Bar Rescue S10 E7 Recap: Where is Hurricane Creek Saloon Now?

Hosted by the bar and nightlife expert, Jon Taffer, the series dives deep into failing establishments, blending tough advice with practical strategies to give owners a second chance at survival. In season 10, episode 7, appropriately titled ‘Flush the Slush,’ the spotlight shifts to Hurricane Creek Saloon in Melbourne, Florida. The owner possesses an ambitious vision to create a lively country-themed nightclub that becomes a local favorite, but as time passes, the once-busy venue begins to lose its crowd. With over a million dollars on the line, the owner faces the possibility of closing the bar after just a few months. Standing on the brink of collapse, he turns to Jon in hopes of saving his business.

Hurricane Creek Saloon Struggles Under Financial Pressure and Fading Vision

Hurricane Creek Saloon is nestled in Melbourne, Florida, and opened in 2017 by radio station entrepreneur Randy Bennett—a man who built a successful career working across stations nationwide and eventually owned five of them. Around 10 years earlier, he relocated to Melbourne, Florida, when his father fell ill. During that time, he decided to channel his lifelong love for country music into a country-themed nightclub. The concept soon struck a chord with the community as the bar found early success, drawing in locals and building a commendable reputation. Unfortunately, Randy’s personal life soon began to unravel when his father passed away after suffering a stroke. In that same year, he parted ways with his partner of 6 and a half years and lost three of his closest friends.

Gradually, as the grief consumed Randy, he withdrew, leading the business to slip from its once-promising heights. Hurricane Creek Saloon began to face significant neglect, as evidenced by leaking frozen drink machines. The bar is now losing $20,000 a month, while the owner is buried under approximately $600,000 in debt. He has already invested $1 million of his own money, and now he has only 3 months left before Randy has to close the doors to the bar. When Jon finally steps in, he brings along the culinary expert, Tatiana Rosana, and the mixology expert, Nick Ortega. From a distance, they quickly notice that the bar lacks a clear concept and identity that aligns with the owner’s vision. While Randy appears engaged with customers, deeper issues surface the moment attention shifts to the kitchen.

In the kitchen, Jon and the experts observe dry bacon in a bowl, suggesting it was cooked days earlier. The staff—bartenders Shelby, Kira, and Jenna, and the cook Roy—admit that the owner seems unmotivated. For further evaluation, Jon sends in former Miss Florida Kylie Blakely and her friend Monica Baez. When they receive their drinks, they discover that they are overly sour, and the host is stunned to see Randy personally serving multiple frozen drink samples. When the food comes out, the recon spies quickly remark that the burger is greasy while the grilled cheese lacks a proper amount of chicken. Jon finally steps in and acknowledges the staff’s effort, but makes it clear that the bar has no identity or direction. He points out that the poor food quality, broken machines, and mismanagement have all contributed to its decline.

Jon Taffer Exposes Mismanagement and Failing Systems at Hurricane Creek Saloon

As Jon speaks with Randy separately, the owner opens up about his personal losses, and the host immediately recognizes the emotional weight he has been carrying. Still, Randy insists that he is ready to fight for Hurricane Creek Saloon. At its core, the problem is clear: the staff is untrained, and the owner has lost his way, leaving the bar desperate for a complete turnaround. Jon soon gathers the stuff for a much-needed conversation, where Randy explains that his team is his family. The host makes it clear that loyalty alone won’t save the bar, as they need to attract a younger crowd under 30 to boost revenue and profitability. The staff also reveals that they have contributed ideas over the years, but feel unappreciated. Without sugarcoating his words, Jon declares that Randy needs to reclaim the leadership that once made his bar a success.

Without further ado, Jon brings in Nick and Tatiana to train the kitchen staff and the bar team from scratch. Once the Stress Test begins, the tickets keep pouring in, but both the kitchen and the bar start falling behind in serving customers. While Roy runs from one station to the other to get a single dish, most customers continue waiting for drinks. Jon realizes that the weak management is making the test a disaster and notices that Randy is not interacting with any customers. Things take a turn for the worse when Roy discovers the fryer is not working. Randy wastes no time apologizing to the customers while Jon makes it clear that the owner needs to take accountability and face the failure head-on. Despite the setbacks, Jon’s team begins revamping the eatery while holding onto its country theme.

In the meantime, Jon sits down with Randy for a heart-to-heart conversation. During that time, the owner admits that he has faltered during the Stress Test but explains that honoring his parents has always been his motivation. Jon further motivates him by reminding Randy that this is his moment to seize the opportunity and fight for his dreams. On the reopening night, Hurricane Creek Saloon is reborn as Neon Rodeo: A Country Party Bar. Although the service starts slowly, it quickly gains momentum. Jon notices that Roy is making sure the kitchen stays ahead of the bar. Seeing the staff motivated and Randy leading the way, Jon ultimately bids goodbye to the owner. Six weeks later, customers continue enjoying the eatery’s new look and menu, while the bar focuses on increasing its early-evening crowds.

The Creek: A Country Party Bar Has Transformed Into a Lively Country Music Destination

After Jon’s intervention, Neon Rodeo: A Country Party Bar emerged as a full-fledged hotspot for country music enthusiasts, located at 829 East New Haven Avenue, in Melbourne, Florida. Although the host gave the bar a new identity, the team decided to change the name in May 2025. It is now called The Creek: A Country Party Bar, reflecting their identity and origin. The eatery maintains its own website, showcasing not just the menu but also informing everyone about the events through the event calendar. Furthermore, they provide the patrons with an easier way to contact them. Line Dancing has become its signature attraction, with free lessons offered every Wednesday through Saturday by experienced instructors.

The Creek: A Country Party Bar maintains an active social media presence, especially on Facebook, where they offer customers an in-depth look into their live events and delicious food and drinks. Since its relaunch, the bar has consistently hosted themed events to keep patrons engaged, including Ladies’ Night on Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Fireball Friday, and Jager Saturday. On December 31, 2025, the bar hosted a New Year’s Eve party, which was followed by their sports watch parties in January 2026. They also currently offer pool tables and a spacious dance floor, keeping the energy high. On Valentine’s Day, they invited their guests to compete for one of seven beauty baskets valued at $225.

In late February, The Creek: A Country Party Bar featured another lively Ladies’ Night with specialty dish. By March 2026, they celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, which was completed with a classic corned beef sandwich. Later that month, they invited guests to give them an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the Orlando Storm inaugural football season kickoff, featuring a halftime performance by DJ Khaled. As of writing, the bar has a 4.4-star rating on Google, with over 311 reviews. In most of them, the customers consistently praise the friendly staff, vibrant atmosphere, and fun-filled experiences. Once on the brink of closure, it has transformed into a thriving destination where country music, dancing, and community come alive.

Read More: Bar Rescue S10 E6 Recap: Where is Happenchance Social Lounge Now?