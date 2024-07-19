Arelie Garcia Disappearance: What Happened to Her?

In September 2022, when Arelie Garcia hadn’t shown up at work, people at her workplace contacted her family to inquire about her whereabouts, as it was out of character for her to not turn up at work without notice. Concerned, her family attempted to reach her, but their calls went unanswered, and their messages were undelivered. Using her phone’s location, her sisters tracked her car, which they found abandoned on the side of Highway 1 near Big Sur, California, with no sign of Arelie. In the episode ‘Mystery Down Highway 1’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline: Missing in America’ podcast, her two sisters discuss the beloved sister they knew and the suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Arelie Garcia Was Working and Studying Simultaneously

Born on July 22, 1997, Arelie Yeraldine Garcia Sanchez was the youngest of seven siblings and the most adored in the family. Being the baby of the family, she was doted on by her parents and looked after by her older siblings. A bright young woman, Arelie had ambitious plans for her future and seized every opportunity to improve her circumstances. By 2022, she lived with her mother on Roosevelt Street in Salinas, California, and worked as a service adviser at a Chevrolet car dealership. Her job perfectly fit her passion, as she was obsessed with cars. Arelie had customized her 2013 Honda Accord to a bright red color, joined a car club, and frequently attended car shows where she liked showing off hers.

Arelie thrived on routine, and those who knew her knew her habits and daily schedule well. Her mornings began with a trip to the gym, ensuring she maintained her fitness regimen. By 7:30 am, she was always at work, demonstrating her diligence and commitment. She would inform her superiors well in advance if she ever needed to take a day off. Arelie had a morning ritual of stopping at Starbucks to treat herself before heading to the dealership.

Arelie’s Car Was Found Parked Quite Far From Her Home

She was also taking classes at a community college to become an ultrasound technician, aiming for a career change. Evenings were dedicated to her studies, and she often went to bed early to prepare for the next day. Around 7 am on September 22, 2022, Arelie texted her sister Veronica Garcia, saying she missed her and her nephew, Arelie’s godchild. Veronica read the message around 9 am and thought nothing was unusual. However, her concern grew at 10 am when Arelie’s workplace called, asking if Veronica knew her whereabouts since she had not shown up for work.

At this point, Veronica rechecked the text and saw that it had not been delivered. She tried calling Arelie but received no response, escalating her worry. The rest of the family quickly came together and decided to use Find My iPhone to locate Arelie’s phone. The app indicated that Arelie’s phone was in Big Sur, California, about an hour’s drive from Salinas. This was puzzling, as there was no reason for Arelie to be in the mountainous region. Her sisters drove to the location and discovered Arelie’s bright red car parked along the side of Highway 1. The car keys were in the ignition, her phone was inside, and the car was locked from the outside. Arelie was nowhere to be found. When the police arrived at the scene, this was all they had to go on in their search for the missing Arelie.

Arelie’s Movements Before Her Disappearance Were Not Usual

The first clue for the police was the unusual manner in which Arelie’s car was parked. She had installed an air suspension system in her customized vehicle, allowing her to adjust the height of the chassis. Usually, Arelie would “slam” the car down when parking, but this time, it was parked regularly. Additionally, the driver’s seat was pushed all the way back, suggesting that someone taller might have driven the car. Given the cliffs in the area, the police searched using drones and helicopters, as accidents in such terrain were common, but they did not find anything.

The police discovered CCTV footage showing Arelie leaving her house around 6:35 am, but she was not in her work attire. Instead, she wore black leggings and a black hoodie and had her hair tied in a bun—clothes she usually wore to the gym. Her family noted that her job required formal dress, and if she had been heading to the gym later than usual, she would have likely missed work, which was inconsistent with her routine. Additionally, another video showed her car passing a convenience store near Big Sur at 7:30 am, but the heavily tinted windows made it impossible to identify the driver or any passengers.

Arelie Garcia’s Family Are Hoping to FInd Her Alive

On the morning of September 22, a Google Maps Street View car captured footage of Highway 1, including Arelie’s car parked in the exact spot where it was later found. This recording was from six hours before Arelie’s sister arrived. Additionally, two other cars were parked behind Arelie’s vehicle, and the police interviewed the owners of these cars. Unfortunately, no new leads emerged from these interviews, as none of the witnesses reported seeing anyone exit or approach Arelie’s car that morning.

In August 2022, just five weeks before Arelie went missing, another woman of color, Kayeleigh Gammill, who also lived in Salinas, disappeared. Her family received the shock of their lives when her body was found near Big Sur on August 30. Initially, there were concerns about potential similarities between the two cases, but the Salinas police have ruled out any connection. The families of both women have participated in protests, urging the police to provide answers, but no significant updates have been shared. As July 22, 2024, marked Arelie’s 27th birthday, her family’s anxieties had only been growing. Their only hope remains to uncover some answers and find Arelie safe and sound.

