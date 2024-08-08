Ashlan and Lisa: Where is the Dance Mom Duo Now?

The world of competitive dance is one of the most challenging arenas, yet it’s where future stars are forged. The young dancers facing grueling tests daily are like diamonds in the rough. Hulu’s ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ delves into this intense environment, showcasing the talented young dancers of Studio Bleu Dance Center as they compete through regional and national levels over the course of a season. Among them was Ashlan, who, with the unwavering support of her mother, Lisa Scheide, by her side, consistently outshone her teammates and rose to become the star she was destined to be.

Ashlan and Lisa Had Many Disagreements During the Show

Despite Gloria Hampton’s admission that Ashlan Giuliana Scheide lacked technical skills, the former was confident that her commanding stage presence would carry her far in her dance career. At the start of the season, however, Ashlan quickly lost her temper, especially when she was placed at the bottom of the pyramid for several consecutive weeks. Feeling her dreams slipping away, she often took out her frustration on her mother, Lisa Scheide. Their frequent arguments sometimes escalated to the point where the coach had to step in, and Lisa’s tensions with other moms at the studio only added fuel to the fire.

As time passed and the threat of losing her spot on the team loomed over Ashlan, she realized it was her moment to prove her worth. She focused more intently, picking up the choreography with renewed determination. When the opportunity arose for her to replace Lily as the lead in one of the dances, it was clear that her hard work was paying off. Lisa, too, took lessons from her daughter’s experience, responding to moments of frustration with love and support rather than reprimand. By the time the nationals rolled around, Ashlan was overjoyed to learn she had been chosen as the team leader. With the weight of responsibility on her shoulders, she led her team to victory, showcasing the talent and resilience within her all along.

Ashlan Scheide is Perfecting Her Dancing Skills Today

Since the filming wrapped up, Ashlan has been working tirelessly under the guidance of Glo Hampton, her mentor, for the past six years. There’s still much for her to learn, but the close-knit family she’s found at Studio Bleu Dance Center has genuinely helped her thrive. Ashlan has expressed her gratitude for the growth she’s experienced, often writing personal notes to those who have guided her, like Emily Brown and Baylee Hamblin. Her kind words reflect the humility with which she embraces her success. Beyond dance, Ashlan has a passion for singing and has been attending Studio Bleu’s Vocal and Theatre Arts School since December 2022, determined to refine her talents in every possible way. Her vibrant stage presence and the sass she exudes are evident from her roles in productions such as ‘Annie Kids,’ ‘Willy Wonka Kids,’ and ‘Frozen Kids.’

Ashlan’s Friends at the Studio are Like Her Family

Among her friends, Ashlan is a shining star, both popular and admired. She recently shared a video where she was teaching her fellow dancers how to do their makeup, often leading the way in fun activities like jumping into the pool and creating TikTok videos with her friends. Even at such a young age, Ashlan has ventured into brand collaborations, including working with Oh La La Dancewear, and has served as an A+ ambassador for Dragonwing. She celebrated her 12th birthday in May 2024, surrounded by love from her family, and expressed deep gratitude to all those who have helped shape the person she is today. Despite her busy schedule, Ashlan remains dedicated to her craft, taking extra fitness classes and attending physical therapy sessions for her tight hamstring muscles. She’s determined to do whatever it takes to go as far as her talent will carry her.

Lisa Gracefully Balances The Lives of Her Two Kids

Lisa Scheide enjoyed a successful career in the corporate world, but when the demanding schedules of her daughter Ashlan and her son Jackson became a priority, she chose to step away from it all. Now, she proudly embraces her role as a dedicated “dance mom” for Ashlan and a supportive cheerleader for Jackson. Lisa and her husband have created a home filled with love and laughter for their family. These days, when she’s not busy shuttling Ashlan to various events, competitions, and practices, Lisa enjoys winding down with friends and fellow dance moms. She also stays engaged in charity work, recently attending a gala event for HomeAid National Capital Region. Lisa finds fulfillment in taking on small projects and endeavors like these, giving back to her community in every way possible.

