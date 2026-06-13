Where Are Rod and Shele Covlin’s Kids Now?

When Shele Covlin was found dead in the bathtub of her New York City home in late 2009, her children, Anna and Myles Covlin, were deeply affected and devastated. What came as a shock to them was when they learned that their mother was killed by none other than their father, Roderick “Rod” Covlin. In NBC’s ‘Dateline: Endgame,’ all the intricate details of the homicide and the investigation that ensued are covered extensively with the help of insightful interviews with Shele’s loved ones and the officials who worked hard to solve the case.

Anna and Myles Covlin Were Used to Make Accusations Against Others to Prevent Rod Covlin’s Conviction

Shele Minna Danishefsky and Roderick “Rod” Covlin met each other at a Jewish singles mixer in Manhattan, New York City, and fell in love. While Shele was a private wealth manager, Rod was a small-time stock trader. They got married six months later in a wedding ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. The couple entered parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their daughter, Anna Covlin, in 2000. A few years later, in 2006, Shele gave birth to a baby boy, whom they named Myles Covlin. However, Anna and Myles’ childhood was tainted by the couple’s unstable relationship, as Rod allegedly had extramarital affairs with multiple women and demanded an open marriage. Their rocky marriage led to their separation.

However, Rod lived in an apartment across the hallway from Shele to allow easy access for Anna and Myles to both their parents. A few months after they began living separately, Rod allegedly coached their son, Myles, to falsely accuse Shele of sexual abuse. On New Year’s Eve 2009, Anna reportedly found her mother unconscious in a bathtub and called her father, who notified the police. While Rod was under scrutiny for his possible involvement in Shele’s murder, he tried to get Anna, who was only 12 at the time, to accuse her grandfather of rape in January 2013, but she refused. That same year, it is alleged that Rod hatched a plan to kidnap Anna and take her to Mexico, where he would pay a young man $10,000 to marry her, so that he could emancipate her from her grandparents and gain access to Shele’s inheritance money.

Fortunately, the plan never materialized. Right before his trial began, Rod came up with a plan to frame Anna for the murder of Shele Covlin. He reportedly wrote a fake murder confession in her email account, pretending to be Anna. It read, “All of these years, I’ve been so incredibly afraid and guilty about the night my mum died. I lied. She didn’t just slip. That day we got into a fight about her dating. I got mad, so I pushed her. But it couldn’t have been that hard. I didn’t mean to hurt her. I swear. But she fell and I heard a terrible noise and the water started turning red. And I tried to pull her head up, but she remained still.” Rod claimed that Anna killed his wife, but didn’t mean it.

Anna and Myles Covlin Prefer to Stay Away From the Limelight Today

Nearly a decade after Shele Covlin’s tragic demise, Rod Covlin was finally convicted of second-degree murder in March 2019. The folloiwng month, on April 10, his sentencing hearing took place. Surprisingly, his children, Anna and Myles Covlin, asked the judge for leniency for their father. Myles, who was 12, took the stand and said, “I lost one parent and do not want to lose a second. I’m afraid if he is given the maximum sentence, I won’t have the opportunity to do things with my dad.” Although Anna, who was 18, didn’t attend the hearing, her letter was read by her paternal grandmother, in which she also requested a lighter sentence than what the prosecution recommended. In the end, Rod was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. As of today, the two siblings lead a private life but keep themselves connected to Rod and their grandparents, Dave and Carol Covlin.

Read More: Shele Danishefsky Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?