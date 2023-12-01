8 Anime Like Ragna Crimson That Deserve Your Attention

Studio Silver Link’s ‘Ragna Crimson’ is an exciting fantasy anime that recounts a captivating tale filled with action-packed fight sequences. The show is set in a world that is ruled by dragons and fighting them is no easy task. Humans who hope to win against them must surpass all limits of strength and display incredible courage in the face of adversity and fear of death. In spite of having quite contrasting personalities, Dragon hunter Ragna and mysterious Crimson join hands determined to destroy the dragon monarchs.

The deuteragonists are driven by a common burning desire and in their pursuit of their shared goal, they are willing to go to any lengths. ‘Ragna Crimson’ follows the titular protagonists as they frequently put their lives on the line hoping to someday achieve their goal which makes for an exciting watch- something that fans can experience in the anime listed below.

8. Goblin Slayer (2018 -)

Goblins are seen as the lowliest of monsters, a poor description that often allows them to use their weak appearance as an advantage to carry out elaborate and horrific raids in which they commit unforgivable atrocities. Since adventurers are more interested in larger bounties, these despicable creatures sometimes manage to multiply unabated and form strongholds in unmonitored locations. But driven by a painful and tragic childhood experience, the prestigious Silver rank adventurer Goblin Slayer does not see them as unworthy foes and is determined to eradicate them from the face of the planet. Just like Ragna and Crimson, the Goblin Slayer has a strong purpose and also bears the skills needed to achieve his mission. The show is filled with action-packed fight sequences like ‘Ragna Crimson’ and has a captivating story to tell. You can watch the show here.

7. Dragonaut – The Resonance (2007 – 2008)

As an asteroid heading toward Earth that is almost guaranteed to cause an existential crisis collides with Pluto first, the scientists at the International Solarsystem Development Agency use the time they gain to develop Dragonaut, a weapon that can help destroy the asteroid when it’s close. But little do they know, that there are bigger problems on Earth itself. Soon mysterious dragon-like creatures start showing up all over the planet and attack humans. One victim of their attacks, Jin Kamishina eventually becomes the chosen pilot of the Dragonaut and finds himself in a position to play a direct role in unraveling the mysteries surrounding recent events. As you may have noticed, ‘Dragonaut – The Resonance’ like ‘Ragna Crimson’ recounts a story in which fighting against dragons is one of the main plotlines. The show is filled with action and drama so there is never a dull moment. You can watch the anime here.

6. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (2016)

Just around the time of the Industrial Revolution, the world goes into a crisis horrific creatures emerge from a mysterious virus, who have an insatiable desire for human flesh. Naturally, they wreak havoc wherever they go and the only way to defeat them is by targeting their hearts. But to create an extra layer of protection from them, fortified civilizations are built through immense hard work and cooperation slowly becomes a common phenomenon but is it enough for the long-term prosperity and safety of the human race? ‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress’ introduces viewers to a post-apocalyptic world and just like ‘Ragna Crimson’ it combines action and survival to recount a compelling story that keeps viewers hooked. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

5. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019 -)

Now the world in ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is not necessarily ruled by demons, but they do have considerable influence on society despite operating from the shadows. The dark fantasy series revolves around the misadventures of a young teenager named Tanjirou Kamado as he sets out to take revenge for the merciless murder of his family and turn his only surviving sister back into a human being again. Along the way, he meets and becomes friends with Zenitsu and Inosuke, who become demon slayers like him and embark on missions that change the way they view the world forever. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is potentially a great watch for the fans of ‘Ragna Crimson’ as it perfectly amalgamates dark fantasy and action genres with its beautiful storytelling and keeps viewers hooked. The series is accessible for streaming here.

4. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009 – 2010)

Looking for another dark fantasy Shounen anime? ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’ with its perfect world-building, unique power system, and captivating premise is probably the perfect fit for you. In order to revive their dead mother, brothers Edward and Alphonse decide to commit the sin of human transmutation. The duo ends up losing part of their bodies in the process and are forced to go on a journey to look for the Philosopher’s Stone so that they can defy the traditional laws of Equivalent Exchange and get back their bodies. But as they delve deeper into the world of alchemy, they end up at the epicenter of a huge conspiracy that threatens to destroy the world. You can watch the show here.

3. Attack on Titan (2013 – 2023)

Although ‘Attack on Titan’ is a far more complex story that has many layers, in the beginning, the viewers are introduced to an unforgiving world where humans struggle against dangerous Titans. The entire focus of the show in its early seasons is centered around this simplistic conflict in which humans must defeat their unbeatable adversaries at any cost. ‘Ragna Crimson’ fans who wish to watch an action-packed show with a somewhat similar plot will therefore be thoroughly entertained as ‘Attack on Titan’ promises almost similar entertainment value even though the story gets far more complicated with each season. You can stream the show here.

2. Record of Grancrest War (2018)

‘Record of Grancrest War’ is not necessarily an anime revolving around human-dragon conflict, but it is still an appropriate addition to this list as the struggle against monsters and demons is one of its main storylines. Furthermore, the show has no dearth of action-packed fight sequences and follows two warriors named Siluca Meletes and Theo Cornaro as they set out to work for the bright future of their beloved homeland that faces an existential crisis. You can watch the show here.

1. Dragon’s Dogma (2020)

Dragons, a burning desire to fight them, and lots of action, ‘Dragon’s Dogma’ seems to have it all which makes it a perfect fit for the list. The show revolves around a man whose heart is stolen by a dragon. After he is brought back to life as an Arisen, he vows to exact revenge and take back what belongs to him. But little does he know that fighting against his arch-enemy will come at a huge cost, which he may not be prepared to pay. Feel free to watch the anime here.

