Liked Undead Unluck? Here’s 10 Action Anime For Your Next Binge!

Studio David Production’s ‘Undead Unluck’ is a rare class of anime that successfully marries the Shounen and comedy genres to create an action-packed show that keeps viewers hooked to their screens. The series centers upon Fuuko Izumo, who has the misfortune of being afflicted with a horrible condition that causes extreme misfortunes to everyone around her and has even led to the untimely death of her parents. Hopeless and anguished by the tragedies she has faced, Izumo decides to end her miserable life. But her suicide attempt inadvertently leads her to an immortal man named Andy, who desperately desires death.

In order to help him, Fuuko teams up with Andy with the hope that she will be able to fulfill his long-lasting desire. But little does the eccentric duo know that every move of theirs is closely watched by people who are interested in their mysterious powers. The hilarious series with its action-packed fight sequences and drama rarely disappoints, so we have found 10 anime like ‘Undead Unluck’ that will surely entertain you just as much if not more.

10. One Punch Man (2015 -)

Saitama has always wanted to be a superhero from a young age, so in order to fulfill this wish, he worked tirelessly for three consecutive years and ended up becoming so powerful that battling against evil villains started getting boring. At this point in his life, his incredible ability is noticed by 19-year-old cyborg Genos, who becomes his disciple and also convinces him to join the Hero Association. This marks the beginning of Saitama’s journey to make a name for himself while meeting new allies and battling against dangerous foes in the process. ‘One Punch Man’ is a hilarious action anime that amuses viewers with its unique anecdotes and promises a similar entertainment value as ‘Undead Unluck.’ You can watch the show here.

9. Mob Psycho 100 (2016 – 2022)

Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama may seem like just another unimpressive eighth-grader but he possesses immense psychic powers that are rarely found in people. But despite his young age, Mob is wise enough to understand the dangers of his own ability and tries to suppress it as much as possible. In order to achieve his goal, he enlists the help of Arataka Reigen, a conman pretending to be a psychic who only exploits Mob’s ability for his own advantage. But little do people know that Kageyama’s psychic energy is on the verge of a dangerous explosion and a cataclysmic event is destined to unfold when his emotions run berserk. ‘Mob Psycho’ like ‘Undead Unluck’ revolves around a character who is the victim of his own strange powers. The show is full of action-packed fight sequences that are quite exciting to watch. You can stream the anime here.

8. Bungo Stray Dogs (2016 -)

‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ and ‘Undead Unluck’ revolve around characters with unique abilities. Both shows have a lot of action and there is a sense of suspense as well that keeps viewers hungry for more. ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ follows an orphan named Atsushi Nakajima, who is kicked out of the orphanage after a series of mysterious incidents revolving around a mystical tiger. This turns out to be a blessing in disguise as he ends up meeting Detective Kunikida and Dazai who are investigating the same tiger. But little does Nakajima know that the resolution of the case will lead to a haunting discovery. Feel free to watch the show here.

7. Dororo (2019)

In order to become a more powerful ruler and aid his prefecture’s growth, Daigo Kagemitsu makes a pact with demons. While his selfish desires are fulfilled, his newborn child has to pay the price as he is born without a nose, skin, eyes, limbs, or ears. As Daigo abandons him, expecting the child to just die, the baby boy interestingly ends up in the hands of a medicine man who not only treats his wounds but also provides him with prosthetics. Eventually, this boy sets out on a mission to defeat all the demons that made a pact with his father so that he can regain each organ.

Along the way, he meets an orphaned boy named Dororo and the two of them join hands to face a cruel demon-infested world together. ‘Dororo’ like ‘Undead Unluck’ revolves around a character that is cursed with a terrible fate. While the latter is light-hearted and fun unlike the former, both shows explore the individualistic response of complex people in the face of terrible curses that befall them. The show is accessible for streaming here.

6. Spy x Family (2022)

Well ‘Undead Unluck’ fans who are looking for another Shounen series that amalgamates action and comedy genres should definitely give a shot to ‘Spy x Family.’ The series follows the renowned spy Twilight who is tasked to investigate a well-known and powerful politician. But in order to do so, he must find a pretend family. Although Twilight finds a daughter and wife, he is completely clueless that the former is an esper who can read people’s thoughts while the latter is the notorious underground assassin famously known as the Thorn Princess. Feel free to watch the show here.

5. Deadman Wonderland (2011)

When Ganta Igarashi visits the titular prison amusement park with his classmates, he thinks that it will be just another ordinary day in his life. Deadman Wonderland is a popular place to witness inmates perform dangerous acts for the onlookers’ amusement and Igarashi’s class also expects to experience something similar. But everything comes to a standstill when Ganta’s classmates are brutally murdered by a mysterious man in red and he is accused of the crime. Now imprisoned in the same amusement park he visited with his classmates, Igarashi must not only prove his innocence but also actively fight for his survival. ‘Deadman Wonderland’ revolves around the theme of death and also includes characters with unique abilities. You can watch the anime here.

4. To Your Eternity (2021 -)

Fushi is an immortal being who gains consciousness following his arrival on Earth and slowly becomes acquainted with the harsh realities of life. He forms intimate bonds with people over time and also gets to experience all shades of humanistic emotions. Although ‘To Your Eternity’ shares few similarities with ‘Undead Unluck,’ it gives a perspective on the challenges and dilemmas that Andy may have faced in his long life. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

3. Mashle: Magic and Muscles (2023 -)

‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ is another great Shounen series that packs a lot of exciting fight sequences. The anime is not only full of action but is also hilarious to watch just like ‘Undead Unluck.’ It follows Mash Burnedead, a boy with superhuman abilities born in a world where lack of magical powers is not only frowned upon but is a legitimate reason for extermination. In order to protect him from persecution his father raised him far away from civilization. But when he gets into trouble and his secret is about to be revealed, he is forced to enroll in the magic school with the goal of becoming a Divine Visionary to prove his worth. You can watch the show here.

2. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023 -)

Fuuko and Andy have reached a point in their lives where they no longer have fear of death and want to end their lives. In a similar fashion but for a radically different reason, Akira of ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ is no longer afraid of his own mortality and is instead busy living a fulfilling life before it most likely ends in the near future. He used to be an ordinary salaryman working at a company with a toxic work culture. But when a zombie apocalypse happens, he finally manages to gather the courage to reclaim his control over his life choices and starts living more intentionally. Instead of fighting against the zombie takeover, Akira accepts his eventual fate and decides to come up with a bucket list of things to do before he himself gets turned into a zombie. You can watch the show here.

1. Chainsaw Man (2022 -)

While ‘Chainsaw Man’ may not be as hilarious as ‘Undead Unluck’ the dark fantasy Shounen series is surely just as entertaining. The show follows an impoverished teenager named Denji whose life changes forever after his Chainsaw Devil pet Pochita gives him another chance at life by fusing with his body. The newfound powers that he gains in the process, allow Denji to work with the Public Safety Bureau which in turn helps him to live the life of his dreams. But the dramatic transformation comes at a huge cost, which he may have to pay later. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

