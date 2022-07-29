Are Sharon and Mark From Young and Restless Still Together?

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, CBS’ original television series, ‘The Young and the Restless,’ is on its 51st season after premiering in 1973. It centers on the ambitions, anxieties, disputes, and love interests of the people living in Genoa City. The upper class of the city is represented by the Newmans and the Abbotts, who are always vying for supremacy. As a result of such never-ending drama, countless love tales are born. Thus, over the course of numerous episodes and seasons, fans have witnessed several romantic relationships blossoming between the cast members.

One such relationship that has seen the light of the day is that of Sharon Case and Mark Grossman, who appear in the show as Sharon Collins and Adam Newman, respectively. Although Mark joined the show much later in 2019, as opposed to Sharon, who has been a cast since 1994, their characters in the show had undeniable chemistry. And as their fans had wondered, not long after they met in the show in 2019, they also began to date in real life. Now that it’s been years since they got together, many must be curious about their current status. Here’s what we know!

Sharon and Mark’s The Young and the Restless Journey

Sharon’s Case character Sharon Collins has been on the show for a long time and is involved with Justin Hartley’s version of Adam Newman way before Mark Grossman appears as his replacement. After a tumultuous beginning, where Sharon is married to Adam’s brother, Nick, and Adam is responsible for Sharon’s daughter being kidnapped, the two begin dating when Adam confesses his mistakes. But that doesn’t last, and they go their separate ways before meeting again several years later. After the turn of events, Mark was recast as Adam in 2019.

As Adam loses his memory, Sharon helps him regain it, and they both get back together for a while. However, that doesn’t work out either, as they go on to be with other love interests from the show. Although Sharon and Adam have an inconsistent relationship on the show, their real-life counterparts, Sharon and Mark, have a totally different story. The chemistry between them was instant, and they felt the attraction for each other pretty quickly after their first meeting.

It was also not long ago that Sharon and Mark also began sharing social media posts with each other, specifically around July 2019. Fans of the actors were quick to doubt their proximity, which is not something they usually saw with other members of the cast. However, even after being constantly questioned about their relationship by their fans, they managed to steer away from it by neither accepting nor denying it in public.

The acceptance, or rather, the announcement finally came from Sharon Case on the ‘90201MG’ podcast in March 2021, when she was engaged in a conversation with Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, who are best known as Kelly and Donna from ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’ On the podcast, Sharon talked about her relationship with Mark and how easy it was to be with him on-screen because they were already so comfortable with each other off-screen. She revealed that she was in quarantine with Mark during the filming of the show.

Sharon added that they decided to let the studio know about their real-life romance so that the scenes where their characters are required to be in close proximity go off smoothly. Sharon said, “We’re still not allowed to touch or kiss, we have to stand six feet apart, but if you are acting with someone in the storyline who you in real-life quarantine with, which is the case with me, we can touch or kiss, yeah, so we have a couple of people on the show who can touch or kiss, that doesn’t mean we have to be in a storyline together but we could be.”

Elaborating on their decision, Sharon added, “I mean we’ve never really talked about it so blatantly, but I guess the reason why we finally mentioned it to the studio is just so that we wouldn’t have to distance in case the show wanted to write us in scenes together.” Now that it’s been over a year since they announced their relationship to the world, it is natural for their admirers to wonder whether Sharon and Mark are still romantically involved.

Are Sharon and Mark Still Together?

Yes, Sharon Case and Mark Grossman are still together. Their relationship has been going steady and strong for three years now, and their fans are also quite excited to know what might be the next step for their beloved couple. They spent their quarantine together, which gave them a wonderful opportunity to get along and know each other in the best way possible. There have also been rumors about the couple being engaged, but neither Sharon nor Mark has confirmed it yet. However, they do seem to enjoy their time together and celebrate every small and big milestones in each other’s presence.

In October 2021, Mark also made an appearance on the Soap Opera Digest podcast ‘Dishing With Digest,’ where he talked about his apprehensions and doubts while joining the show in the beginning. He also raved about the help he received from Sharon in overcoming these doubts. Talking about his experience, Mark said, “I was absolutely terrified, especially looking at all the people who’d played Adam previously and the great work they did, and realizing how important the character was to the show. I had some rapport with Sharon.”

The actor added, “We went to lunch and I asked her every question. I just asked her thousands of questions. She probably wanted to strangle me, but she was great. She was so helpful, especially in the beginning.” Around the same time in 2021, Mark also took Sharon on a motocross ride in Arizona, where she also met his parents. They had a thrilling experience with that ride which they also shared with their fans on social media.

Besides that, although the couple does not share many details about their daily lives and romance, they share occasional updates, especially on their birthdays. Fans are, therefore, happy that even if their characters are not together on the show, the two are least going strong in their real lives. From what we can tell, Sharon and Mark appear madly in love. Moreover, they don’t pay heed to the naysayers commenting on their 15+ years age gap. It is lovely to witness the affection and commitment the two have for each other, and we hope they stay happy and blissful for the years to come.

