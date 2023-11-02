Aria Mia Loberti: All The Light We Cannot See Star is Acting For the First Time

Aria Mia Loberti is taking the Netflix stage by storm in her very first acting role, and her portrayal of Marie-Laure LeBlanc is nothing short of spectacular. Cast as the blind French girl navigating the harrowing backdrop of Nazi-occupied France during World War II, Loberti’s performance has left audiences and critics alike in awe. ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ thrives in the turbulent setting of wartime, with the characters’ struggles and triumphs offering a beacon of humanity amid the chaos. If you’re as captivated by Aria Mia Loberti’s acting as the rest of the world, let’s delve into her background and journey!

Aria Mia Loberti is an Accomplished Academic

Growing up in Johnston, Rhode Island, Aria Mia Loberti faced her share of challenges. At birth she was diagnosed with achromatopsia, a rare genetic eye condition that leaves one unable to perceive color, as a result her early years in elementary school were marked by struggles. Her needs were not adequately met in the classroom, prompting her parents to make the decision to homeschool her throughout her educational journey, a choice that would shape her academic path. Despite the obstacles she faced, Loberti always displayed a keen intellect and bright spirit, laying the foundation for an exceptional academic career.

From 2016 to 2020, Aria Mia Loberti pursued her higher education at the University of Rhode Island, where she displayed remarkable academic prowess. Right at the beginning of her semester, she got a full scholarship to visit and study in Italy for a week. Graduating summa cum laude, she achieved a rare feat by majoring in three distinct fields: Philosophy, Communication Studies, and Political Science along with minors in Ancient Greek language and Rhetoric, all while actively participating in the Honors Program. Loberti was awarded the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship, affording her the opportunity to further her studies. She embarked on a journey to Royal Holloway, University of London, where she successfully earned her master’s degree in ancient rhetoric with distinction in 2021. In the same year, Loberti commenced her post-doctoral studies in ancient rhetoric at Pennsylvania State University.

Aria Mia Loberti Auditioned For the Role

Following an extensive global search and the evaluation of numerous auditions, Aria Mia Loberti was chosen to portray the lead role in the highly anticipated mini-series, ‘All The Light We Cannot See.’ Remarkably, it was her former childhood teacher who stumbled upon the casting call and thought of Loberti, forwarding her the opportunity. Despite her lack of formal acting training and no prior professional acting experience, the creators were astounded by her innate talent and presence, making her a standout choice among the many auditions they reviewed.

Since the exciting announcement of her casting alongside acclaimed actors Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie, Aria Mia Loberti has emerged as a celebrated presence in the public eye. Her debut was marked by her notable presence and warm reception at Netflix’s Global Fan Event, Tudum, held in Brazil. By 2023, Loberti swiftly made her way into the spotlight, gracing shows such as ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and CBS News’ ‘Sunday Morning.’

In October 2023, she took on the prestigious role of global brand ambassador for L’Occitane en Provence and joined their noble cause, Caring for Sight. Advocacy and activism have been integral to her life, and she has been a steadfast disability activist. Her advocacy efforts have included speaking at the United Nations on matters of equality for blind women and girls in 2016. Loberti has also delivered a keynote address at Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual event and regularly collaborates with UNICEF, actively participating in their vital initiatives.

Aria Mia Loberti’s Personal Side

Aria Mia Loberti consistently shares cherished moments with her close-knit circle of friends and family, expressing gratitude for their support and attributing her achievements to their unwavering presence. While she remains quite private about her personal life, there is no public indication of her current dating status. A profoundly special member of her life is her guide dog, Ingrid, a black female labrador, whom she introduced in 2017. Ingrid has been a loyal companion, accompanying Loberti on a remarkable journey that has taken them from university lecture halls to red carpets.

In October, the University of Rhode Island, her alma mater, recognized her exceptional accomplishments by presenting her with the Next Generation Distinguished Achievement Award, and she expressed her gratitude for all that the University had given her, both inside and outside the classroom. A style icon in the making, Loberti is undoubtedly on the brink of a brilliant and remarkable career that promises to illuminate the worlds of entertainment and genuine representation.

