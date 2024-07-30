Ashley Lytton: Where is the Survivor Now?

One of the most challenging ordeals is having one’s life turned upside down by someone else’s mistakes. However, Ashley Lytton rose to the occasion when this happened, proving her bravery and courage. In September 2021, she logged into her husband’s iCloud account and discovered thousands of pictures of child sexual abuse. In the second season of Hulu’s ‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband,’ Ashley discusses how this was just the beginning of her struggles and how she has coped with them over the years.

Ashley Lytton Found Out About Her Husband’s Criminal Activities

In 2008, Ashley Jaramillo was a single mother of two children, a daughter named Avaya and a younger son, working as a waitress in Riverton, Utah. Her ex-husband was struggling with substance dependency issues, prompting her to leave him in search of a better life for herself and her kids. During this time, she met Jason Lytton. The seemingly handsome man did everything he could to win her over, and slowly but surely, he made his way into her heart. The two of them started dating, and seeing how good Jason was around her kids, Ashley felt she could depend on him.

In August 2011, Ashley married Jason, and they had a daughter named Olivia. When Jason started distancing himself and claimed he was struggling with ADD and clinical depression, Ashley tried to be understanding and supportive in every way possible. However, when the COVID pandemic hit, it seemed like Jason had returned to being the person he once was. He decided to start his own business and called Ashley on September 29, 2021, asking her to set up a Venmo account for him. Shortly after, he began frantically calling her, insisting they should set up the account together.

This is when Ashley sensed something suspicious, and she logged onto his iCloud. What she saw left her stunned and disgusted. There were thousands of pictures of child sexual abuse on his laptop, and not knowing what to do, Ashley called her sister, Anna Jaramillo. In the middle of trying to figure things out, Ashley sensed some pain in her chest and was taken to the hospital. There, the police visited her, and she told them what her husband had been up to. She helped lure him out and assisted the police in getting him arrested.

Ashley Lytton is Not Satisfied With the Legal Outcome of Her Battle

From then on, Ashley aided the police in every way she could. When the police revealed that Jason also had videos of 15-year-old Avaya, Ashley felt a rage bubbling inside her and knew she had to see things through to the end. However, what she experienced was far from what she expected. The community cut her off, and the speculation about her family left them even more isolated. Her daughter, Avaya, no longer felt safe in the house. She eventually started spending more time with her biological father, Matt and eventually moved out of Ashley’s home. It seemed things would improve when Jason was brought to trial, but his plea deal resulted in just one year of prison time in the county jail and 14 months of probation. It felt like a slap on the wrist and was not the outcome Ashley had anticipated.

Ashley and Her Daughter Have Reunited

Ashley is relieved to have all her children with her again since her son reached out to his sister, Avaya, who has moved back home. This reunion has brought back Ashley’s smile, as she enjoys having her family together. However, she is troubled by the presence of Jason, her ex-husband, who has been released from prison and is seen around her neighborhood in Riverton, Ohio. Despite his supervised visits with their youngest daughter, Olivia, who is just 10, Ashley is deeply concerned. The court has mandated that after Jason completes another training program, he could have sleepovers and unsupervised visits with Olivia. This situation worries Ashley immensely, as she fears it could potentially put her daughter at risk, though she feels powerless to change it.

Today, Ashley is at Risk of Losing Her Home

Ashley is also apprehensive about her financial situation. The expenses of being in the middle of a divorce with Jason are overwhelming. Jason has claimed the house and other assets they shared, putting Ashley at risk of losing her home to pay half the equity Jason demands. She feels it is unfair that, even after enduring the judicial process, she has to provide access to a man who committed such a heinous crime, disrupting not just her life but also her children’s lives. Despite these challenges, Ashley is determined to fight for her rights and her children’s well-being for as long as possible. She believes that the only justice she can achieve is ensuring that her children grow up to be kind, respectful adults who succeed in life.

