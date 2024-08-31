Anthony Avalos Murder: Where are Kareem Ernesto Leiva and Heather Barron Now?

In June 2018, 10-year-old Anthony Avalos was brought to the hospital after his mother reported him as unresponsive. He had suffered cardiac arrest and a severe brain injury, and tragically, he passed away within a day. The most pressing question for the doctors and police was who had inflicted such harm on the child. His body bore the signs of years of abuse, yet there were no immediate answers. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Evil Lives Here’ episode titled ‘Our Little Sister, the Monster’ delves into the subsequent investigation and the eventual capture of those responsible.

Anthony Avalos Had Many Old Injuries When He Was Rushed to the Hospital

Anthony Avalos was born on May 4, 2008, to Heather Maxine Barron and Victor Avalos. His parents were not together, with Victor residing in Mexico with his family, resulting in minimal contact between him and his father. Anthony lived with his mother in a household in Los Angeles, California, with seven other half-siblings. Heather’s boyfriend and the father of some kids, Kareem Ernesto Leiva, also lived in the same house. The resources were scarce, and life was challenging. Victor claimed he had often spoken to Heather about taking responsibility for his son, but nothing ever changed despite his efforts.

On June 20, 2018, Heather Barron called 911 to report that her 10-year-old son, Anthony Avalos, was unresponsive. She provided little explanation, leaving paramedics unprepared for the shocking condition they found Anthony in. He was in cardiac arrest and had suffered a severe brain injury that left him unconscious. He was quickly taken to Mattel Children’s Hospital, where doctors worked to stabilize him, but his condition was critical. At around 6:30 am on June 21, Anthony was pronounced dead. His body bore signs of prolonged abuse, and the exact cause of his death was unclear. Doctors suggested that it might have resulted from a combination of factors, including starvation, dehydration, and blunt-force trauma.

The Police Identified Anthony’s Killers Swiftly

The police quickly realized that their first step was to speak with everyone living in the house with Anthony, including both adults and children. When they initially questioned his siblings, none of them reported anything concerning. However, the police understood the importance of maintaining contact with the children and building trust over time. During questioning, Kareem, Heather’s boyfriend, admitted to disciplining Anthony on a few occasions but denied any actions that could have caused the boy’s death. Despite his claims, the medical examination, which revealed signs of years of abuse, painted a different picture.

When the police interviewed Heather’s family, they learned that multiple reports had been made about the abuse Anthony was suffering. In fact, around 13 reports were filed with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) by friends, family members, and teachers, leading to the house being monitored. Family members also claimed that the violence against Anthony escalated after he expressed being attracted to both boys and girls. The police noted numerous missed opportunities for intervention by the agency. As the investigation progressed, Anthony’s siblings began to open up, revealing that physical punishment and various forms of abuse were common in the household.

Anthony’s Killers Blamed Each Other for His Death

One of Anthony’s sisters disclosed that she had witnessed him being dropped on his head. He said that he had been treated similarly about two days before his death. She also mentioned that Anthony had been confined in a room without regular food or water. Only Heather and Kareem had access to it, and they locked it whenever they left. The injuries on his knees were consistent with reports that he had been forced to kneel on uncooked rice, a form of punishment. Additionally, he had bruises on his arms and hips that matched his siblings’ accounts of him being shoved into doors and walls. The medical examination further revealed whipping marks from items like cords, as well as several burn marks, painting a harrowing picture of the abuse he had endured.

Heather denied any involvement in the abuse, claiming she was a victim herself and that Kareem was the one responsible. She explained that she never reported the abuse because she feared for her life and the safety of her other children. However, the police were skeptical of her claims. After gathering evidence and testimonies, they did not believe her story. Consequently, both Heather and Kareem were arrested in connection with Anthony’s death.

Heather and Kareem are Serving Life Sentences Today

In 2019, Victor Avalos and Anthony’s aunts and uncles filed a lawsuit against the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). They claimed that the agency had failed to protect Anthony despite numerous reports of abuse. The case was settled in October 2022, with the family being awarded $32 million as part of the settlement. Both Heather and Kareem were charged with intentional first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of inflicting torture on the victim. Additionally, Heather faced charges of abusing another one of her sons.

During the trial, Heather insisted that she was not a willing participant, claiming that Anthony was abused when she was not home or when he was alone with Kareem. The latter, however, testified that many of the “punishments” were Heather’s ideas. Her family and the other children also testified, stating that Heather was just as involved in the abuse that ultimately led to Anthony’s death.

In March 2023, Heather Barron and Kareem Ernesto Leiva were found guilty of all charges. They were also convicted of the abuse of two other children in the household. Although the prosecution initially sought the death penalty, it was ultimately dropped, and both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Heather, now 34 years old, is incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, while 38-year-old Kareem is held at High Desert State Prison in Susanville. Neither has filed any appeals, and it is unlikely they will ever be released from prison.

Read More: Laura Pietscher Murder: Where is Gary Tyrone Danielle Now?