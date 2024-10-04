Bailey Sharp: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

The episode titled ‘Wrong Turns’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline’ focuses on the gruesome murder of Justin Hilbert and Bailey Sharp, both separated by a few weeks in the summer of 2016. While the investigators searched for the killer of the former, they suspected that there might be a connection between the killer of Bailey and Justin. With the help of interviews with the victims’ families and friends, the episode provides a detailed account of the murder cases and the investigation that followed.

Bailey Sharp Was Found Dead by Multiple Witnesses Near a Riverside Park in 2016

On May 19, 1993, in Carrollton, Texas, Bailey Colleen Sharp entered the life of her parents and became a source of their happiness over the years. Having a cheerful personality, she had the ability to light up any room she walked into, allowing her to make many friends. At some point in her life, she moved to Riverside, California, where her life turned upside down. There, she met an active military member named Jared Gordon Bischoff. Quickly forming a deep connection with each other, they began dating. Before she could reach her full potential and achieve her dreams, the bright young girl met her untimely and tragic demise.

Around 5:15 pm on July 10, 2016, the police received a call from a Riverside park where 23-year-old Bailey was seen collapsing unconscious on the ground in a pool of her own blood. The police officers rushed to the scene of the crime, near the intersection of Calmhill Drive and California Avenue in Riverside, and found Bailey lying unconscious with multiple stab wounds. Immediately, she was taken to the Riverside Community Hospital in hopes of saving her. Unfortunately, about an hour later, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. This led to the launch of a murder investigation as the detectives went looking for the perpetrator right away.

The Killer Led the Police on a Long, High-Speed Chase Before Surrendering

Upon questioning the witnesses at the scene, the police learned that it was likely that Bailey Sharp and her boyfriend, Jared Bischoff, got into a heated argument at Challen Park. During the fight, the latter allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene. After looking for the 25-year-old suspect for several hours since the fateful evening, they finally located him around 4:45 am the following morning. But when the authorities tried to pull over his white Kia on Interstate 805 in the Clairemont area, he refused to stop and led them on a chase for hours.

During the chase, Jared sped along Interstate 5 before leading them to State Route 78, where the authorities set up spike strips in vain, and Interstate 15. He then drove onto State Route 91 before turning onto surface streets in Riverside. After about two hours of hot pursuit, Jared pulled over in Riverside near the intersection of Rubidoux and Grand avenues and surrendered without incident. He was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and the murder of his girlfriend, Bailey Sharp. Besides that, the navy sailor also faced charges for leading officers on a pursuit and the possession of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest, he was also linked with the murder of Justin Hilbert, the fiance of his ex-wife, Tonya Bischoff. Although he was not charged with anything related to that case, he was found guilty of stabbing Bailey Sharp to death on July 10, 2016. Thus, he received a life imprisonment sentence for his crimes without the possibility of parole.

