Are Ashley and Anthony From MAFS Still a Couple?

In Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 5, the stars aligned for Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, creating a love story that ignited sparks, weathered storms, and ultimately emerged as one of the strongest couples on the show. As they ventured into the uncharted territory of a marriage forged by the whims of matchmaking, Ashley and Anthony’s journey became a rollercoaster of emotions, challenging societal norms and personal beliefs. Matched on the show, Ashley, then a 30-year-old bar and grill manager, found herself entangled in the intricate dance of love with Anthony D’Amico, a sales account executive.

Ashley and Anthony Grappled With Cohabitation on the Show

During their time on the show, Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico left viewers hooked on the unfolding drama. Viewers witnessed that even in the glow of their newfound love, a quirky debate emerged over the seemingly simple matter of Ashley changing her last name. Anthony, in a moment of playful banter, questioned when his wife would take on his surname, unaware of the storm it would brew. The issue triggered a candid conversation about feminism and independence, with Ashley asserting her right to maintain her own identity. In a camera confessional, Anthony admitted his lack of understanding regarding the “whole feminist side of it,” expressing his confusion as to why Ashley wouldn’t embrace his last name.

The tension between tradition and modernity escalated, with Ashley defending her independence and asserting, “I am an independent woman!” The clash of perspectives added a layer of complexity to their burgeoning union. As the pressure mounted, the couple found themselves grappling with the challenges of cohabitation, realizing that even the smallest disagreements could evolve into significant issues. Despite their clashes, the love between Ashley and Anthony shone through, with moments of humor and affection becoming the glue that held them together. Decision Day, the infamous crucible where ‘MAFS’ couples decide the fate of their marriages, loomed large. In a testament to the strength of their bond, Ashley and Anthony chose to remain married.

Ashley and Anthony are Together and Deeply in Love Even Today

In the fickle world of reality television romance, where love often fizzles as quickly as it ignites, the enduring tale of Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta has captivated audiences and shattered skepticism. From their initial blind marriage to the present day, Anthony and Ashley have not only stood the test of time but have become a beacon of hope for those seeking everlasting love in the real world. Their journey was continuing beyond the ‘MAFS’ cameras when the couple returned for the spinoff series, ‘Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?’ The couple’s dynamic showcased the blend of humor, understanding, and commitment that became the foundation of their lasting union.

In August 2018, Anthony and Ashley delighted fans with the announcement that they were expecting their first child. The news marked a significant milestone in their journey, signaling a new chapter in their lives beyond the show. Ashley gave birth to their daughter, Mila Rose D’Amico, on January 12, 2019, turning their world into a whirlwind of joy and parenthood. However, the couple’s path to expanding their family wasn’t without its hurdles. In July 2020, Ashley revealed on ‘Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam’ that they were preparing to welcome their second child. The announcement carried a touch of vulnerability as Ashley shared the difficulties they faced in conceiving again after Mila.

The road to their second pregnancy was marked by caution, with Ashley acknowledging the challenges and uncertainties along the way. With God’s grace, in February 2021, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Vaeda Marie. Despite the hardships of Ashley’s second pregnancy and a challenging birth, the couple exuded gratitude and joy. Ashley shared with People, “This pregnancy was not easy on me, and the birth was even harder, but meeting the new addition to our family made it all worth it!” The challenges only strengthened their bond, and Ashley expressed her awe at watching Anthony embrace fatherhood with such grace.

Anthony and Ashley journey into parenthood not only deepened their connection but also showcased their ability to weather storms together. In a tweet celebrating their wedding anniversary, Anthony described their love story as “a leap of faith that I could have never imagined to turn out like it did.” The sentiment echoed the unpredictable yet beautiful journey they embarked on through the show. While their love story started with an unconventional wedding, Ashley’s revelation about possibly having a destination vow renewal in the future added a touch of excitement. The couple, now influencers, frequently shares adorable family pictures on social media, capturing the essence of their beautiful life together.

In 2023, the couple again appeared on screen for an episode of ‘Married at First Sight: Couples Couch.’ Ashley is now associated with Thrive Market, and both of them engage in brand promotions too. They have seamlessly transitioned into a power couple, influencing not only their fans but the realm of reality TV romance itself. Through every post, picture, and revelation, Anthony and Ashley continue to prove that a ‘MAFS’ happy ending is not only possible but can thrive beyond the confines of the show. Their journey, marked by love, challenges, and unyielding commitment, stands as a testament to the enduring power of genuine connection in the ever-evolving landscape of reality television romance.

