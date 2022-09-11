Are Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton in American Gigolo TV Show?

Showtime’s crime series ‘American Gigolo’ follows Julian Kaye, a gigolo who gets wrongfully convicted for the murder of Janet Holmes, one of his clients. When a serial killer confesses to murdering Janet, Julian gets released from prison and he sets out to find the truth about his wrongful conviction and reunite with his former lover Michelle Stratton. A “reimagining” of Paul Schrader’s eponymous 1980 film, the series explores Julian and Michelle’s intricate lives as they deal with several obstacles. Since Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton play Julian and Michelle respectively in the film, the viewers must be wondering whether the duo will appear in the Showtime series as well. Well, here’s everything we know about the same!

Is Richard Gere in Showtime’s American Gigolo?

As of yet, neither Richard Gere nor showrunner of the series Nikki Toscano has revealed whether the actor will appear on Showtime’s ‘American Gigolo.’ Jon Bernthal portrays Julian Kaye, a reimagined version of Gere’s character in the 1980 film, in the show. While the film focuses on Gere’s Julian’s sex appeal and his magnetism to explore the intricate world of the sex trade, the show distances itself from the same and presents Bernthal’s version of Julian, who is past his prime as a gigolo, trying to discover the truth behind his misfortunes.

Since the show finds its own independence from the film through an originally conceived murder mystery, it is doubtful whether Toscano and her team will pay their homage to Schrader’s film through a Gere cameo. Bernthal, who plays Gere’s character, also offers a highly distinct version of Julian in comparison with the latter’s portrayal of the same character. Such a reimagination is also an indication that the show is not trying to replicate the film. Considering these factors, it will be interesting to see whether Toscano’s show will connect to Schrader’s film through a possible appearance of Gere.

Gere, who was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1999, was a perfect fit for Schrader’s Julian. His sex appeal in the film also established him as a sex symbol. As far as Bernthal is concerned, he doesn’t believe that he possesses such an appeal. “I do not believe that I possess any kind of natural sex appeal,” Bernthal told GQ. But the same belief also motivated him to portray the character. “I just really fundamentally believe you’ve gotta pursue the things you’re scared of,” he added.

Is Lauren Hutton in Showtime’s American Gigolo?

Like Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton has not revealed whether she will appear in the Showtime series. Nikki Toscano has also chosen to remain silent about the possibility of Hutton’s appearance. Gretchen Mol, who is known for her performance as Gillian Darmody in ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ plays Hutton’s character Michelle Stratton in the show. Like Bernthal’s version of Julian is different from Gere’s, Mol had also seemingly tried to separate Michelle from Hutton’s portrayal to present an innovative dimension of the character.

“You need to know a few key things about your character and their history but then you’re in it and whichever way the wind blows, you just go with it. I have to be comfortable in the not knowing,” Mol told New York Daily News. As Mol offers a distinct Michelle altogether, we can await to find out whether the character will encounter a possible guest character Hutton may portray in the show.

