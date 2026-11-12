Is Arondir Dead? Did Ismael Cruz Córdova Leave The Rings of Power?

The battle against Sauron intensifies in the third season of Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’ Five years have passed since the Season 2 finale, and in that time, the Dark Lord has taken over scores of kingdoms, particularly the ones belonging to men. The elves are still fighting strong, but their numbers are dwindling, with each battle claiming one good fighter after another. The fourth episode ends with another shocking loss, bringing a major character’s story to a tragic close and proving that the stakes of this war have never been higher. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Arondir Falls at the Hands of a Familiar Face

Since Season 1, Arondir has played a major role in the fight against the Orcs and Sauron. He has been on the front lines, no matter who the enemy is or how large their numbers are. While he has been underestimated and disregarded by those who believe themselves superior, he has always ended up changing their opinions and commanding respect and awe. With the rise of Sauron, he comes face to face with Galadriel, and soon, they become each other’s most trusted allies. This is why it is not surprising to find them fighting side by side at the beginning of Season 3. Despite the many losses, they have been holding strong, and neither is ready to give up, even if others might be losing faith in the cause.

However, apart from the quest to save the world from a dark fate, Arondir is also haunted by the thought of having lost Theo. In Season 1, when the elf falls in love with Bronwyn, he starts seeing Theo as a son to him, even if the latter isn’t particularly welcoming towards him. After her death, the distance between Arondir and Theo gets worse, even though a thread connects them, suggesting that despite his reservations, Theo actually cares about Arondir. This is proven when they finally come face to face in Gundabad. By this time, Theo has accepted Sauron as his lord and become a Nazgnagôl. Arondir is entirely unaware of this, which is why he keeps thinking about splitting from Galadriel and finding the young man to ensure the young man’s safety.

However, the arrival of a friendly orc leads him to join Galadriel’s mission, which unwittingly puts him on the same path as Theo. Arondir and Galadriel are on their way to rescue the only elf who may know how to forge the elven rings just as Celebrimbor did. Meanwhile, Sauron gets wind of their plans and arrives in Gundabad to capture Galadriel and take her ring. The rest of her party are meant to be killed. So, when Theo finds them, he promptly kills the orc, but holds back on killing Arondir. When Galadriel advises her friend not to go toe to toe with a Nazgnagôl, Theo takes off his mask, repeats her words to Arondir, and asks him to run while he still can.

Had it been anyone else, Arondir would be dead before a single word was uttered. But Theo does Arondir the courtesy of giving him an out. However, the revelation that Theo has chosen the dark path is too heartbreaking for Arondir, and he refuses to leave Bronwyn’s son to follow Sauron and destroy Middle-earth. He implores Theo to take off the ring, but by now, things have already gone too far. Theo doesn’t get the chance to explain all this because Sauron enters the scene. He commands Theo to kill Arondir, and Theo’s sword moves swiftly, as if he himself didn’t have any control over it. Having worn the ring, he is hardwired to follow Sauron’s every command. This is why, even though he feels bad about it, he kills Arondir, bringing his arc to a heartbreaking end.

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