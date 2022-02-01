Are Jackie Goldschneider and Evan Goldschneider From RHONJ Still Together?

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ provides an exciting peek into the lives of the rich and famous as it follows several affluent women in New Jersey. These women who lead a high-profile social life lay their everyday lives bare in front of the camera as viewers get to witness them balancing their professional and personal lives while dealing with various relationship issues. Jackie Goldschneider and Evan Goldschneider were believed to have quite a strong marriage. However, a sudden tiff on season 11 hinted otherwise, and now fans are curious to know if they are still together. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Jackie Goldschneider and Evan Goldschneider: Relationship Timeline

Jackie mentioned that she first met Evan at a bar back in December 2003. The two hit it off at their first meeting, and their relationship went uphill as the pair soon went on their first date. It did not take long for Jackie and Evan to fall for each other, and by early 2004, they decided to begin dating each other exclusively. With such romance blossoming in the air, the couple even decided to move in together before Evan popped the question, hoping to take their connection to the next level. In 2006, Evan and Jackie tied the knot and settled down in what would turn out to be a wonderful and happy married life.

Surprisingly even after spending several years as a married couple, Jackie and Evan still remember what made them fall in love. Instead of taking away from their romance, years of living together have only made their love stronger, and it is quite refreshing to witness them support each other through all of life’s hurdles. Moreover, the couple’s four wonderful children stand as an added testimony to their incredible bond. Despite facing numerous controversies and speculations surrounding their personal lives, Jackie and Evan always chose to make their family a priority.

Along with their children, the two share an outstanding bond that can be rivaled by very few. Besides, fans have been quite amazed at their dedication, while their commitment and chemistry are truly unmistakable. Moreover, being quite open about expressing their love, the couple also posts beautiful memories on social media and recently celebrated their 15th anniversary on August 26, 2021.

Are Jackie Goldschneider and Evan Goldschneider Still Together?

Fans would be delighted to know that Jackie and Evan are still together and have crossed several milestones in their journey. Although their marriage has been deemed mostly happy, speculations surrounding a rift arose in season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ when Teresa Giudice accused Evan of infidelity. Jackie immediately jumped to her husband’s defense, and the altercation between her and Teresa got so severe that Jackie even thought of leaving the show for good.

Later, Jackie revealed how the allegations affected their household as even though she had complete trust in Evan, she felt terrible for putting him in such a vulnerable position. On the other hand, the couple also had to help their children realize that what was said on TV was a lie and that Jackie and Evan would not be getting a divorce.

However, both Jackie and Evan have since put the altercation behind them and are now looking forward to building up a fantastic future. They have blind faith in each other, and their openness helps them solve any issue that somehow creeps up. On the other hand, Jackie has also mended bridges with Teresa as sources mentioned that they both have apologized to each other. Thus, with Jackie, Evan, and their children now living life to the fullest, we want to wish them the very best for the years to come.

Read More: Are Jennifer and Bill Aydin From RHONJ Still Together?