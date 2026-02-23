Where is Mainstreet Hideaway Now? Bar Rescue Update

Paramount’s ‘Bar Rescue’ follows renowned television personality Jon Taffer as he dives headfirst into failing bars across the country, exposing their mismanagement and financial disasters. It further spotlights struggling bars and the owners who desperately need assistance to keep their establishments afloat. Season 10 of the show follows the same pattern, which is highlighted in the episode titled ‘Sitting Down on the Job.’ The episode focuses on Mainstreet Hideaway Bar & Restaurant (now Kiki’s A Chicago Bar and Grill), which is located in Ashland City, Tennessee. Despite once being a favorite neighborhood spot, it now teeters on the brink of collapse, with dwindling customers and the owners’ sinking morale.

Mainstreet Hideaway Faces Risk of Closing Its Doors Amid Leadership Issues

Mainstreet Hideaway is a bar and restaurant located in Ashland City, Tennessee. The establishment came into existence in 2022 when a former police officer, Darren Kaplan, and his wife, Kiki Kaplan, opened it after relocating from Chicago, Illinois. Retirement was on the horizon for the couple, but instead of slowing down, they decided to start a neighborhood bar they could call their own. To make it a true family venture, they enlisted the help of their daughter, Bella, and Dakota. The latter’s husband, Corey, also helped with the eatery as a bartender. Another of their bartenders is Dustin, who has worked at Mainstreet Hideaway for a little over a year. However, Darren and Kiki soon discover that passion isn’t everything as their lack of industry experience reveals cracks just a few months in.

Although Bella and Dakota try to offer suggestions to keep Mainstreet Hideaway afloat, Darren remains steadfast in his refusal to accept them or admit his mistakes. Kiki reveals that although the bar was popular for the first few months, they now struggle to retain customers. Additionally, the financial burden continues to rise as the business incurs around $300,000 in losses, leaving the owners with $200,000 in debt. At this rate, the family is afraid that they may have to close the doors, which can lead Kiki and Darren to lose everything. As Jon Taffer steps in to help, he first speaks with Bella and learns that neither of her parents has any experience, except that Kiki used to bartend several years ago. To assess the situation, he sends in three of his friends, Greg, Josh S., and Sam, who are also industry experts.

The problems soon come into focus as Greg, Josh, and Sam are first kept waiting before Dustin tells them that the guests usually place their orders at the bar. Jon is shocked to learn that the eatery has no waitress, and neither of the owners has come out to greet the customers. As they place their orders, more issues come to light as Jon watches Darren handle food with unwashed hands, serve processed cheese, and work in a kitchen with dirty spices and unpacked hamburgers, increasing the risk of cross-contamination. The host becomes even more upset as he watches Darren sitting in the chair when the bar is open. All of these serve as a breaking point for Jon, and he finally storms into the restaurant, shutting down service for the day. He then moves to the kitchen and calls Darren out for how he is handling the restaurant.

Jon Taffer Helps Mainstreet Hideaway by Helping Darren Take the Reins Confidently

When Jon storms into Mainstreet Hideaway’s kitchen, he wastes no time pointing out the dirty containers and risk of cross-contamination to Darren. He also calls out the owner for what he believes is a lack of leadership and directly asks him if he is just lazy or not a good father and businessman. Jon then gives Darren and Kiki an ultimatum to clean up the kitchen, or he will not return the following day. By the next morning, he assembles the owners, their family members, and Dustin to finally dive into the roots of all the problems. During that conversation, Kiki reveals that the restaurant is losing approximately $300,000 to $800,000. When Jon asks what they have done to increase the revenue, silence fills the room. The owners’ daughters and son-in-law soon disclose that none of their ideas ever make it past Darren.

Jon also learns that a promising “Sunday Funday” event has been scrapped because Darren failed to follow up with the relevant government bodies to obtain the required permit. Kiki soon voices her concern that her husband usually tends to self-sabotage. When Darren tries to explain that he has worked diligently in law enforcement for 30 years and that his back surgery prevents him from standing for too long, Jon bluntly tells him not to make excuses. The host then points out to the owner that his family is truly hurt by his conduct. Wasting no time, Darren apologizes to his family, promising to change. Shortly after, Jon brings in Mixologist Diana Small and the culinary expert Kevin Bludso to train the team. With Kevin’s guidance, Darren eventually understands the need for leadership in the kitchen and decides to step up. However, things take a turn on opening night when the bar’s POS system fails.

Jon soon discovers that there is no working ice station at the bar, leaving customers waiting for both food and drinks. Although he observes that Darren has finally stepped up in the kitchen, he asks Kiki to shut down the service and instructs her to tell the customers to return on Friday night. Shortly after, Jon brings in his team and completely revamps Mainstreet Hideaway. In the meantime, during a one-on-one conversation between Darren and Jon, the owner expresses that he will now take the pressure off his family. The restaurant then reopens under the new name “Kiki’s A Chicago Bar and Grill,” with a new POS system, properly installed plumbing, new televisions, and a clearly defined seating arrangement. During the next service, Jon notices that the entire team is in sync, with Darren taking the helm. Six weeks later, sales at Kiki’s increase by 20%, and customers begin praising the food.

Kiki’s Has Now Become the City’s Bustling Spot For Music and Game Nights

After Jon helped transform Mainstreet Hideaway into Kiki’s A Chicago Bar and Grill, the establishment has been flourishing with glowing reviews and innovative offers. Located at 307 North Main Street in Ashland City, Tennessee, they now tell a very different story with their live music, themed nights, and a steady stream of loyal customers. The bar currently opens Tuesdays to Thursdays from 4 pm to 11 pm, while on Fridays and Saturdays it closes at 1 am. On Sundays, they usually keep their doors open from 2 pm to 10 pm. Karaoke nights have now become a staple for the eatery, drawing in regulars eager to grab the mic, while watch parties transform the space into a lively hub for major events and big games. In December 2025, Kiki’s shared about their live music Saturdays, adding another layer to the weekend atmosphere.

In the same month, Kiki’s hosted a Christmas after-party, ensuring the holiday spirit lingered just a little longer. By January 2026, their long-delayed Sunday Funday plan appeared to be becoming a reality, marking another successful chapter in their journey. Shortly after, they conducted an open mic night, welcoming local songwriters to share their music. It was soon followed by an 80s, 90s, and 2000s-inspired dance party that brought nostalgia to the dance floor. Kiki’s even organized a Wing Wednesday, during which they offered the customers wings for just 99 cents. On Super Bowl Sunday in February 2026, Kiki’s offered patrons $10 pitchers and 2 hot dogs for just $2 to the cheering fans.

Kiki’s also announced that they would be conducting a ‘Tiaras and Ties’ watch party, during which they would offer special shots, games, photo ops, specials, and many more fun activities to meet the party demands on February 22. Their weekly schedule, including Karaoke Fridays and Live Music Saturdays, is regularly promoted on their Instagram and Facebook accounts. These lists usually also include the comedians, bands, and singers who would be performing on the designated day. They also use their social media platforms to showcase their mouthwatering dishes. As of today, Kiki’s boasts a solid 4-star rating on Yelp and a 4.5-star rating with 105 reviews on Google. In most of those reviews, customers consistently praise the food’s flavor, reasonable prices, and welcoming atmosphere.

