Are Green Vega Rapists Freeway Phantom? Where Are They Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: The Freeway Phantom’ tries to shed light on what is touted to be Washington, D.C.’s first serial killer who was known as the Freeway Phantom. As per reports, this serial killer was responsible for the rape and murder of at least 6 minor black girls in D.C. between April 1971 and September 1972.

Even after half a century, the serial killer still remains unidentified, though police had identified several probable suspects at that time. One such probable suspect was the Green Vega Rapists gang which operated at the same time as the serial killer and was involved in numerous rapes and abductions. So were they really the sought-after serial killer? Let’s find out, shall we?

Who Are the Green Vega Rapists?

The Green Vega Rapists was a gang that operated in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding Maryland vicinity. They were responsible for numerous rapes and abductions that were committed near the Washington Beltway. The members of this gang met at Kelly Miller Junior High and then Springarn High School, though most of them did not complete high school.

However, their unofficial leader, John Nathaniel Davis, was a math major at Federal City College where he took night classes. He was a pedophile who had illicit physical relationships with the 16-year-old babysitter of his children as well as her 13-year-old younger sister. Compared to John, Morris J. Warren was not so educated as he dropped out to support his girlfriend and the 3 children he had with her. After a string of unlawful activities, arrests, and odd jobs, he joined the Green Vega Rapists.

Another member of the gang was an individual named Paul Fletcher who worked as a janitor in the Montgomery County Public Schools. The final two members of the gang were the violent Paul Brooks and Melvin Gray, the latter working as a mail carrier. The five members of the gang drove around in a green Chevy Vega with a Maryland license plate, working predominantly out of the black neighborhood of D.C. to escape suspicion.

As per police reports, the first possible crime of abduction and rape committed by the gang was in 1969, with the majority occurring through 1971-72. Their crimes coincided with the operation of the serial killer known as the Freeway Phantom, with some of their abductions taking place only blocks away from where Phantom’s victims had been kidnapped. The police were quickly able to apprehend John on February 11, 1973, and Morris was caught months later, on April 21, 1973.

Are Green Vega Rapists the Freeway Phantom?

On October 5, 1973, both Morris and John were convicted of numerous counts of crime, and Morris was sent to Lorton Prison in Virginia. The other members of the gang had also been caught by then and would be tried separately. It was at this around that investigators began to suspect the involvement of the gang with the Freeway Phantom murders. They had few witnesses, one of whom particularly testified that she had heard John say that he killed little girls right next to the location where one of the victims’ bodies was found.

The investigators needed one of the gang members to talk to them, but discarded John to be too smart to be the one to open up. The other 3 members were undergoing trial, and it left them with Morris. In the spring of 1974, detectives paid Morris a visit at the Lorton Prison. They promised to offer him certain privileges in exchange for information regarding the rape cases in D.C. and Freeway Phantom. Throughout late May 1974, Morris talked with the investigators and they were finally gaining valuable information on the notorious serial killer.

However, the investigation hit a roadblock when Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, Arthur A. Marshall Jr., went public with the investigation, in a bid to garner votes in the upcoming fall election. It spooked Morris and he began to make unrealistic demands from the investigators and prosecutors. Amidst the chaos, an infuriated John figured out what was happening and wrote to Morris, demanding answers for his betrayal. The correspondence spooked Morris as he did not want to face John’s wrath or be termed as a jailhouse snitch.

Seeing an opportunity, other members of the gang also started to come forward with the hope to cut a deal with the prosecution. Melvin Gray tried to falsely implicate the members in the rape and killing of one of the victims of the Freeway Phantom as rumors began to spread aplomb among the media regarding the investigation. On August 29, 1974, Morris officially recanted all his statements and denied having any information regarding the Freeway Phantom killer.

While a section of the investigators believed that the gang was involved somewhat in the Freeway Phantom killings, other experts and detectives gave opinions to the contrary. They pointed out that all the information offered by Morris and other members came straight out of the news reports published at that time. They had nothing more to offer and skipped information that was not mentioned in the press at that time, such as a note found on one of the victims. Lastly, no DNA evidence tied any of the men to the killings.

