Asia McClain: Where is Adnan Syed’s Friend Now?

HBO’s ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ is a four-part true crime documentary series that delves deep into the January 1999 disappearance and homicide of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee in Baltimore County. Her former boyfriend and schoolmate, Adnan Syed, was held responsible for the gruesome crime. Following his arrest, one of his schoolmates, Asia McClain, alleged that she conversed with him at the time Hae was reportedly killed. Featuring in the docuseries, Asia talks about how she tried to reach out to him and his attorneys in an attempt to provide a possible alibi for Adnan Syed, who was later convicted.

Asia McClain Claims Her Alleged Exchange With Adnan Syed Challenges the Case Against Him

Born on June 26, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, Asia McClain attended Woodlawn High School alongside Hae Min Lee and Adnan Masud Syed. As per her accounts, on January 13, 1999, she was at the Woodlawn Public Library, where she allegedly had a conversation with Adnan. It contradicted the prosecution’s theory that Adnan strangled Hae Min Lee in the parking lot of a nearby Best Buy. After he was arrested and charged with murder, Asia alleged that she wrote him a couple of letters and asked him if he remembered talking to her on the day Hae was killed.

However, Asia was not called to testify at the trial, wherein he was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. When she finally testified in his February 2016 trial, she felt relieved. She told Cascade PBS, “You do put yourself in a position of vulnerability, because you never know how what you’re going to say is going to be twisted or used against you. Coming out of that and being told that I did well gave me a small sense of relief, which inspired me to start writing again. I had initially given up. The frustration of trying to correct so many things about me that were incorrect, on the internet or being gossiped about, was so overwhelming.”

Asia McClain is an Experienced Entreprenuer Today

After graduating from Woodlawn High School in 1999, Asia McClain began her professional career as a Self-Awareness Solutions Consultant and Business Credit Manager at Dun & Bradstreet in 2003. A couple of years later, she moved on to AIU Online, where she served as a National Admissions Advisor till 2006. In the following three years, she had stints at Associated Business Systems and American Veterans Security as an Area Sales Manager and Executive Assistant & Staff Coordinator, respectively. In June 2009, she co-founded a business called Diamond Life Concepts, which she operated for six years or so.

While focusing on her entrepreneurial career, she was also an Editorial Director & Board Member at MOMS Club of North Spokane, between November 2013 and January 2016, in Spokane, Washington. On June 7, 2016, Asia became a published author with the release of her book, titled ‘Confessions of a Serial Alibi,’ about her involvement in the Adnan Syed case. Since June 2015, she has been serving as the Chief Executive Officer of AP Medical Solutions. In addition, she also holds the position of Founder/Executive Director of Operations at Ahead of Beauty.

Asia McClain Leads a Fulfilling Life Surrounded by the Love of Her Family

Hailing from Pikesville, Maryland, Asia McClain tied the knot with the love of her life, Phillip George Chapman, on July 10, 2009. About a year later, in 2010, the couple relocated to Spokane, Washington, where they started afresh. In the following years, Asia McClain Chapman embraced motherhood as the pair welcomed three sons, Ethan, Lucas, and Alexander, into the world. Being a doting mother herself, she has continued to maintain a close-knit bond with her mother, Michele Gales Harrison. She also appears to have a great connection with her mother-in-law, with whom she spent her birthday at Maryhill Winery – Tasting Room & Bistro.

Asia also loves spending her quality time with her loving husband. In July 2025, the couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, enjoying a delectable meal and a few rounds of shots at a bar. With a passion for traveling and exploring new places, they frequently go on vacations with their children. In August 2024, the avid animal lover adopted a stray cat she found at the grocery store and named her Miss Mirage Bugatti. Apart from the cat, her family also includes her other fur babies — Falkor, Shade, Piper, and Hondo. In her free time, she loves working out at home, painting, and accompanying her husband and kids to the golf course.

