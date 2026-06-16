Are Aniya and KC From Love Island USA Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ has often shown that some connections formed in the very beginning can last until the end of the competition and even continue beyond the show. In season 8, when Aniya Harvey and KC first coupled up, it did not seem as though they would make it very far. However, over time, they worked on strengthening their connection and remained together for an extended period. They became one of the season’s most enduring couples, and many viewers hoped they would make it to the finals together.

Aniya and KC Did Not Intentionally Choose Each Other in the First Meeting

Aniya Harvey and KC Chandler were paired together in the first round largely by coincidence. Aniya had initially stood behind Sincere Rhea’s door, but he chose someone else. Since no one had stood behind KC Chandler’s door, he was left single, and Aniya was ultimately paired with him as the last two contestants remaining. She later told her friends that although KC had not been her first choice, she was happy to have been matched with him and genuinely admired many of his qualities. The pair stayed together through the first few recouplings, and as time went on, they developed a sincere interest in one another.

One of the earliest signs of their growing connection came when they discussed the racial dynamics of dating and how those experiences had shaped their time in the villa. KC spoke about how he had feared he would not be chosen by anyone else and it was proven true. Their bond remained strong until bombshells Sol Dean and Jen Terry entered the villa. KC appeared particularly interested in getting to know Sol, which left Aniya less than thrilled. She asked him to be open with her and communicate honestly about where his head was at. In the end, however, KC chose to recouple with Aniya rather than pursue a connection with the new bombshell.

Aniya and KC are Likely to Pair Up With Other Contestants in the Villa

Aniya and KC have already weathered some pressure from new arrivals in the villa, and so far their connection has survived those tests. However, Aniya’s reaction to KC exploring other options did not seem to sit particularly well with him. Although he ultimately chose not to pursue another connection, the biggest challenge of Casa Amor still lies ahead. There is a possibility that Aniya’s response could leave KC feeling restricted or as though he was discouraged from fully having the experience and exploring every potential connection. He openly discussed his attraction to Sol Dean with his friends, and the fact that she remains in the villa, albeit with a different partner, means there is still potential for something to develop between them.

At this stage, KC and Aniya are neither exclusive nor have they clearly defined their relationship or confessed deeper feelings for one another. Both remain free to explore other connections, yet they have also invested a considerable amount of time and energy into each other. If heartbreak is on the horizon for either of them, it is likely to be a difficult one. For now, they remain coupled up, but no one knows what the future holds or what decisions could eventually pull them apart. With the changes in the villa that come about frequently, it is possible that their connection might not last too long.

Aniya Prefers to Work for Charitable Causes and KC is a Healthcare Professional

Aniya Harvey, the daughter of former NFL player Donnell Harvey, is based in Tyrone, Georgia, and has built a successful identity of her own. After graduating from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing, where she also played collegiate volleyball, she pursued a career focused on community impact. Since June 2018, she has served as the Southwest Regional Marketing Lead for the Reconstructing Youth Foundation. In that role, she develops marketing campaigns, creates content for youth programs and community events. She also works with various stakeholders to increase awareness and support efforts aimed at addressing food insecurity and expanding opportunities for young people.

KC Chandler played at Fresno City College before transferring to Reedley College to continue his athletic journey. Outside of basketball, KC also pursued opportunities in modeling and running. He previously worked with Impact Athletics, LLC, gaining experience in athletic development and training environments. In recent years, however, his focus appears to have shifted toward healthcare. KC now works as a nursing assistant, dedicating himself to patient care while maintaining a lower profile in the sports and modeling worlds.

Read More: Are Melanie and Sincere From Love Island Still Together?