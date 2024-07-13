What Happened to Belinda Tucker? Where is Kenneth Haggerty Now?

The episode titled ‘HOA Hellfire’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear They Neighbor’ provides a detailed account of the feud between two Dallas-based neighbors, the Tuckers and the Haggertys, who used to reside right across the street from one another. When several years of tension led to a shooting, the police got involved and investigated the case. While some believed that the shooting was the result of the liens placed on the Haggerty’s place, others believed that it was a result of the years-long feud between the two. The episode also features exclusive interviews with Belinda herself, who speaks about her experience from her perspective, and several others connected to the case.

Belinda Tucker Was Ambushed by Her Neighbor in Her Car

Although the Tuckers and Haggertys have been in a neighborly feud for several years, things started becoming intense in 2015 when Belinda Tucker filed a criminal stalking complaint against Kenneth Haggerty and his wife. She claimed that the Haggertys followed her and her husband in and around the neighborhood, stalked them on social media, and even filed wrongful police reports. Four years later, the tension heated up further in July 2019 when the Pleasant Run Estates Homeowners Association, of which Belinda’s husband was a president, placed a lien of $1,466 on Haggerty’s property for not paying the organization’s fees to beautify the common areas and entrances to the neighborhood.

Besides the Haggertys, other residents of the neighborhood also received a lien and were filing complaints against the Tuckers. With so much pressure, the investigators began investigating and reviewing the legitimacy of the Homeowners Association (HOA). However, the Tuckers were not bothered by it. In the next month, on August 4, 2019, around 5 pm in the 1000 block of Rawlins Drive in the Pleasant Run Estates neighborhood, Kenneth pulled up right in front of Belinda, who was with her friend Gloria Garnett, blocking her car from going anywhere. Then, he allegedly got out of his car with a gun in his hand and started firing multiple rounds at her. Although her friend Gloria managed to roll out of the car and escape unharmed, Belinda claimed that she was struck with bullets four times while inside the car.

Belinda Managed to Recover From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

All she could do was shield her face and head with her hand, which got injured in the process. Meanwhile, her husband, Anthony Tucker, thought Kenneth had killed his wife. Then, he went outside with his gun and exchanged several gunshots with Kenneth. Soon enough, the police arrived at the scene and took both armed men into custody, but Anthony was released without any charges against him. As for Belinda, since she had suffered multiple injuries to her arms, right hand, and head, she was rushed to the hospital. The middle finger of her right hand was shattered by the bullet during the shootout. After being shot, she believed that her complaints against the Haggertys were not taken seriously.

In a conversation with WFAA, Belinda believed that the issue could have been settled in a courtroom, but “he came after two women, two unarmed women.” Calling it “a cowardice act,” she even shared the 2015 police report in which she had filed a complaint against the Haggertys. She said, “It has absolutely nothing to do with that made-up story about an HOA. This has been years and years of stalking, years of harassment. It just doesn’t end.” After a deadly shootout, she managed to recover from her wounds at the hospital. On the other hand, the shooter, Kenneth Haggerty, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was kept in custody at the Dallas County Jail on a total bond of $100,000. Kenneth was bonded out of jail soon but was ordered to have no contact with the Tucker family.

Kenneth Haggerty is Running His Successful Namesake Electrical Company in Dallas

After the lawsuit was settled, Kenneth Haggerty continued living his life in Dallas, Texas. Currently, he is the owner of his namesake electrical company — Haggerty Electric LLC. Through his firm, Kenneth helps businesses and residents to get any of their electrical problems fixed, whether it is installing new lights or repairing something. With a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Kenneth recently installed several 100W LED fixtures in downtown Dallas.

His company, Haggerty Electric, also replaced a bad 200amp panel at a Dallas house. Despite the complicated work, they were able to get it done in one day. Providing prompt and quality services to their customers, Kenneth Haggerty’s company has built a reputation around the city. Still residing in Dallas, Kenneth leads a happily married life with his wife, Sherita Haggerty.

