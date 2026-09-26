What Happened to Aziza Murphy? Where is She Now?

In the episode titled ‘Until There’s Blood’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Toxic,’ the primary focus is on the traumatic experiences of a young mother of two named Aziza Murphy. Fresh off a breakup, she found herself being stalked and harassed by a man while trying to keep herself and her two children safe from harm. The stalker’s obsession got to the point that the woman became scared for her life and got the authorities involved. The documentary features Aziza, the survivor who provides a detailed account of everything that happened in 2020.

Aziza Murphy Was Stalked and Threatened by Seti Yasin For Weeks

In 2020, Aziza Murphy was in a romantic relationship with Seti Yasin when she began to notice several red flags. So, after four months of dating him, she decided to break up. Instead of them parting ways, the situation escalated into a nightmare for Aziza as Seti began stalking and harassing her constantly. As per her account, he broke into her house and stole her keys. Not only did he keep calling her hundreds of times, but Seti also allegedly placed calls to her ex-husband, her father, her coworkers, and friends. Aziza also believed that he tracked her location, making her feel unsafe and anxious all the time, mainly due to his history of violence towards women. Seti also allegedly created more than 80 fake social media accounts to contact Aziza after she blocked him. When his threats became serious, she was forced to move from hotel to hotel with her children.

She also filed a restraining order against him, after which she learned that his ex-girlfriend had also filed four restraining orders against him. He had an arrest warrant out for him for making terroristic threats. Aziza made the matter public by tweeting and posting on her social media accounts, keeping her friends and followers in the loop. On September 4, 2020, she tweeted, “If I die, I want everyone to know it was Seti Yasin. He goes by Seti, Ramses, Destiny Wilkerson, Dashawn, or Sean. Me and him dated until a few days ago. He went through my phone and I ended the relationship. I dropped him off at the train station and he showed up at my house.” She also claimed that she had lost her job because of the situation. Finally, Seti was taken into custody in New York. About a month later, in December 2021, he was found guilty and was reportedly sentenced to three years for burglary and telephone misuse.

Aziza Murphy Balances Her Responsibilities as a Single Mother and a Public Speaker Today

Hailing from Largo, Maryland, Aziza Murphy has received a lot of support from her family and friends, as well as online, in her fight against the stalking and harassment committed by Seti Yasin. Between November 2022 and June 2023, she served as an Operational Specialist at UpSurge Baltimore. Today, she is a renowned public speaker who advocates for victims of stalking and raises awareness, drawing on her experience as a strength to create a safer world. Her resilience and determination have led to her serving as a guest speaker at the White House and the Department of Justice.

In September 2024, Aziza was invited to the White House by then-President Joe Biden for the 30th anniversary of the VAWA Violence Against Women Act. In addition to advocacy, she has more than a decade of experience in property management, with a focus on recruiting and onboarding. Aziza also contributed to the lyrics of the song “Deep Strokes” on Ari Lennox’s third studio album ‘Vacancy.’ She expressed her gratitude towards the singer-songwriter, stating, “Thank you @arilennox and your amazing team for trusting me with a piece of this project. Being part of this body of work means more than I can put into words.”

The survivor of stalking spent the summer of 2026 exploring the streets of Puerto Rico. In September 2026, she proudly announced her six months of sobriety and shared how it changed her life for the better. Passionate about art, she also maintains a separate art Instagram account, where she shares her creativity through deep and thought-provoking paintings. As of today, Aziza lives in Baltimore, Maryland, with her two sons — Ryder and Lennox.

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