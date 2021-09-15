Are Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows From Love Island Still Together?

‘Love Island’ is an exciting reality TV show that takes the age-old premise of having a group of singles living in a villa while being cut off from the rest of the world. However, in its very own twist, the show requires each contestant to be paired up in order to survive. Additionally, periodic recouplings along with challenges and public votes contribute towards deciding the winning couple.

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows developed a connection during season 7 of ‘Love Island.’ They showed outstanding commitment in navigating a rocky path and finished as the runners-up. With cameras now turned away from the contestants’ lives, let’s find out if Toby and Chloe are still together, shall we?

Toby and Chloe’s Love Island Journey

Toby and Chloe’s ‘Love Island’ journey has been through several twists and turns. There was even a point when there were speculations that they wouldn’t even end the show together. Initially, Toby had coupled up with Kaz Kamwi, while Chloe, who entered the villa a little late, found a partner in Aaron Francis before moving on to Hugo Hammond during the second recoupling. However, by the third recoupling, the two had already found each other and wanted to explore a relationship.

Nevertheless, Toby was still with Kaz and hadn’t informed her about his desire to couple with Chloe. Hence, when Chloe and Toby were found kissing, it infuriated Kaz, who felt cheated on. Still, with Toby choosing Chloe, their romance continued until the fifth week, when Toby suddenly changed his mind. Amidst a whole lot of drama, Toby ended up choosing Abigail Rawlings as his partner, leaving Chloe with no option but to go back to Hugo Hammond.

However, Toby’s tryst with Abigail did not last long as immediately after the Casa Amor event, he struck up a connection with Mary Bedford and coupled with her. On the other hand, Chloe seemed smitten by Dale Mehmet and chose to be with him. Even with Toby and Chloe’s story appearing as a closed chapter, the two soon realized their connection was worth fighting for. The two mentioned that they were unable to build a similar bond with the other matches and thus, decided to get back together. Since then, Toby and Chloe stuck to each other and entered the finale as a couple, where they finished as runner-ups.

Are Toby and Chloe Still Together?

Yes, fans would be delighted to know that Toby and Chloe have remained together even after the cameras stopped rolling. After exiting the villa as a couple, they seemed really excited about their future together. Just days after the finale, the couple also addressed marriage plans as Chloe said she wanted to get engaged very soon and even wanted the marriage to be held at the ‘Love Island’ villa.

On the other hand, Toby did not seem very keen on getting engaged soon but did affirm that marriage was definitely on his mind. Besides, he also stated that he would prefer Chloe to take the first step and propose. Since then, the couple has confirmed that they are together through social media posts. Post filming, they also had to quarantine separately and were away from each other for quite some time.

However, with the quarantine period now ended, the two made things official by going on an adorable date and even shared wonderful memories from their time together. Additionally, Chloe and Toby even took a trip to Toby’s hometown of Chafford Hundred in Essex to meet and spend time with his family. With the couple very much in love and having the time of their lives, we wish them the very best as they look forward to being together.

Read More: Is Love Island Scripted?