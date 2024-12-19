Babygirl: Is the Nicole Kidman Movie Based on a True Story?

Halina Reijn’s ‘Babygirl’ is an intense erotic thriller that tells the story of Romy Mathis, a remarkably successful and high-ranking CEO. Romy appears to have it all—a loving and supportive husband, a beautiful daughter, and a life of stability and prestige. However, her seemingly perfect world begins to unravel when she develops a deep and unexpected sexual attraction to a young intern, Harris. What sets this Nicole Kidman starrer apart is its fearless exploration of sex and its complexities, alongside a nuanced portrayal of human emotions, power struggles, relationships, and the secrets people carry. While age-gap romances have been explored on screen before, the film adds a fresh perspective and also makes one wonder if it was inspired by real-life events.

Babygirl Stands Out Because it is the Story of a Woman Told by a Woman

‘Babygirl’ is the creation of Halina Reijn, who brings her unique vision to this provocative story. As an actress, Reijn has portrayed numerous classical roles, including Hedda Gabler and various Shakespearean characters, which she describes as her education in the craft. However, she recognized that these narratives were often shaped through the male gaze. Inspired by this realization, Reijn conceived the film entirely from her own imagination and wrote the screenplay herself. She said that the one thought she always had running in the back of her mind was the concept of self-love—not only embracing the good aspects of oneself but also confronting the darker, more shameful parts.

Reijn also shared that a key driving force behind the film was her desire to explore women’s relationships with their bodies and intimacy. Drawing inspiration from the erotic thrillers of the 1980s and 1990s, particularly the works of directors Paul Verhoeven and Adrian Lyne, she was passionate about reimagining the genre. Her aim was to flip the narrative, creating a story told from a woman’s perspective with a woman as the central, dominant figure. This shift in viewpoint allowed her to craft a bold, fresh take on a genre traditionally shaped by male fantasies.

Reflecting on her role in the film and the challenges of filming such intimate and personal scenes, Nicole Kidman credited Reijn for creating a supportive environment. She shared that Reijn ensured she felt safe and secure throughout the process, emphasizing the care and thoughtfulness brought to every aspect of the production. Despite the emotional and physical demands of the role, Kidman described the experience as beautiful, thanks to the team’s efforts. Lizzie Talbot, the film’s intimacy coordinator, played a pivotal role in choreographing the more vulnerable scenes. Talbot worked closely with the actors, ensuring clear communication and establishing boundaries to maintain their comfort. She used detailed planning to map out each intimate sequence, balancing artistic vision with respect for the performers’ well-being.

Babygirl Artistically Flips Conventional Narratives to Deliver a Progressive Film

Although age-gap romances are not uncommon in cinema, with examples like ‘Indecent Proposal’ and ‘Basic Instinct,‘ ‘Babygirl’ sets itself apart by flipping the usual dynamic—this time, the older partner in the equation is a woman. This choice challenges traditional gender roles often portrayed in such stories, offering a fresh perspective on power, desire, and vulnerability. By exploring the complexities of an older woman navigating attraction in a professional setting, the film breaks away from conventional tropes and delves into uncharted emotional territory. Another significant creative decision by the team was to set the story in an American workplace rather than a European one. This choice underscores the stricter hierarchy and formal corporate structure commonly associated with American offices, amplifying the tension and stakes of the narrative.

While ‘Babygirl’ deeply explores the themes of attraction, intimacy, and sex, it is, at its core, a profound exploration of human life in all its complexity. This is what gives the film its hyper-realistic edge. Every viewer will find something relatable in the characters’ journeys, their vulnerabilities, and their desires, seeing reflections of their own experiences in subtle and unexpected ways. By bringing to light desires often suppressed or hidden, the film treats them not as taboo or degrading but with a reverence that elevates them as essential parts of the human condition. It’s this compassionate and honest lens that sets it apart, making it both thought-provoking and deeply resonant.

