Baron Li: Where is the Survivor Now?

When Baron Li was unexpectedly shot multiple times outside his house in the summer of 2020, his chances of survival were next to zero. Following the shooting, he somehow managed to recover from the severe gunshot wounds and pointed the investigators in the direction of his ex-wife, Shaerin Rose Kelley, who turned out to be the one responsible for putting the hit on him. The entire case is explored in detail in Investigation Discovery’s ‘People Magazine Investigates Teenage Assassins.’

Baron Li’s Ex-Wife Hired Two Teenagers to Get Him Killed

On July 1, 2020, Baron Li was in the parking lot of his Overlook at Lakemont apartment when he was ambushed by a hooded assailant and shot nine times. Despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his limbs, chest, and hips, Baron managed to survive the attack and lived to tell the tale, thanks to extensive surgery and 15 months of rehabilitation. Looking back at the incident, he told KING 5, “I thought it was a firework. I look to the left, I don’t see anything. Look to the right a second shot goes off and it’s my arm. It shattered my arm instantly.” After he spotted the attacker approaching him, he took cover in his car.

As per Baron’s claims, “He kept shooting at me and a few seconds later he’s standing above me. First shot through my chest and I was like oh crap what am I going to do. I dove into my car to put my head under the steering wheel and he unloaded five more shots into my side.” Since he was involved in an intense custody battle with his former wife, Shaerin Rose Kelley, over their son, Baron knew that she was behind the attack. He turned out to be right as after more than three years, Shaerin pleaded guilty and admitted to hiring two teenagers as hitmen to carry out the murder.

While Baron was not satisfied with the 12-year imprisonment sentence that his ex-wife received for the crime, he showed support of the teenagers’ plea deals. He stated, “I wasn’t upset and mad or held any ill will towards them. I just wanted him to realize that they made a stupid choice. This choice doesn’t define their life. That they can take their punishment, but while they’re in jail, get an education, do whatever it needs, when they can come out, they can actually have a life.”

Baron Li Has Ties With Three Different Organizations

Baron Li kickstarted his professional career as an AutoAlert Sales Manager at Magic Toyota in Edmonds, Washington. A couple of years later, in December 2013, the 1990 Hilo High School graduate switched to Rodland Toyota of Everett, where he was employed as the Internet Sales and Leasing Director. His career then took him to Calabasas, California, where he worked as a Financial Services Professional at AXIANTA Financial Partners for five years, from 2017 to 2022. At the same time, he served as the Sales Manager at Burien Toyota.

In March 2022, Baron established his own company called CKMD BBL (which stands for Can’t Keep Me Down: The Baron B Li Project) in Bellevue, Washington. Through this organization, he shares his survival story to raise awareness among people and money for some concerning issues in society. Since January 2023, he has also been working as an Advisor at Route 21 in Seattle, Washington. Moreover, he owns Four Tiers Contracting LLC, a renovation company that helps breathe new life into a residential or commercial space.

Baron Li Treasures Every Moment He Spends With His Family and Friends

Around the mid-2010s, when Baron Li felt lonely and was going through a tough time in his personal life, Sasithorn Phommoon stood up for him and was there for him. According to him, in 2018, she chose to become a permanent part of his life and serve as his wife and the mother to her son named Arik, also known as Dragon, who has special needs due to an unfortunate medical misdiagnosis early in his life. Along with a great partner in Sasithorn, he also got the opportunity to become a father to her daughter Sophia.

The family of four never misses a chance to celebrate events and festivals, including birthdays, 4th of July, Halloween, Christmas, and more. For instance, they also went to the 2024 Tulip Festival, which was held in Garden Rosalyn in Mount Vernon, Washington. In November 2024, they traveled all the way to Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, where they dined in their favorite sushi spot, Kabuki Sushi. Besides his family, Baron also holds his friends close to his heart. In early 2024, Baron went on an impromptu road trip and reunited with his childhood friends.

For his 52nd birthday in July 2024, the family dressed up and went out to eat a special meal at one of the local restaurants. His wife also posted about the same on social media, saying, “Happy 52nd birthday my sweet hubby! Hope to see you smile and laugh more often. May all your wishes come true and stay young forever! Love you more and more… xoxo.” Hailing from Hilo, Hawaii, Baron Li leads a happy life with his family in Bellevue in the Greater Seattle Area, Washington.

Read More: Mary Kristene Chapa: Where is the Survivor Now?