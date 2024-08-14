Bad Monkey: Is Michel Mirot an Actual Watch Brand?

After ending up with Nick Stripling’s severed hand in Apple TV+’s crime drama series ‘Bad Monkey,’ Vince Vaughn’s Andrew Yancy asks Miami-based medical examiner Rosa Campesino to take a look at it. She notices that there was a watch on the hand before it was severed. The observation makes her find the brand of Nick’s watch. After spotting several watches at a bar, she gets struck by a limited-edition Michel Mirot, which is valued at $220,000. The cost of the watch makes it one of the most expensive timepieces in the world. However, the viewers cannot find it in real life!

The Fictional Michel Mirot Leads Yancy and Rose to Eve

Michel Mirot is a fictional watch brand created solely for ‘Bad Monkey.’ The cost of the watch seen in the crime drama places it alongside some of the most expensive timepieces in the world, such as Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar “John Mayer” Limited Edition ($180,000) and Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Skyfall 007 Timepiece ($200,659). The particular piece Rosa encounters in the black comedy was seemingly custom-made for the show, just like the jewelry website she uses to identify the watch, which currently redirects to a website belonging to Warner Bros., one of the production companies behind the show.

The significance of the fictional watch brand can be traced to the aftermath of Rose’s identification of the brand. She calls Yancy and informs him that Nick’s watch is worth nearly a quarter million, which appears to be enough to motivate Eve to kill him. The suspicion leads them to the widow’s house, only for them to find bone shards in the bathroom. This discovery convinces them that Eve cannot be trusted and she might have been involved in Nick’s possible murder. Thus, the identification of the watch brand is the starting point of a series of events that form the rest of the narrative of the crime drama.

While the limited-edition Michel Mirot does not exist in reality, watch enthusiasts can turn their attention to Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire Tourbillon, which looks similar to the timepiece in the crime drama. However, the similarity in appearance cannot be expected in the case of the price. Richard Mille’s piece is valued at $2.2 million. A cheaper alternative is the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra Thin Skeleton, which is valued at $130,000.

Read More: Bad Monkey: Is Eternal Witness Fellowship a Real Church in Florida?