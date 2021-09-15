Are Brett and Ryan Ignasiak From Married At First Sight Still Together?

‘Married at First Sight‘ is quite different from the crowd of dating reality shows through its exciting premise of marrying couples on their first meeting. These couples are formed from a group of singles who are not familiar with each other. Thus, marriage during their initial encounter is quite challenging and asks numerous questions of the couple throughout their time together.

Brett and Ryan Ignasiak got matched on season 13 of the show and were pretty happy with the experts’ choice. However, speculations soon surrounded their marriage, and the couple also appeared to be struggling in their journey. With fans now anxious to know whether the couple is still together, we come bearing answers.

Brett and Ryan Ignasiak: Married At First Sight Journey

With both Brett and Ryan looking forward to their marriage, the pair appeared to be quite taken with each other on their first meeting. They also seemed to enjoy each other’s quirks and were looking forward to a great time together. Nevertheless, Brett was quite concerned about life on the ranch and whether she would be able to adapt to it. Yet, putting her worries aside, she decided to exchange vows with her partner. Fortunately, the pair got off to a good start and found a few common interests to work on. Moreover, with Brett very into the institution of marriage, it seemed like she was ready to give the relationship her all.

Unfortunately, cracks appeared just days into their marriage, and there were speculations that the couple might not last the test of time. For starters, Ryan did not build up a lasting connection with his wife but instead only kept focusing on her external looks. He also seemed quite aloof from the marriage and almost treated it like a segway to start a family and have babies. Even though Brett was interested in getting to know her partner, her husband never quite reciprocated the feeling. Instead, it felt like Brett was the only one putting in the effort for their marriage to work. Furthermore, the two had quite a few altercations, which, though minor, negatively affected their connection. Additionally, with the couple subscribing to different political beliefs, there were speculations that it might cause a rift between them. However, the pair seemed to have managed the situation well and never let their ideology affect their married life.

Are Brett and Ryan Ignasiak Still Together?

Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship status remains shrouded in mystery due to their preference to stay off the radar. Yet, things don’t look very encouraging as the pair still lack a lot when it comes to building connection and commitment. Ryan and Brett’s disconnect seemed quite apparent on the show, and the former even revealed that he had considered friend-zoning Brett after being with her. Although Brett seemed to be smitten with her husband, Ryan was unsure about his real feelings. Besides, his conflicting emotions refrained him from giving the marriage his all, as he did not want to end up hurting Brett. Although Ryan mentioned that he is yet to feel the passion in their relationship, the couple took matters seriously and tried to build up the connection they desperately needed.

Since filming ended, Ryan and Brett adopted a life of privacy and have not discussed their married life in public. That coupled with their limited presence on social media has made their current relationship status quite unclear. Additionally, the couple is also under a signed agreement which restricts them from sharing any update until the season finale has been aired. We would like to wish the pair the very best for their future endeavors and hope the question mark over their relationship gets resolved as soon as possible.

