Benjamin Kingan: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

In January 2009, 16-month-old Benjamin Kingan was at his daycare when his parents received a call informing them that he was unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors noted a dangerously low heart rate and shallow breathing. Tragically, Benjamin passed away before further medical intervention could be performed. Since he had no prior medical history to explain such an incident, authorities immediately suspected foul play. CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘Unraveling the Case Against Melissa’ delves into the investigation to uncover whether Benjamin’s death was the result of an accident or a homicide.

Benjamin Kingan Suddenly Passed Away at His Daycare in 2009

Benjamin Kingan was born on August 31, 2007, to Amy and Andy Kingan. He grew up in a loving home with three siblings—Danielle Mock, Jacob Kingan, and his twin sister, Emily Kingan. Benjamin was a joyful and intelligent child who brought immense happiness to everyone around him. From his earliest days, he had an uncanny ability to capture the hearts of his family. From his parents to his grandparents, everyone cherished every moment spent with him. The bond he shared with Emily was particularly special. The two were inseparable, bringing life and laughter to their bustling and happy household.

At just nine weeks old, Benjamin and Emily were enrolled at Minee-Subee, a daycare center in their hometown of Lincolnshire, Illinois. Benjamin was an easygoing and well-behaved baby who rarely fussed, making it easy for his parents to feel confident about leaving him there. They believed the daycare would provide him with opportunities to interact with other children and help him grow and thrive in a nurturing environment. Though Benjamin had been treated by a pediatrician for anemia, acid reflux, and eczema, he recovered well and showed every sign of being a happy and healthy baby. This made it all the more shocking for his parents when, on January 14, 2009, they received a call from the daycare about an emergency involving their son.

At approximately 3:50 pm on January 14, 2009, a daycare worker discovered Benjamin unresponsive and immediately called paramedics. He was rushed to the hospital, but upon arrival, he showed no signs of respiration or cardiac activity. Despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead at 4:50 pm. An autopsy revealed that he had suffered a severe head injury, which was determined to be the cause of his death. Since he had not exhibited any signs of illness or distress at home, the police swiftly launched an investigation to determine what had gone wrong and how such a tragic incident could have occurred.

The Police Tried to Determine if Benjamin Kingan Had Prior Health Issues

When the police began interviewing daycare workers, they spoke with Nancy Kallinger, who provided details about the events leading up to Benjamin Kingan’s collapse. She stated that around 3:30 pm, he had thrown himself backward onto the floor. Although he cried briefly, he seemed fine afterward. Nancy believed he might have hurt himself slightly but did not think it was serious. She also noted that this behavior was not unusual for Benjamin, as she had observed it before. The police confirmed this with Benjamin’s parents, who explained that he had been exhibiting this behavior since he was young. Whenever he became upset or frustrated, he would throw himself backward as a way of expressing his emotions.

Benjamin’s parents had discussed his behavior with his pediatrician, who assured them it was nothing to worry about. In October 2008, he woke up from a nap with a bump on his head and was taken to the doctor. A few days later, when he developed a slight fever, they consulted another doctor, who noted minor swelling but found no fractures. In the days leading up to his death, Benjamin had been coughing and vomiting. On January 13, 2009, his mother decided to keep him home as a precaution. However, by the next day, he seemed to be doing better, so she felt confident about sending him back to daycare on January 14.

Benjamin Kingan’s Killer Has Stated That Her Confession Was Coerced

With the possibility of a lingering medical issue ruled out, the police turned their attention to Melissa Calusinski. She was a daycare worker who was the first to notice Benjamin acting lethargic shortly before he was taken to the hospital. During her initial interrogation on January 16, she claimed that the toddler had thrown himself backward and then started behaving differently. However, when the police informed her that the doctors had dismissed this explanation, she revised her story, stating that he had accidentally hit his head on the back of a chair.

Under further questioning, Melissa eventually confessed that she had thrown Benjamin onto the tile floor out of frustration because he had been acting fussy. She was charged with Benjamin’s murder and sentenced to 31 years in prison. However, in the years following her conviction, she maintained that her confession was coerced and that she had no involvement in his death. Despite her claims of innocence, she remains incarcerated and is actively seeking clemency to have her case reconsidered.

