer forming a relationship that none of them could have imagined when they first met.

4. Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro (2021)

Hayase Nagatoro is a first-year student who loves to tease her socially awkward senior Naoto Hachiouji. While it may seem that she may have a reason to pick on him, Hayase has randomly decided to toy with him after coming across him in the library one day. Although the persistent teasing does not seem like a good start, the duo eventually develops a strange friendship, and Naoto slowly begins to enjoy Hayase’s company as well.

People who love ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ can see the obvious parallels between the relationship of its deuteragonist with Hayase and Naoto. So, if you have enjoyed the awkward romance ‘My Dress-Up Darling,’ then you will most likely find ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ interesting as well. The anime can be streamed here.

3. Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You (2009 – 2011)

Sawako Kuronuma is sadly misunderstood by her classmates to be malicious despite being a sincere and timid girl. The unfortunate rumors make her seek validation from others as she is desperate to just fit in with other people of her age. So when Shouta Kazehaya presents her with an opportunity that can finally help her get along with the rest of her classmates, Sawako picks it up with both hands. It marks the beginning of her journey as she finally connects with her classmates while influencing Shouta in the process.

Sawako is quite similar to Wakana as the two have struggled to form relationships most of their lives, and both of them go through a radical change in their lives after getting closer to a popular classmate. You can watch the heartwarming story of Sawako and Shouta here.

2. Smile Down the Runway (2020 -)

Ikuto Tsumura is an aspiring fashion designer who, despite his humble origins, dreams of achieving his goals someday. Chiyuki Fujito is another teenager who dreams like Ikuto and hopes to someday represent her father’s agency in the Paris Fashion Week. While they may have few similarities, just like Marin and Wakana, the two dreamers come together to achieve their respective objectives while fighting the odds in the process. ‘Smile Down the Runway’ is a perfect alternative for the fans of ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ who wish to watch a similar story of two dreamers who are passionate about something. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

1. Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (2018)

Narumi Momose is an energetic young woman who feels that she needs to hide that she is an otaku from her colleagues at the new office. Unfortunately, her cover is blown on the very first day when she accidentally comes across an old friend named Hirotaka Nifuji, who asks her about her plans for the upcoming Summer Comiket in front of Hanako Koyanagi and Tarou Kabakura. Luckily, both of them turn out to be otaku as well, which reassures Narumi that her secret is still safe.

However, while sharing a few drinks with Hirotaka, she opens up about her relationship woes which prompts her old friend to ask her to be his girlfriend. The unplanned proposal marks the beginning of their awkward romance that fans of ‘My Dress-Up Darling’ will definitely enjoy. You can watch the anime here.

Read More: Best Romantic Anime