Who were Baby Falak’s Real Parents? What Happened to Them?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ delves into the world of human trafficking rings, which is exposed after a two-year-old girl arrives in AIIMS Trauma Center in a battered state. To find out what happened to her, the cops need to find her parents, especially after they discover that the fourteen-year-old girl who brought her to the hospital is not biologically related to her. This search leads DGI Vartika Chaturvedi and her team to a trafficking ring, which has victimised many innocent young women. Eventually, it is discovered that Noor’s mother is one of them. The show mirrors real-life events, providing insight into the story of the mother of Baby Falak, on whom Noor is based.

Baby Falak’s Mother was a Victim of Human Trafficking

In the show, Noor’s mother is revealed to be a young woman named Shabnam, aka Sunita. She is based on Baby Falak’s real mother, Munni Khatoon. Munni hails from Bihar and was married to a man named Shah Hussain, with whom she had three kids— Golu, Sanobar, and Sania. Though it was a love marriage, Munni revealed that she soon started experiencing violence at the hands of her husband. In an article by the Wall Street Journal, it was reported that Hussain slapped her and forcibly took the money that she’d saved for having her first delivery at the hospital. This marked the beginning of the violence, and he repeatedly beat and slapped her, and once even banged her head into the wall, resulting in persistent headaches. During her second pregnancy, she became so desperate to escape the violence that she covered herself in kerosene and was ready to light the match, but her husband stopped her.

One day in 2010, after Sania was born, Hussain cut her on the upper left thigh with a knife. Following this, Munni decided to tie her tubes. One day, after a dog bit Golu, she took him to the government hospital to get a rabies shot. This is where she crossed paths with a man named Shankar, who later expressed the desire to marry her, even after she’d told him everything about herself. Considering it a way out of her abusive marriage, she decided to take up Shankar’s offer. He’d promised to take her to Delhi, and Munni thought that this would give her a chance to provide a better future for her children in the city. She was nineteen years old at the time, and when she ran away from her house with her three children, Shankar took her to a house in Muzaffarpur to stay with a woman named Laxmi Devi, a woman he claimed was his sister.

What Munni didn’t know was that Shankar and Laxmi were running a scam, wherein he would lure in vulnerable women and send them to Laxmi, who would then take them to Delhi and push them into sex work or sell them to someone looking for a bride. The same happened to Munni, and when given the choice, she decided to be sold to some man who would marry her. She was told that her three children would be cared for by Laxmi and her people for a few days after the wedding, but they would eventually be returned to her. This, too, however, turned out to be a lie. Munni was married off to a man named Harpal Singh in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. He had no idea about Munni’s three children or that she was unable to bear children anymore, but eventually, the truth came to light.

Munni Had a Bittersweet Reunion With Her Children

While Munni was sold to be someone’s wife, Golu was sold to a family who didn’t have a son, and Sanobar was sent to live with Laxmi’s daughter, while the youngest, Sania, was sent from one home to another, until she was given to a taxi driver named Rajkumar, who lived with a fourteen-year-old girl, who was also a victim of trafficking. Munni’s wait for the reunion with her children didn’t happen until Baby Falak’s case gained national coverage, and the cops investigated the case of human trafficking, which led to the arrest of a lot of people who had also been involved in selling Munni. Before Munni got to see Sania, aka Baby Falak, again, she was reunited with Sanobar.

Soon after this, Sania passed away. Eventually, her son was also found and brought under her care. She gained custody of both her children and, for a while, moved in with her brother, who lived in West Delhi. She briefly worked part-time at a fan-repair shop and was later assisted by the Child Welfare Committee in securing a position as a caretaker at a children’s home in Lajpat Nagar, South Delhi. She also reconciled and reunited with her family in Bihar, although it is believed that she stayed in Delhi, where she worked to provide a better life for her two children while grieving the loss of Sania.

Baby Falak’s Father was Fleeing a Criminal Charge

Baby Falak’s mother, Munni, claimed that she left her husband and the father of her children, Mohammad Shah Hussain, because of physical abuse, but he didn’t see it that way. According to reports, he claimed to have had a good relationship with Munni and her parents. He claimed that he only beat her “when she was not taking good care of [their] kids,” and even then, the situation was not as severe as she claimed. He saw beating one’s wife as a regular thing that everyone in the village did. It is unknown what he did after Munni left him, or if he made any attempts to find her and their children. He remained unavailable even after the media widely covered Falak’s case, and Munni and their other two children were found. He was found a few months after Falak’s passing when he was arrested on the charges of rape and assault.

Reportedly, the attack in question happened in late December 2010. At the time, he worked at the Muzaffarpur train station as a tea seller and a worker in the train pantry. One night, he and his friends are reported to have taken a teenage girl, around 13, to a secluded area near the tracks where they raped her. Hussain denied these charges, claiming that two of his friends had sex with the girl, but he wasn’t one of them. When the charges were filed against him, he fled town and went to Delhi. There, he found work at a tire repair shop owned by his friend in Gurgaon. He was arrested in June 2012 from a house he rented in Gurgaon. It is unclear how the case ultimately turned out and how long, if at all, Hussain served prison time. However, he did not reunite with Munni and his children, as she was granted full custody of them.

