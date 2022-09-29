Are Chazz and Branwin From Love After Lockup Still Together?

WeTV’s ‘Love After Lockup’ follows couples as they face a hard path of love since one of them is in jail and the other is out of prison. They continue to correspond via letters. Both individuals meet their possible companions for the first time after they are out free. However, any relationship may suffer as a result of the adjustment period required to reintegrate into society because life after prison can be difficult. Thus, their partnership withstands the test for their future together even as one partner adjusts to life outside.

Chazz Harbison and Branwin Jones appeared in season 4 of the reality show, and they had a tumultuous and awkward relationship from the go. They also encountered many other complications throughout their journey in the show. Thus, as viewers got invested in their story, it is natural for them to now wonder if they are still together. If you’re curious to know about the same, here’s everything we found out!

Chazz and Branwin’s Love After Lockup Journey

Chazz and Branwin began talking 2 years before they could meet up for the first time. Branwin was arrested because of aggravated identity theft and spent three years in jail. However, according to her, she got into lockup because of bad timing in the wrong place on her part. Nevertheless, she was fortunate to meet Chazz online, who was willing to take a chance on her. He had previously been married four times, so he was eager to see if the fifth time would be the charm. They decided to get married even before Branwin was out of jail to show that they were committed to each other. When she was eventually released, they rushed to a park and got married.

They did, however, reside in two different states because she had to spend the final four months of her detention in Portland, Oregon. Their relationship, as seen on the show, was awkward from the beginning, as Chazz was eager to consummate their marriage but Branwin was evidently hesitant because of her anxiety. She was having a hard time adjusting to her environment out of prison and the new person in her life. Chazz, however, remained patient and said that all the money he spent on buying her a 4K engagement ring, expensive clothes, shoes, and a phone, and all the time he waited for her was worth it.

But, as time went by, Branwin still panicked when they met at a hotel and went back home, as she mentioned that she was never sober when she was intimate before. She also has a 19-year-old daughter named Arienne, who worked as a dancer. Branwin preferred spending time with her as she wanted to compensate for the time she lost over the years. Although Branwin wanted to move to Kentucky with Chazz to renew her life away from her previous troubles, when the move came closer, she indicated not wanting to move away from her daughter and friends.

As the season went on, differences between Chazz and Branwin increased. Branwin was seen meeting her ex-boyfriend, Aaron, and doubts about their future rose in both Branwin and Chazz’s minds. Thus, it made their fans wonder even more if they are still together.

Are Chazz and Branwin Still Together?

It does not look like Chazz and Branwin are together anymore. Chazz has made it clear on his part that they are no longer together as he has also changed his relationship status on Facebook to separated. Although things were complicated for Chazz and Branwin in the show, the two did seem interested in making it work in the beginning, however, as they tried to get acquainted with each other more, their differences became more pronounced too. Branwin was seen to be hesitant to get closer to Chazz, and the latter seemed to be in a hurry to take things forward.

However, the big blow of information came to Chazz when he discovered that Branwin had resumed her work as an escort. Reports suggest that she was working under the pseudonym of Bailee Bane and posted her ad herself. Thus, Chazz has allegedly filed for an annulment from his new bride as he seems to have reached his boiling point in their relationship. In another news report, Branwin might purportedly be back in jail after being arrested for theft in Oregon. It isn’t clear how long she might be there, but her separation from her husband from her short-lived relationship might have taken a toll on her as well.

On the other hand, Chazz keeps updating his followers on his social media platform about his life and his latest gigs, as he is a part-time professional guitarist. However, it is certain that the pair got separated by the end of their stint on the show and have now gone their independent ways. Albeit hearing about Branwin’s latest news, Chazz did make a public statement, wishing the best for her and hoping for positive changes in her life. Thus, as both move on in their lives, we only wish them joy and peace in the days to come.

Read More: Is Love After Lockup Scripted?