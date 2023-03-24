Ashlie Amber Now: Where is My Kind of Country’s Contestant Today?

For fans of country music, ‘My Kind of Country’ is a must-watch, given the sheer number of talented artists that have been featured in the show. The new yet enriching ways in which these musicians adapt country music to their own style allow viewers to understand just how many layers a single song can have. Featured in the show’s very first season, Ashlie Amber was among the many contestants who wowed the public with her mesmerizing talent. If you are one of her many fans and are curious about her current whereabouts, we have your back!

Ashlie Amber’s My Kind of Country Journey

Ashlie first realized her talent in music at the age of six, thanks to her father, who complimented her regarding the same. With his demise shortly after, the artist took up music as a way to pay homage to her father and his love for music. Inspired by various artists of color within the field of music, Ashlie hopes to become one of the shining beacons of the industry. Whenever anyone tries to tell her that her music is not “authentic,” she chooses to perceive it as a compliment, as it lets her know that she is different from everyone else.

Entering the Apple TV+ series, Ashlie was a find of Mickey Guyton, who had been aware of the aspiring artist’s work for some time. In turn, Ashlie admitted that she was an avid social media follower of Mickey and considered her someone to look up to. Surrounded by so much talent, she buckled up and was ready to ace the performance that would soon take place in front of Jimmie Allen and Orville Peck, along with Mickey.

In order to showcase her talent and represent her emotions in the best way possible, Ashlie decided to sing “Crazy for You,” a popular song by Madonna. While the three listeners enjoyed her performance, they did feel like she was holding herself back and not letting herself shine fully. Though it was hard for Mickey, she ultimately had to let Ashlie go, who admitted that she could have shown more but would not let the elimination bring her down.

Where is Ashlie Amber Now?

As of writing, Ashlie is primarily based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Interestingly, the Apple TV+ show was not the first time that the musician appeared on a television show as she was also seen in ‘American Idol’ in 2012. Due to her work in musicals like The Color Purple, Spamalot, and RENT, she has also been nominated for numerous Henry Awards. An avid music creator and listener, the artist decided to start her headliner show called “I Will Always Love You” in honor of Whitney Houston.

Thanks to her breathtaking voice, Ashlie soon became recognized by many. As a cruise performer, her reputation increased many times over, and she soon the first female residency with Celebrity Cruises, which performs on the Celebrity Edge, one of the most popular cruise ships. Due to her work, Ashlie often gets to travel all across Europe and the Caribbean, garnering fans everywhere she goes.

Ashlie has an original song titled “Fight With You” on Spotify, which one can listen to on several other platforms. It does seem like the artist has new musical projects in the pipeline that she is going to release soon. Additionally, she has over 56 thousand Instagram followers and is affiliated with Fourth Option, an eating utensil brand. The musician turned 30 in August 2022 and is in a happy relationship with Brad Schwartzman.

