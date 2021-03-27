Based on the critically acclaimed manga series created by Paru Itagaki, ‘Beastars’ is a shounen anime series that tells the story of a world inhabited by urbanized, anthropomorphic animals. The biggest source of conflict in that world is the social and cultural divides between carnivores and herbivores. The show revolves around Legoshi, a young gray wolf who falls in love with a white dwarf rabbit named Haru. In the course of the series, Legoshi undergoes a severe case of identity crisis, stemming from the dichotomy between his carnivore instincts and his love for Haru. This transforms into a deep desire to ensure the safety of all herbivores.

Since the anime’s premiere, it has received widespread positive reviews. Critics have praised the masterful blend of 2-D and 3-D animation and a multi-layered plot that addresses themes like multiculturalism, diversity, and self-identity. ‘Beastars’ season 1 aired between October 10, 2019, and December 26, 2019. Season 2 has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering when ‘Beastars’ season 3 will come out, this is what we know.

Beastars Season 3 Release Date

‘Beastars’ season 2 premiered on January 7, 2021, and aired 12 episodes before concluding on March 25, 2021. Studio Orange, known for making well-received anime productions like ‘Land of the Lustrous’ and ‘Neppu Kairiku Bushi Road,’ developed the show with Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntae Kim, Kiyotaka Waki, and Yoshinori Takeeda (representing Fuji TV) serving as producers. Shin’ichi Matsumi directed, and Nanami Higuchi wrote the episodes. Both seasons of the show are available for streaming on Netflix Japan. Outside Japan, the viewers can only watch the inaugural season of the show on the streaming platform. Its international consumers have to wait until July 2021 to watch the sophomore season.

As for season 3, the producers haven’t made any official statement on the subject yet. But considering how well the show has been received by both critics and fans, it’s only a matter of time before it gets renewed for another season. ‘Beastars’ is Studio Orange’s one of the most prominent and influential productions. It is also one of the best anime shows available on Netflix. And both of these companies likely want ‘Beastars’ to continue for at least two more seasons.

Itagaki’s original manga series concluded with the publication of the final issue on October 8, 2020. So, the producers and animators will have a complete understanding of where each of the storylines is heading while making the next season. The intermediate period between the conclusion of the first season and the start of the second was about a year. Taking that into account, we can assume that ‘Beastars’ season 3 will likely come out in 2022.

Beastars Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 2 finale, Louis leaves the Shishigumi. When Ibuki pretends to attack Louis, Free shoots him (Ibuki), keeping his promise to the older lion. He then warns Louis never to come back to the Black Market. Legoshi wins his fight against Riz after eating one of Louis’ feet. Pina, whom Riz didn’t kill but left bound and gagged, frees himself and calls the police. Both Legoshi and Riz are arrested, but the former is released early because others vouch for him. he later tells Haru that he is dropping out of school. Frustrated with all his secrecies, Haru threatens that she will find a proper boyfriend.

In season 3, chapter 100 (volume 12) onwards might be adapted. Two prominent characters from the manga, Melon, a gazelle-leopard hybrid, and Seven, a Merino sheep, appear briefly in the second season’s 11th episode. They might play much bigger roles in the upcoming season. With Louis’ departure and Ibuki’s death, a power vacuum has been created in the Shishigumi. Melon might move in to fill that. Legoshi might start living in the Hidden Condo, an apartment where both carnivores and herbivores reside. It is there that he might become acquainted with Seven and Sagwan, a mottled seal.

